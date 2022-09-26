Last call to get your tickets to Taste of Knowledge this Sunday, Oct. 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Pig + Fig Cafe in White Rock. An incredible menu will be offered with five dining stations including soft fresh-baked pretzels with beer cheese sauce; German potato salad, cucumber salad in dill crème fraiche, fresh sauerkraut; crispy fried cutlets of pork loin, potato dumpling pasta, brown mushroom gravy; summer sausage, bratwurst, butterkase, sweet brown German farmer’s bread and fresh fruit; and finally traditional apple strudel slices and chocolate hazelnut petit fours for dessert. A selection of wines and beer from Germany and Austria will also be served. Enjoy Oktoberfest and participate in our wine pull, live auction and paddle raise to benefit all Los Alamos Public Schools! Go to https://TOK22.givesmart.com or visit lapsfoundation.com to buy your tickets now.

WHITE ROCK, NM ・ 12 HOURS AGO