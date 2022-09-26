J. F. Huntington, one of the most prominent and prosperous farmers in Altona township, is erecting a new barn which will be a credit to our county and an ornament to Mr. Huntington’s farm. It will be one of the largest barns in the county and is being erected in a very substantial manner. It will have an 8 foot basement, all nicely walled up with stone, under the whole building. Mr. H. came in today after lumber for the new barn, and his neighbors, to the number of about 15, each drove in with a team to assist in taking out the material. When the party started homeward they made quite a procession and it showed that a very friendly feeling exists between the residents of that neighborhood. The STAR is always glad to see our farmers prospering.

PIPESTONE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO