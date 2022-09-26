Read full article on original website
Related
WHIZ
Fatal crash in Muskingum County
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Dresden man. The accident happened at 11:20 pm Thursday on State Route 586 in Licking Township. Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post said 46-year-old Jason Lynn was driving south on...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Circleville man pleads guilty to assaulting an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Circleville man has pled guilty to the felonious assault of an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper. 49-year-old Dennis Pryor was arrested on March 13 after a DUI traffic stop along Route 23. According to reports at the time, troopers approached his Ford Mustang and noticed...
Ohio police officers dragged by suspect in car
Abel Martinez on Thursday, who was wanted for violation of a protection order, domestic violence and several theft cases, according to the Grove City Division of Police.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local business robbed in Chillicothe, suspect on the run
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —- Law enforcement in Ross County is searching for the suspect in the robbery of a local business. Officers and detectives with the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the AT&T and Game Stop Plaza located on North Bridge Street. According to initial reports, the suspect stole merchandise...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two dead after SUV with stolen goods inside flees from Hilliard police and crashes
An earlier report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead Friday after a vehicle with stolen goods inside crashed into a pole after it sped away from a Hilliard police officer. Hilliard police say that at 2:51 a.m. an officer saw a lime green SUV, later […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Arrest made in Chillicothe Municipal Court bomb threat
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department reported the arrest of a suspect alleged to have called in a bomb threat to the Chillicothe Municipal Court. According to the police department, on Monday shortly before 1 p.m. a man, later identified as 53-year-old Danny Hughes allegedly called the courthouse saying that two bombs were inside the building.
Hibachi food attack suspect arrested by Westerville police
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Westerville police said they arrested a man Thursday after a security camera video showed him attack workers at a hibachi restaurant, causing over $1,000 in damage in the process. Thanks to a tip from the public, investigators identified Michael Gary Smith, 30, as the man in the security camera video of […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Medics responded to a single-vehicle crash along route 50 in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Medics with deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident this afternoon. The call came shortly after 1 p.m. about a crash in the 6000 block of Route 50 near Bainbridge. According to initial reports, the driver of a pickup...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Three arrested for kidnapping and torture in Scioto Co.
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — Three people are in jail today after authorities say they kidnapped and tortured two individuals. On Wednesday, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman reported that his detectives received a call around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning after a man was found walking along Route 140 covered in blood.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
UPDATE: Teen in serious condition following Amish buggy and tractor-trailer collision
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A 15-year-old teen is fighting for his life today following an accident in Jackson County yesterday. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, the crash occurred in the area of Route 32 and Glade Road shortly after 10 a.m. Troopers said the...
Bomb threat near Chillicothe sees one man arrested
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Ross County investigators arrested a man Wednesday morning after they said he made bomb threats near Chillicothe. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office said it heard reports of a bomb threat around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Kenworth Drive and State Route 159. The U.S. Marshals, Columbus Division of Fire and […]
Two injured in separate overnight shootings in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are recovering after separate shootings overnight Thursday on the west and east sides of Columbus, according to police. 1:30 a.m.: Man found shot in Eastmoor Columbus police say that officers were sent to the 3100 block of East Livingston Avenue near James Road around 1:30 a.m. on reports of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Law enforcement in Ross Co. investigate a bomb threat at Kenworth
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat at Kenworth in Chillicothe. According to Ross County Sheriff George Lavender, shortly before 7 a.m., his office received a call stating that there was a bomb threat at the facility on route 159. Several law...
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre investigators received hundreds of tips, including one with ties to Prince
WAVERLY, Ohio — George Wagner IV's murder trial was suspended for the day Thursday due to a juror being ill. Before they adjourned Wednesday, jurors heard from special agent Ryan Scheiderer with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. He's the lead investigator on the Pike County murders. "This was...
Reward offered for suspect in deadly drive-by shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a suspect accused of killing a 27-year-old man in a drive-by shooting. Columbus police are searching for the suspect accused of fatally shooting Malik Price, 27, near Courtright Road and Petzinger Court on Sept. 9, 2021. Price was the […]
One dead in Perry County head-on crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a fatal head-on collision in Jackson Township, Perry County, Tuesday. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on State Route 668. Catherine Sweeney, 73, of Junction City, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4 […]
Woman dead after crashing into horse-drawn cart, tree in Knox County
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old woman died Monday after a collision with a horse-drawn cart sent her car into a tree. Around 8:15 a.m., Emma West, of Fredericktown, was driving on Green Valley Road east of Mile Creek Road in a Chevrolet Cruze when she hit the three-passenger, horse-drawn cart that was also […]
Multiple lanes of State Route 315 north closed following crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A traffic accident closed several lanes of State Route 315 on Thursday. A crash occurred around 2:27 p.m. on Thursday near Henderson Road, closing multiple lanes of State Route 315 north, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Traffic was directed through the right shoulder of the highway.
Heath man found dead in hydraulic machine
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found in a hydraulic machine at Samuel Packaging Systems Group in Heath and was later pronounced dead, per a spokesperson with the Heath Fire Department. Thursday morning, fire officials arrived at Samuel Packaging on James Parkway and located the body of Billy Joe Craig in the machine while […]
$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop
A woman from Florida is facing charges after troopers say they found over $1 million in cocaine in her car.
Comments / 2