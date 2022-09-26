ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Your Words: Moving Wausau forward requires following the will of the people

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ekrxj_0iAvENnZ00

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

I’m sharing with you an open letter to the public and to the members of the Wausau City Council.

I’m sure most of you ran for office to address issues that would move all of Wausau forward. This week, you face two decisions that will challenge these aspirations.

If you respect and act on what the public has asked of you, especially those most impacted by an issue, you will uphold the will of the Thomas Street residents and demand remediation of the toxic Cleveland Avenue site to the level of residential, not industrial use. This situation presents a prime example of environmental justice in action, a principle the Council committed to last year. Challenging the will of the people shows condescension at the least, contempt and discrimination, at worst.

If you believe in an equitable and financially sound approach to spending our hard earned taxpayer money on development projects, you will champion the strategy that when the bottom is lifted, everyone rises.

When presented with no verifiable evidence that previous investment of tens of millions of dollars in high end developments have benefited all of Wausau you must reject the false narrative of trickle down economics.

When presented with little input from those representing almost half of our population, struggling to make ends meet on a daily basis, you cannot agree to take away money that could be used to address massive unmet basic needs, particularly if you look at the eyesore of what the Mall has become. It is a monument to the City’s financial mismanagement and currying of business interests.

Why would you agree to commit so much

o high end development than to affordable housing for the 550 waiting for subsidized housing, the 180 seeking shelter from the winter and those facing 4 years until they can move into a one bedroom? Make the business community seek financial backing directly from people who desire their development. The extravagance of their recent Gala and show of force tonight, prove that they have the resources and organization to be successful at this.

How will Wausau move forward when half our residents are once again left behind? How will your altruistic aspirations be realized?

Shouldn’t progress for all be directed by principles of equity, environmental stewardship,robust public participation, and sound financial management of our precious and limited resources?

Voting “no” on these two items will be the first steps toward such a progress for all.

Public comment can be sent to the City Council: Wausau Contact Council form

Thank you for your consideration,

Bruce Grau | Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign

Comments / 1

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau downtown development moves forward

A multi-million dollar downtown development project was given the green light by Wausau City Council members Tuesday after a marathon meeting that drew largely positive commentary from the public. The Foundry on 3rd will cost an estimated $44 to $48 million to build and relies on $10.8 million in public...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Congolese refugees being resettled in Marshfield

The Wausau branch of a national refugee resettlement agency is coordinating the arrival of a four-member family from the Republic of Congo in Marshfield on Friday, the agency officials said. Another family of 10 Congolese refugees will be resettled in Marshfield on Oct.7, according to Eric Yonke, Co-Sponsorship Coordinator for...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 30, 2022

LaVern Emma Machel passed away on September 24, 2022 at the age of 97. LaVern was born in Wausau on March 9, 1925 and grew up on her family’s farm in the Town of Rib Falls. She was the daughter of Agnes & Wesley Hoffmann. After LaVern graduated from Marathon High School, she attended County Teachers College. The first four years of her teaching career were in a rural (one room) school. After receiving her teacher’s license from UW Stevens Point, LaVern taught for 30 years at Grant Elementary School.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, WI
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Your Words: This is the real election fraud

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Mosaic and Wausau’s YWCA Unite Missions as One Organization

The Steering Committee of Mosaic and the Board of Directors of the YWCA Wausau announce and celebrate the joint decision to unite organizational missions, creating one non-profit: Mosaic of North Central Wisconsin. Together as one, Mosaic will have enhanced capacity to serve and impact the region’s communities and residents.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Dozens attend ribbon cutting at Maine Elementary nature trail

Maine Elementary School, part of the Wausau School District, held a ribbon cutting this week as a nature trail that had previously been damaged in a storm reopened. Wausau School District Communications Coordinator Diana White said the nature trail was put together by students and staff in the late 1970s to early 1980s. Called the “George Klinker Nature Trail,” the area was still used by Maine students.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#N Third St#The Wausau City Council
WausauPilot

Your Words: Access to clean drinking water shouldn’t be controversial

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced

One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
SCHOFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WJFW-TV

Local residents have trouble with the VA

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Last month, retired veteran Leo Berna broke his arm and had to seek immediate medical attention. But he and his wife Heidemarie Berna had to jump through some hoops in order to get him the care that he needed. Disclaimer: We reached out to the VA Clinic...
RHINELANDER, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WSAW

1 killed in Portage County crash

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department said one person has died following a crash early Friday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., a crash involving an SUV and semi happened on I-39 at the southbound 161-mile marker. Investigators said the SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One of two two people accused of scamming businesses last month in Marshfield is now in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail. Investigators said Timothy Litt was arrested by police in Greenfield on Sept. 20. Marshfield Police said on Aug. 23, Litt and a woman purchased...
MARSHFIELD, WI
spmetrowire.com

‘Murder on Main Street’ tour returns to the downtown

Move over true crime documentaries—Stevens Point has its own murder tour right here in the city. The Portage County Historical Society is offering a free “Murder on Main Street Tour” on Oct. 18, the anniversary of one of the city’s most brutal murders. Attendees will learn how the city earned its once-nickname, “Shooting Point.”
STEVENS POINT, WI
x1071.com

Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts

WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
stevenspoint.news

One dead in Portage County accident

PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Sept. 30 accident in Portage County. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161 mile marker in Portage County. “It was reported that a SUV was...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Students can earn a $500 scholarship during The Branch’s fall session

WAUSAU — Students from a variety of colleges and universities in central Wisconsin will participate in The Branch’s fall session which kicks off on Saturday, October 8 at Northcentral Technical College’s Wausau campus. The Branch is a workforce development initiative introduced by the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, Northcentral Technical College and Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. in 2016. The Branch teaches collaboration, communication, creativity and critical thinking as teams work on challenges sponsored by local businesses.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy