Read full article on original website
Related
pipestonestar.com
Death notice for Jordyce “Jordy” E. Scholten
Jordyce “Jordy” E. Scholten, 76, Pipestone, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at the Pipestone County Medical Center. Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 3 from 4-8 p.m. at Christ the King Free Lutheran Church in Pipestone. A private family interment will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Edgerton prior...
KELOLAND TV
Vermillion mountain lion; video of suspicious person; sobriety checkpoints
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are asking from the public’s help in identifying someone trying to get into homes. A 52-year-old Aberdeen...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Acquaintance robbed and assaulted victim in Sioux Falls home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a man was robbed and assaulted by someone he knew. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in western Sioux Falls, around 7 p.m. on Sunday, a suspect who was an acquaintance of the victim entered the home with another man and began assaulting the victim. The acquaintance started punching the victim several times, then went into the bedroom to retrieve a baseball bat and used that to hit the victim several more times. At some point, the victim tried calling 911, but the suspect grabbed the phone and ended the call.
pipestonestar.com
Death notice for Cathrine De Vries
Cathrine De Vries, 88, Pipestone, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at the Pipestone County Hospice House in Pipestone. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4-7 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Pipestone Chapel. A private family funeral service will be held with burial in the New Woodlawn Cemetery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for trespassing at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 47-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2 a.m. Thursday, March 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Debra Ann Grosvenor stemmed from being observed at the casino when she has been permanently banned from...
nwestiowa.com
Sisters become new owners of The Garage
INWOOD—It’s a story of sisterhood and omelets at The Garage Bar & Grill in Inwood. Sisters Alyssa and Kate Van Beek officially became the owners and operators of The Garage on June 1. They bought the business in April from Ross and Kassidy Van Ginkel, who wanted to focus on their full-time careers and spend more time with their family.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls, SD, woman sentenced for meth
ROCK RAPIDS—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman been sentenced after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine in connection with an incident near Lester last year. The case against Anna Elizabeth McCord stemmed from the stop of a 1998 Honda Accord on the 2500 mile of 140th Street about two miles east of Lester about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
pipestonestar.com
Death notice for Esther Martha-Emma Kruse
Esther Martha-Emma Kruse, 87, Pipestone, died on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Pipestone Avera Hospital. Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 29 from 3:30-7 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pipestone. Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for trying to entice a child in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 52-year-old Aberdeen man is behind bars in Minnehaha County, accused of trying to entice a child. Sioux Falls Police say a family was outside the Union Gospel Mission. The mother told police the suspect tried to grab her three old daughter by the...
Casey’s provides statement after Hull fire; Sheriff releases more info
A substantial fire in Hull has prompted a response from multiple Emergency Responders.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings I-29 road closure extended
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The road closure for the I-29 interchange project in Brookings will be extended. The South Dakota Department of Transportation said this is because of unforeseen utility delays and conflicts. This impacts the closure of 22nd Avenue between 8th to 32nd Streets. The nearby recreational...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Police share video of person trying to get into homes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls shared a reminder about the importance of locking home and vehicle doors. In a Twitter video post, police say that over the last couple of weeks, a person has tried to get into several different homes and cars around 85th Street and Western Avenue in the southern part of the city. Video of the suspicious person shows them approaching three doors in the dark and then walking away when they can’t get inside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 men arrested in drug bust worth $150,000 in South Dakota
Two men from California are behind bars in South Dakota following a drug bust in Brookings involving more than 30 pounds of meth and fentanyl.
Busy East-West Street in Sioux Falls Is Closing Temporarily
Drivers in northern Sioux Falls will have one fewer option to get where they're going for the next couple of weeks. Beginning Monday (October 3), West 60th Street North will be closed from Minnesota Avenue to Westport Avenue. Construction crews will be performing concrete pavement repairs in the area. During...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man requests his image be removed from Noem’s latest attack ad
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In a 500-plus word social media post, a Sioux Falls man is requesting his image be removed from Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad. Vaney Hariri, a Sioux Falls entrepreneur and co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, said the image of him standing with Jamie Smith during a protest in May 2020 should not “be conflated with what happened at the mall later that night.” Hariri said the protest in downtown Sioux Falls was “one of the most beautiful things I’ve laid my eyes on.”
kicdam.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
pipestonestar.com
Days Gone By Week of Sept. 26, 2022
J. F. Huntington, one of the most prominent and prosperous farmers in Altona township, is erecting a new barn which will be a credit to our county and an ornament to Mr. Huntington’s farm. It will be one of the largest barns in the county and is being erected in a very substantial manner. It will have an 8 foot basement, all nicely walled up with stone, under the whole building. Mr. H. came in today after lumber for the new barn, and his neighbors, to the number of about 15, each drove in with a team to assist in taking out the material. When the party started homeward they made quite a procession and it showed that a very friendly feeling exists between the residents of that neighborhood. The STAR is always glad to see our farmers prospering.
newscenter1.tv
Pilot killed in gyrocopter crash in South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — The pilot of a small gyrocopter was killed in a crash Tuesday in southeastern South Dakota, according to officials. The Federal Aviation Administration said the AG-915 Spartan gyrocopter went down near the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton about 10:30 a.m. Only the pilot was...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man arrested for phone theft
LARCHWOOD—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, on a Lyon County warrant for third-degree theft in connection with an incident at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Mhmd Kinan Altayyan stemmed from him taking an iPhone 13...
Expect Packed Parking Lots at This Sioux Falls Location Saturday
A trio of big events in Sioux Falls this weekend could lead to some major parking headaches. Big crowds are expected to test the limits of the parking lots in and around the Convention Center, Premier Center, and Howard Wood Field, Saturday (October 1). The day starts at 9:45 AM...
Comments / 0