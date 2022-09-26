KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Driven Brands Funding LLC, Series 2022-1 Senior Secured Notes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2022 / New Destiny Mining Corp. (TSXV:NED), (the "Company" or "NED") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of three million units at a price of $0.03 per unit for gross proceeds of $90,000. The units of the financing will comprise of one common share and a full share purchase warrant, which may be exercised for a period of five years at a price of $0.05 per share. The term of the warrants may be accelerated in the event that the issuer's shares trade at or above a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 10 consecutive days. In such case of accelerated warrants, the issuer may give notice, in writing or by way of news release, to the subscribers that the warrants will expire 30 days from the date of providing such notice.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO