Pickaway County, OH

WHIZ

Fatal crash in Muskingum County

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Dresden man. The accident happened at 11:20 pm Thursday on State Route 586 in Licking Township. Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post said 46-year-old Jason Lynn was driving south on...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local business robbed in Chillicothe, suspect on the run

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —- Law enforcement in Ross County is searching for the suspect in the robbery of a local business. Officers and detectives with the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the AT&T and Game Stop Plaza located on North Bridge Street. According to initial reports, the suspect stole merchandise...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Arrest made in Chillicothe Municipal Court bomb threat

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department reported the arrest of a suspect alleged to have called in a bomb threat to the Chillicothe Municipal Court. According to the police department, on Monday shortly before 1 p.m. a man, later identified as 53-year-old Danny Hughes allegedly called the courthouse saying that two bombs were inside the building.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hibachi food attack suspect arrested by Westerville police

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Westerville police said they arrested a man Thursday after a security camera video showed him attack workers at a hibachi restaurant, causing over $1,000 in damage in the process. Thanks to a tip from the public, investigators identified Michael Gary Smith, 30, as the man in the security camera video of […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Medics responded to a single-vehicle crash along route 50 in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Medics with deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident this afternoon. The call came shortly after 1 p.m. about a crash in the 6000 block of Route 50 near Bainbridge. According to initial reports, the driver of a pickup...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Three arrested for kidnapping and torture in Scioto Co.

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — Three people are in jail today after authorities say they kidnapped and tortured two individuals. On Wednesday, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman reported that his detectives received a call around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning after a man was found walking along Route 140 covered in blood.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bomb threat near Chillicothe sees one man arrested

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Ross County investigators arrested a man Wednesday morning after they said he made bomb threats near Chillicothe. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office said it heard reports of a bomb threat around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Kenworth Drive and State Route 159. The U.S. Marshals, Columbus Division of Fire and […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured in separate overnight shootings in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are recovering after separate shootings overnight Thursday on the west and east sides of Columbus, according to police. 1:30 a.m.: Man found shot in Eastmoor Columbus police say that officers were sent to the 3100 block of East Livingston Avenue near James Road around 1:30 a.m. on reports of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Law enforcement in Ross Co. investigate a bomb threat at Kenworth

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat at Kenworth in Chillicothe. According to Ross County Sheriff George Lavender, shortly before 7 a.m., his office received a call stating that there was a bomb threat at the facility on route 159. Several law...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reward offered for suspect in deadly drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a suspect accused of killing a 27-year-old man in a drive-by shooting. Columbus police are searching for the suspect accused of fatally shooting Malik Price, 27, near Courtright Road and Petzinger Court on Sept. 9, 2021. Price was the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Perry County head-on crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a fatal head-on collision in Jackson Township, Perry County, Tuesday. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on State Route 668. Catherine Sweeney, 73, of Junction City, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4 […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Multiple lanes of State Route 315 north closed following crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A traffic accident closed several lanes of State Route 315 on Thursday. A crash occurred around 2:27 p.m. on Thursday near Henderson Road, closing multiple lanes of State Route 315 north, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Traffic was directed through the right shoulder of the highway.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Heath man found dead in hydraulic machine

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found in a hydraulic machine at Samuel Packaging Systems Group in Heath and was later pronounced dead, per a spokesperson with the Heath Fire Department. Thursday morning, fire officials arrived at Samuel Packaging on James Parkway and located the body of Billy Joe Craig in the machine while […]
HEATH, OH

