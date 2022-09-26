ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Driven Brands Funding LLC, Series 2022-1 Senior Secured Notes

By Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC via Business Wire
 4 days ago
Woonsocket Call

dMY Squared Technology Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of $60 Million Initial Public Offering

DMY Squared Technology Group, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the NYSE American (the “NYSE American”) and trade under the ticker symbol “DMYY.U” beginning on September 30, 2022. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE American under the symbols “DMYY” and “DMYY.WS,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on October 4, 2022.
BUSINESS
Woonsocket Call

Supermind Platforms, Inc Acquires Psychedelics.com and Closes Pre-Seed Financing

Supermind Platforms, Inc has raised an undisclosed amount in its pre-seed financing round from angel and institutional investors to build trusted digital access points to psychedelic assisted therapy and mental wellness on its leading domains including Psychedelics.com and Microdosing.com. Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Supermind Platforms, Inc...
MARKETS
Woonsocket Call

Modiv Announces Initiation of Equity Analyst Coverage by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC with a “Buy” Recommendation

Modiv Inc. (“Modiv” or the “Company”) (NYSE:MDV), an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate properties, today announced that Janney Montgomery Scott LLC (“Janney”) initiated coverage on the Company with a “Buy” recommendation and a fair value estimate of $20 per share. Copies of the full analyst report can be obtained directly from Janney. Modiv now has four independent equity research analysts covering the company, with an average consensus price target of $20.25.
STOCKS
Woonsocket Call

New $10M Investment Campaign for Industry-Leading Software Company

EvonSys launches new fundraising round to fuel explosive growth. WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2022 / Evonsys, the world leader in low-code software development, has launched a new round to fuel global expansion in a growing $3.6 trillion digital transformation industry. Delaware-based EvonSys INC recently announced the launch...
MARKETS
Woonsocket Call

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) on Behalf of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (“Compass” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMP) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.
BUSINESS
Woonsocket Call

Corebridge Financial Declares Common Stock Dividend

Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of common stock. The dividend on the common stock will be payable October 20, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2022. About Corebridge Financial. Corebridge...
STOCKS
Woonsocket Call

New Destiny Announces Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2022 / New Destiny Mining Corp. (TSXV:NED), (the "Company" or "NED") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of three million units at a price of $0.03 per unit for gross proceeds of $90,000. The units of the financing will comprise of one common share and a full share purchase warrant, which may be exercised for a period of five years at a price of $0.05 per share. The term of the warrants may be accelerated in the event that the issuer's shares trade at or above a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 10 consecutive days. In such case of accelerated warrants, the issuer may give notice, in writing or by way of news release, to the subscribers that the warrants will expire 30 days from the date of providing such notice.
MARKETS
Woonsocket Call

QED Investors Announces Acquisition of Lingua Franca Search

Retained search firm allows QED to support portfolio companies with their most crucial hires. QED Investors, a leading global venture capital firm focused on investing in disruptive financial services companies, today announced the acquisition of Lingua Franca Search (LF Search), a boutique retained executive and professional search firm that places exceptional talent in fintech and financial services roles.
BUSINESS
Woonsocket Call

Barclays plc Equity Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Shareholders of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Against Barclays plc (BCS)

The Class: Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Barclays plc (NYSE: BCS) American Depository Receipts (ADRs) on a U.S. open market between February 18, 2021 and March 25, 2022, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Barclays is a British universal bank, offering consumer banking and payments services in the United Kingdom, United States, and Europe, as well as global corporate and investment banking services.
BUSINESS
Woonsocket Call

Camden Property Trust Provides Update on Hurricane Ian

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the “Company”) announced today that preliminary reports indicate only minor damage from Hurricane Ian to the Company's apartment communities located in Florida. The Company will provide additional information or updates in the event of a material change in this situation. In addition to historical...
ECONOMY
Woonsocket Call

WWH Completes Acquisition of eCentres

Dublin, Ireland, 30th September 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Wise World Holdings, Inc., (WWH) announced that the acquisition of eCentres Technologies has been completed. eCentres Technologies is a world-class leader in providing reliable zero-touch computing solutions that support the continuity of business-critical applications of Fortune 500 companies as well as small to mid-sized companies.
BUSINESS
Woonsocket Call

Oragenics Issues Letter to Shareholders

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”), a biotech company dedicated to fighting infectious diseases including coronaviruses, today issued the following letter to shareholders from its President and Chief Executive Officer, Kim Murphy. To My Fellow Shareholders,. As COVID-19 continues to impact the world’s...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Woonsocket Call

China-hifi-Audio Releases Advanced 300B Audiophile Tube Amplifiers Tested According to International Standards to Ensure the Highest Quality

For individuals looking for quality audiophile tube amplifiers for their high-end audio system, China-hifi-Audio provides the best sound systems that are economical and can be used even at the beginners’ level. China-hifi-Audio has worked hard to create a great name in the audio industry, so clients who want high-quality...
ELECTRONICS
Woonsocket Call

Indonesia Inclusive Insurance Report 2022: An Open Door for an Innovative Inclusive Insurance Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Inclusive insurance in Ghana" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. With most of the workforce in Ghana employed in the informal sector, inclusive insurance is a fundamental need to build the resilience of the population. The insurance industry and its regulator, the National Insurance Commission, have implemented various...
WORLD
Woonsocket Call

Global Digital Advertising and Marketing Report 2022: Superior Attributes of Digital Advertising over Other Ad Media Drives Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Digital Advertising and Marketing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Digital Advertising and Marketing Market to Reach $786.2 Billion by 2026. While overall digital marketing spending declined due the pandemic-induced cuts in marketing and advertising budgets during the lockdown , available...
MARKETS
Woonsocket Call

Global Space Investment Landscape Report 2022: A Bird's-Eye View to Help Investors Gain a Better Understanding of its Potential - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Space Investment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This study examines the space investment landscape from qualitative and quantitative standpoints, offering a bird's-eye view to help investors get a better understanding of its potential. As the world becomes dependent on space-based technologies and services, the...
INDUSTRY
Woonsocket Call

Edesa Biotech Reports Statistically Significant Mortality Reductions in Phase 2 ARDS Drug Study

Mortality reduction in critically ill subjects at 28 days revised favorably, statistically significant. EB05 demonstrated an 84% reduction in the risk of dying when compared to placebo. Clinical Study Report submitted to FDA. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2022 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

