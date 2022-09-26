Read full article on original website
Related
cnyhomepage.com
Jefferson Community College breaks ground on multi-sport turf facility
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has leveled up its athletics program. The college officially broke ground on its state-of-the-art synthetic turf field on September 29. This new $4 million facility will replace the JCC baseball field at the back of campus. However, it will not only host...
cnyhomepage.com
Proctor girls soccer falls to Camden, give Blue Devils first win of the year
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, September 29th, both the Proctor and Camden girls soccer teams entered the night’s match winless on the year, the Blue Devils would leave Utica the victors with a 5-0 league win over the Raiders. Camden moves to 1-7-1 on the year while...
cnyhomepage.com
Adirondacks in Full Bloom through October 4th
OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Autumn leaves in the Adirondacks will be in full bloom this week, changing 55% from September 28th through October 4th, and there are plenty of activities in Old Forge for you to catch a glimpse of the action. The Adirondacks & Old Forge have...
cnyhomepage.com
Rome PD investigating Sept 27th vehicle theft
ROME NY. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man’s car was stolen at gunpoint while he was at home on September 27th. Around 5:30 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at the 1000 block of West Liberty Street to investigate a robbery. On the scene, they found a man at his home. He stated that he was in his driveway next to his vehicle when an unknown African American man suddenly approached him from behind and allegedly “placed a gun to the back of his head.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnyhomepage.com
Man released on NYS Bail Reform breaks Order of Protection
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man who was released on NYS Bail Reform laws was arrested twice on September 27th after violating an order of protection. Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at a residence in the Town...
cnyhomepage.com
Rome man charged for weapon & narcotic possession
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department has reported a man was given a multitude of felony charges after a traffic stop that led to the discovery of a loaded weapon and over 15 grams of narcotics. Around 2:22 am on Thursday, an officer pulled over a 2012...
cnyhomepage.com
Cybersecurity threats: how can small to medium sized businesses protect themselves?
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – “Cyber attacks are becoming more and more common and its especially frightening for small to medium businesses we see the attacks increase for small to medium rather than the larger enterprises that usually have better protections,” said Dr. Ersin Uzun, Executive Director of the ESL Global Cybersecurity Institute at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT).
Comments / 0