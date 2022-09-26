Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Santa Fe Man has Been Charged with an Aggravated DWI Following an I-25 CrashDaniella CressmanSanta Fe County, NM
The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The New Mexican Is Seeking Nominations for 10 Who Made a Difference AwardsDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. resulted in lost lives and police involvementAnita DurairajSanta Fe, NM
A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' PresenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
New Mexico Consortium Donates Tech Equipment To Local Schools
Students from Mesa del Sol Charter School in Santa Fe visit the New Mexico Consortium in Los Alamos September 21. Photo Courtesy NMC. The New Mexico Consortium (NMC) recently has donated equipment and tech supplies to local schools as part of an ongoing effort to advance science education and support local communities. Recycling outdated equipment that is still in good working condition also helps to reducing unnecessary waste.
Kiwanis Hear From Los Alamos Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Tracie Stratton
Tracie Stratton was inducted into the Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos September 20 and is pictured here with her sponsor, Morrie Pongratz. Courtesy photo. LAMC CEO Tracie Stratton addresses the Kiwanis Club September 20. Courtesy photo. BY BROOKE DAVIS. Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos. Tracie Stratton, the new chief executive...
PEECnic Set For Oct. 8 At Los Alamos Nature Center
Please join us at the Los Alamos Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 1 – 3 pm for PEECnic, the annual membership appreciation event. Everyone is invited to join PEEC staff, volunteers, and fellow members at this open house, public event. There will be snacks and desserts, games, friends, and educators sharing their PEEC wisdom.
LANL: Raised On New Mexico Ranch, Teamwork Still A Priority For LANL’s Loretta Ortega
From a young age, Los Alamos National Laboratory employee Loretta Ortega picked up the meaning of hard work, discipline and respect as she helped her father and siblings on their ranch with everything from feeding animals and tractor work to helping with equipment maintenance. Her father never differentiated between the boys or girls in her family. In his eyes, they were all capable of doing everything on the ranch.
Registration Open For Barranca Mesa Elementary Trick-Or-Trot 5K Run & Walk
The Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) for Barranca Mesa Elementary is hosting its second annual Trick-or-Trot 5K Fun Run & Walk on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Barranca Mesa Elementary School, 57 Loma del Escolar in Los Alamos. The 5K starts at 9 a.m., and the 1-miler begins at 10 a.m. Monsters of all ages and fitness levels are invited to participate. Wear your best costume and join in the most fun event of the Halloween season!
Obituary: Peggy Reneau Sept. 11, 1952 – Sept. 15, 2022
Peggy Reneau of White Rock passed away on September 15, 2022, of complications that followed treatment for lymphoma. She was born Margaret Ruth Youngman on September 11, 1952, and raised on a farm in Winfield, Iowa. She was an athletic girl, playing basketball and running in high school, as well as playing saxophone in the marching band.
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Sept. 21- Sept. 27
Theodore Baird, 39, of Los Alamos was arrested September 22 and charged with aggravated battery against a household member and false imprisonment. Albert Vincent Molina, 53, of Los Alamos was arrested September 23 and charged with battery on a household member. David Mesibov, 57, of White Rock was arrested September...
PEEC: Learn About The Earth Below And The Skies Above Sunday At Los Luceros With NMOP
Los Luceros Historic Site in Alcalde. Photo Courtesy PEEC. Created by Pajarito Environmental Education Center and Los Luceros Historic Site, the New Mexico Outdoor Pass (NMOP) is a FREE booklet included with FREE community events for families where everyone gets rewarded for spending time outside. Participate in this activity and get a stamp for your New Mexico Outdoor Pass booklet. Fill your book with stamps and you’ll be rewarded with prizes!
Tickets Still Available For Taste Of Knowledge Sunday At Pig + Fig Cafe
Last call to get your tickets to Taste of Knowledge this Sunday, Oct. 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Pig + Fig Cafe in White Rock. An incredible menu will be offered with five dining stations including soft fresh-baked pretzels with beer cheese sauce; German potato salad, cucumber salad in dill crème fraiche, fresh sauerkraut; crispy fried cutlets of pork loin, potato dumpling pasta, brown mushroom gravy; summer sausage, bratwurst, butterkase, sweet brown German farmer’s bread and fresh fruit; and finally traditional apple strudel slices and chocolate hazelnut petit fours for dessert. A selection of wines and beer from Germany and Austria will also be served. Enjoy Oktoberfest and participate in our wine pull, live auction and paddle raise to benefit all Los Alamos Public Schools! Go to https://TOK22.givesmart.com or visit lapsfoundation.com to buy your tickets now.
Fall Arts And Craft Fair Is Saturday At Fuller Lodge Lawn During Day Of Arts And Culture
The Los Alamos Arts Council will be hosting a full day of activities in conjunction with Los Alamos Main Street and the Los Alamos Creative District. Start your day at our Fall Arts and Craft Fair! Over 80 vendors will take over the lawn at Fuller Lodge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find returning and new favorites and enjoy the crisp fall weather.
Songwriter, Folksinger Joe Jencks To Perform Saturday At Unitarian Church
Singer Joe Jencks will perform Saturday evening at the Unitarian Church of Los Alamos. Courtesy photo. International touring artist, songwriter and folksinger Joe Jencks will give a concert at the Unitarian Church of Los Alamos on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and admission is $20.
Yard Sale List: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2
135 Kimberly, White Rock. 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Men’s and women’s winter clothing, shoes, boots, Ninja food processor, 12-ft. pre-lit Christmas tree, snowboard, small coolers, cold weather motorcycle gear and more. 223 Rover Blvd., White Rock. 8 a.m. – 11 a.m., Saturday. Ammo, tools,...
