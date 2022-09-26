Whataburger on MLK in Fayetteville hosting Fall Festival
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Whataburger will celebrate families and the start of the fall season at its restaurant located at 1956 MLK Jr. Blvd. on Tuesday, September 27.Whataburger to host food bank fundraiser
According to a press release, the festival will take place from 6-8 p.m. During the event, children 12 and under will receive a free kid’s meal and will have the opportunity to have their face painted, have a caricature portrait made, get a balloon animal and win some Whataburger prizes including free Whataburger for a Year.
The offer is only valid at this location.
