A new self-serve golf driving range, called St. Etienne Driving Range, just opened last week at 711 St. Etienne Rd in Broussard, LA. Located off Hwy 90, the new local driving range features 20 covered hitting bays with premium turf mats and strategically placed yardage flags and targets in the landing area to provide an exceptional practice experience. There is no rental fees, no “pay-per-hour” fees, or anything like that at St. Etienne Driving Range. All you need to pay for are your bucket of golf balls, which goes for $7 for 48 balls or $12 for 96 balls. You will need your own golf clubs though, as they do not offer club rentals. Personally, I wish they did have a small selection of golf clubs. I like to hit from time to time, but do not own clubs as I do not play golf regularly like some of my more well-off friends.

BROUSSARD, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO