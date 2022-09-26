Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Wrong-way driver in Richmond had been reported missing from NJ
RICHMOND, Vt. — A wrong-way driver in Richmond turned out to be a missing person from nearly 300 miles away. Vermont State Police said they received multiple calls on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. about a wrong-way driver on Interstate 89 in Richmond. Callers said the driver was heading north in the southbound lane and was passing Exit 12 in Williston.
nbcboston.com
FedEx Truck Goes Up in Flames on I-91 in Vermont
A fire that started in the engine compartment of a FedEx work van traveling Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 91 ended up engulfing the entire truck, according to Vermont State Police. State police noticed a large amount of black smoke along the southbound side of the highway in Sheffield just before...
mynbc5.com
Colchester Police looking to speak with driver in relation to fatal weekend crash
COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Colchester Police Department is looking to speak to the truck driver involved in afatal crash that happened on Colchester Point Road last weekend. Police say the driver was seen in what appears to be a pickup truck near the scene of the fatal crash last Saturday around 6:10 a.m. Officials say the model of the truck could be a Toyota Tacoma or Toyota Tundra.
newportdispatch.com
Two injured during crash in Granville
GRANVILLE — A 22-year-old woman from Waterbury was cited following a crash with injuries in Granville yesterday. The two-vehicle head-on crash took place on Route 12A at around 6:50 p.m. Police say both drivers, Hallie Nelson, 22, of Waterbury, and Karen Hedding, 46, of Roxbury, were transported to the...
WCAX
3 arrested in Burlington assault on UVM student
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’ve arrested three men for assaulting a UVM lacrosse player in Burlington. It happened on King Street Sept. 17. The men are accused of wearing masks, holding the student at gunpoint, forcing him to undress and then robbing him. Michael Chea, 24, of...
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested after crash on I-89 in Richmond
RICHMOND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Richmond yesterday. The crash took place on Interstate 89 south at around 7:45 p.m. Police say they located a 2021 Ram 1500 facing south with heavy damage when they arrived. The driver was identified as Kirk Little, 44, of Milton.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash on Route 5 in Derby
DERBY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Derby yesterday. The crash took place at the intersection of US Route 5 and West Street at around 12:20 p.m. According to the report, Patrick Okeefe, 68, of Island Pond, was traveling north on US Route 5 when Jasmynn Gonyaw, 23, of Morgan, failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled out off West Street.
Barton Chronicle
VSP seek to locate two men in connection with fatal ATV crash
Further investigation into a fatal crash ATV crash that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, has revealed that the ATV involved in the crash was stolen from Roadside Motorsports on Industrial Avenue in Williston. In collaboration with the Williston Police Department, the Vermont State Police learned that a second ATV was stolen along with the one involved in the crash.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Newport Center
NEWPORT CENTER — A 43-year-old man is facing charges following a single-vehicle crash in Newport Center yesterday. The crash took place on Number 12 Road at around 7:45 p.m. Police say a witness on the scene reported the driver was unconscious. The driver was identified as Jason Sargent, of...
newportdispatch.com
Moose causes two separate car crashes on I-91 in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police responded to two crashes involving a moose in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash involving a moose in the area of I-91 south at around 3:00 a.m. While en route, police say they were notified of a secondary crash caused by...
newportdispatch.com
Rollover crash in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE — A 25-year-old man from Hyde Park was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Cambridge yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 109 at around 5:15 p.m. According to the report, Timothy Eastman was traveling north on VT Route 109 when he began to lose control...
WCAX
Police looking for 2 men connected to fatal UTV crash, thefts
SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for two men who they say are connected to a UTV crash that killed a teenager last week. Police now say the two UTVs involved were stolen. Investigators say last Thursday, Samantha Henderson, 19, of Lyndon, crashed a Side-by-Side on Blake...
VTDigger
Fatal ATV crash leads to arrest
After further investigation into a fatal ATV crash that happened in Sheffield on Thursday night, Vermont State Police have arrested one man and are seeking two others. The ATV crash occurred on Sept. 22 on Blake Pond Road where 19-year-old Samantha Henderson was declared dead after life-saving attempts were made. She was not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet, according to a press release.
mynbc5.com
Burlington Police release new information in spate downtown crimes
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department released a slew of new information regarding a series of crimes that recently took place in the City Center Area, including three robberies and an attempted murder incident. UVM student assault and robbery. Officials said they now have more information regarding a...
mynbc5.com
Highgate man threatens police officers with a bow and arrow
HIGHGATE, Vt. — Last night, Vermont State Police, along with Swanton police officers, arrested a man after a violent altercation. Officers responded to a Highgate home after 10:45 p.m. after they say 40-year-old Nicholas Tanner was causing a disturbance in the area, then threatening police officers with a bow and arrow.
WCAX
Woman seriously injured in Lowell crash
LOWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 100 in Lowell on Tuesday morning. Police say Silas Roberts, 27, of Lowell, crossed the center line in his car and hit a minivan at about 9 a.m. The passenger in the minivan, Eva Forcier,...
newportdispatch.com
Teen driver arrested in Derby for speeding, negligent operation
DERBY — An 18-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Derby on Tuesday. Police say they observed a vehicle traveling south at a high rate of speed while patrolling US Route 5 at around 11:20 p.m. Radar indicated 70 miles-per-hour in a posted 35 miles-per-hour zone. The trooper...
Man requires surgery to face after violent robbery in downtown Burlington
A man required surgery for injuries sustained from an assault on Cherry St.
mynbc5.com
New York State Police looking for man who fell in Ausable River
WILMINGTON, N.Y. — New York State Police are asking the public to help locate a man who fell into the Ausable River on Thursday evening. Officials said they responded to the area behind the Hungry Trout Resort on NY 86 in Wilmington after a report that 68-year-old George Thevis, of Atlanta, fell into the river.
WCAX
Vermont police investigating reported school threat
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a school threat Wednesday. Police say a threat was made on social media toward Mount Mansfield Union High School. Police say they take all school threats seriously and worked with school officials and community resources to identify and...
