New Mexico Brew Fest returns for its 11th year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On hold in 2020 and 2021, New Mexico Brew Fest makes a huge return this year for its 11th annual event this weekend. It’s an event full of music, food, and of course, beer. Established in 2010, the New Mexico Brew Fest has grown...
BioPark Harvest Festival returns to Botanic Garden
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is hosting its Harvest Festival on Oct. 1 and 2. It’ll feature live local music, food, an artisan market, and activities like face painting, educational activities, and a variety of festival treats like Belgian waffles. Tickets are recommended to be purchased ahead of time online. Tickets are $12 for adults […]
Live music series coming to downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is kicking off new live music series Friday. “Burque Live” is a music series that features performances from local talent. Burque Live will take place over the next two weekends (September 30 – October 2, and October 6 – October 9) The family-friendly events are free and will take […]
Old Town Albuquerque gazebo featuring live music Balloon Fiesta week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The events during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta aren’t limited to the balloon field – the whole city will be buzzing with activity. Old Town Albuquerque will be featuring a wide variety of live music options between September 30 and October 9. The music will be happening from noon to 4:00 p.m. […]
San Felipe Santero Market held in Old Town
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Felipe Santero Market at Old Town has been in existence for about 18 years and it’s back this weekend. San Felipe’s Santero Market celebrates the unique cultural folk art of New Mexico and Southern Colorado. A santero it’s someone who creates...
50th Balloon Fiesta kicks off with re-enactment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday morning marks the start of the 50th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, but first organizers wanted to commemorate how it all started. Friday Morning, Balloon Fiesta held a 50th anniversary special event at Coronado Center in Albuquerque. Relatives and representatives of Fiesta’s 13 founding pilots took part in a reenactment of the […]
Santa Fe Indian Market coming to Albuquerque for 100th anniversary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The 100th annual Indian Market will be taking place in Albuquerque for the first time in the event’s history. Normally the market sets up shop in Santa Fe. The restored area by Lomas and Broadway, by the historic Southwestern Brewery and Ice Co. building, will host the event this year“We live in the […]
Albuquerque Aloft reaches South Valley students and families
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque students got to be the first ones to see hot air balloons go up for the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Albuquerque Aloft allows students to see a hot air balloon up close and talk to pilots and crews the Friday before Balloon Fiesta kicks off.
rrobserver.com
ABOUT TOWN: (Slide show) Corrales Harvest Festival, Oktoberfest and some pretty cool EVs.
This week’s About Town includes staff photos that include sports and a few events that took place over the weekend. There was the Corrales Harvest Festival and Oktoberfest, a Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce event. But some pretty spectacular EVs are coming to Santa Fe this weekend if...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Santa Fe, NM
Sata Fe, NM is known for many things, such as its art, its diverse population, its dedication to tradition, and its excellent food. Over the last three decades, the food scene has expanded exponentially, and now people come from all over to be tempted by the city’s fare. The following is a list of the Best Restaurants in Santa Fe:
Animal Humane hosts 40th ‘Doggie Dash and Dawdle’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration for the Animal Humane of New Mexico’s upcoming Doggie Dash and Dawdle is officially open. The annual event will be held on November 6, at Balloon Fiesta Park. The Doggie Dash and Dawdle features a 5k dash and a 1-mile walk. The event also features a doggie carnival, a beer garden […]
Rio Grande Arts Festival returns to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival is making a return this year. The 32nd annual event kicks off Friday at Sandia Resort and Casino, hosting 200 of the nation’s top artists along with live entertainment and food. Due to the pandemic, this marks the first time since 2019 that the festival has […]
Wu-Tang Clan plays chess at Albuquerque community center
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the Wu-Tang Clan stopped at an Albuquerque community center to play chess. The group had the day off from touring and stopped by the Jack Candelaria Community Center to play chess. The kids who participated were part of an after-school program. “Wu-tang, chess has always been one of the highlights […]
“It’s a daily issue”: Restaurant says homeless are taking over outdoor patio
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spinn’s Burger and Beer, near Coors and Montaño, has been grilling up specialty burgers for more than a decade in Albuquerque. It’s something the owner, Michael Spinn, takes pride in. “This is my retirement,” Spinn said. But he says lately,...
Barelas community selects designs for new Gateway
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Barelas residents have decided on the final designs for a major makeover on the front door of their neighborhood. It will start with the gateway at 4th and Coal welcoming people to the Barelas neighborhood. “This is about connectivity, and trying to connect with the other surrounding points of interests and destinations […]
Giovanni’s Pizzeria plans to reopen in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A month after the murder of the owner of Giovanni’s, the pizzeria on San Pedro near Kathryn, could be reopening soon. Flowers and handwritten letters from people expressing their condolences for Rosario Zito and their love for Giovanni’s still adorn the restaurant. Now there is talks of a possible reopening next month. “Giovanni’s been […]
City of Santa Fe hosting e-waste collection event
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is hosting a free, drive-through e-waste collection event Saturday, October 1. The event will be held at the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All you need to do is drive up with your e-waste and staff from the city […]
Animal Humane New Mexico discusses latest adoption events
Coming together for a good cause. We are weeks away from the 40th annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle. This event is a huge pet party but it is also a fundraiser to help Animal Humane New Mexico continue its efforts to help pets. This week they brought by Cantaloupe a...
Unsettled and active weather returns during Balloon Fiesta
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The weather should cooperate for the first weekend of Balloon Fiesta. However, our weather becomes very unsettled and more active next week with daily chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Forecast Continues Below. New Mexico: Heavy police presence at related scenes in two Rio Rancho...
rrobserver.com
Danny Dines: The Southwest Burger at High Point Grill
I’ve heard, from local patrons at Brew Lab 101, that the best place to get a burger is at High Point Grill in Westside Albuquerque. Also, I learned that their chef and owner Mike W. White won Best Chef in Albuquerque for Albuquerque the Magazine in 2019 and 2021. With accolades like this, you know I had to try the grub.
