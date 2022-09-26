ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

G Allen
4d ago

I think at the same time that they are suspending disconnections, they should be suspending the outrageous pay raises that every employee of JEA including the executives received. there is no justification for these pay raises considering the economy and the way people are struggling right now. I truly believe it's time to have an independent audit of the entire j e a and have a review of the employees that are running it conducted to determine what is best for the people instead of letting it be run by political cronies and Friends of Lenny Curry and shad Khan

Business
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County orders evacuations for Fernandina Beach, opens shelters

'Nassau County is unable to tell residents when they will be able to return.'. When it comes to storm surge, few places in Nassau County are as susceptible as Fernandina Beach along the Amelia River, and those mainland areas on the west side of the Amelia. With 3 to 5 feet of storm surge predicted for Northeast Florida with Hurricane Ian, Nassau County officials are going with an abundance of caution and ordering the evacuation of those areas.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville insurance agents share tips for hurricane claims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward our area, insurance agents have been busy fielding countless phone calls with questions from people worried about what the future may hold for their homes. First Coast News checked in with one to see what kind of tips they...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Evacuations begin in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County issued an evacuation order at 8 a.m. Wednesday for Evacuation Zones A and D. An evacuation zone map can be located at www.onenassau.com/evacuations. There is also an interactive version at www.nassauflpa.com, under the GIS Mapping feature. The Nassau County Emergency Operations Center is...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville generally spared worst of Ian’s impact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is always a plot twist on how major hurricanes impact when making landfall. A quick preliminary look at how Ian impacted Florida it was the extreme storm surge and not so much the winds. Despite the high winds recorded by Hurricane Hunters (over 150 mph), the reality on the ground was winds that were not even close to those levels.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Ian Bulletin Number One

Nassau County is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian. While it’s still too early to determine the exact impacts of the storm locally, preparations are taking place to ensure we are ready. At a minimal, Nassau County is expected to receive heavy rains and flooding. Nassau County residents living in...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday. Trash and recycling containers will be picked up Friday, Sept. 30, only for residents with regularly scheduled Thursday collections. Otherwise, it will...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County lifts evacuation order, dries out from Ian’s flooding

People who find damage to their property are asked to report it immediately at OneNassau.com. It could have been much worse for Amelia Island and the eastern Nassau County mainland, but on the whole, minor flooding, tree damage and beach erosion is a much smaller price to pay for the Hurricane Ian experience than the catastrophic flooding and utter devastation further south and west of Florida’s First Coast.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL

