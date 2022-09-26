Read full article on original website
Jet Coffee To Build New Roof Top Coffee Bar With 3rd Location On Ambassador Near Costco
Jet Coffee, the well-known Lafayette-based coffee shop is expanding its Lafayette Parish footprint with a new, third coffee shop location; bringing a first-of-its-kind rooftop coffee bar to the city. The new location will be constructed on a newly sold 2.5-acre property anchoring a new 10,000-square-foot structure to be constructed in...
theadvocate.com
Prejean's Restaurant owner to buy this Broussard restaurant building, to open second location
The building that recently housed Trapp’s Broussard seafood restaurant will be the new home of a second Prejean’s restaurant, reports indicate. Lafayette restaurant owner Tim Metcalf, who owns Dean-O’s Pizza locations in Lafayette and two years ago bought the Prejean’s Restaurant, announced Monday on KPEL radio he had a deal in place to buy the building at 209 N. Morgan Ave. in Broussard and the Trapp's group.
New Owner of Prejean's Expanding To New Location in Lafayette Parish
Tim Metcalf, owner of Deano's Pizza in Lafayette and Prejean's Restaurant in Carencro, tells KPEL News that he is indeed the new owner of the building formerly known as Trapp's.
Another Popular Restaurant Will Be Closing Its Doors in Acadiana
Another local favorite has announced that it is closing its doors.
Best ‘Under the Radar’ Plate Lunches in Acadiana
Plate lunches in Acadiana are almost as important as religion. With so many choices, we asked you where to find the best ones. You know, the "If You Know, You Know" ones that might not be the most obvious choices, and you know your stuff!. It's often said that our...
St. Etienne Driving Range, A New Self-service Golf Range Now Open In Broussard
A new self-serve golf driving range, called St. Etienne Driving Range, just opened last week at 711 St. Etienne Rd in Broussard, LA. Located off Hwy 90, the new local driving range features 20 covered hitting bays with premium turf mats and strategically placed yardage flags and targets in the landing area to provide an exceptional practice experience. There is no rental fees, no “pay-per-hour” fees, or anything like that at St. Etienne Driving Range. All you need to pay for are your bucket of golf balls, which goes for $7 for 48 balls or $12 for 96 balls. You will need your own golf clubs though, as they do not offer club rentals. Personally, I wish they did have a small selection of golf clubs. I like to hit from time to time, but do not own clubs as I do not play golf regularly like some of my more well-off friends.
KPLC TV
Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
BRPD: Arrest made in connection with Shelley Street shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on Shelley Street near Evangeline Street. Kelvin Wallace, 55, faces charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Police say the gunfire broke out around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
Is This Church's Chicken Sign in Lafayette Real?
Allegedly, this photo was taken at the Church's Chicken on North University Avenue in Lafayette.
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
brproud.com
Juvenile shot late Sunday night on Shelley St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. Officers arrived in the 4800 block of Shelley St. and found a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. BRPD said the injuries sustained by the juvenile...
Major accident on Hwy 190 near Lawtell involving school bus and tow truck
Louisiana State Police are on the scene of a major accident with injuries west of Lawtell on Hwy. 190.
Symétrie Cosmetic Tattoo Studio & Spa Building New Space On Ambassador Ext.
Symétrie Cosmetic Tattoo Studio & Spa is building a new 3,600-square-foot studio space inside of a new 5,935-square-foot multi-tenant structure at 5521 Ambassador Extension in Youngsville. Specializing in permanent makeup, lash extensions, lash lift & tint, and 3D Areolas, Symétrie is the go-to destination for cosmetic tattoos. With its...
17-year-old shot at barber shop in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police are on the scene of a shooting.
brproud.com
15-year-old in police custody after shooting at car near school on Renoir Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened in the 6700 block of Renoir Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a call about a verbal altercation between two students, one male, and...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after juvenile among two shot on Madison Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Madison Ave. around 12:30 a.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds. An adult and juvenile were shot and both are expected...
Raw sewage a headache for tenants at Lafayette apartment complex
An apartment in Lafayette has been plagued with raw sewerage problems according to some of its tenants.
Missing 16-year-old in Iberia Parish returned home
Dakota Rodriguez has returned home.
UPDATE: Woman indicted in St. Landry Parish shooting
St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre announced Niesha S. Charles was indicted in the second degree murder of Jason Edwards.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
