numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 4
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
numberfire.com
Saints "don't think" Jameis Winston (back) will miss Week 4
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back) is expected to be available for Week 4's game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Dennis Allen. Allen said on Wednesday that he "doesn't think" there's concern about Winston's availability this week. Winston missed practice on Wednesday due to broken bones in his back but is still expected to face Minnesota, according to Allen. If Winston is ruled out, Andy Dalton is expected to start for the Saints. Taysom Hill could also see additional opportunities.
numberfire.com
Update: Tua Tagovailoa (head, neck) will not return in Week 4 for Miami
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the rest of Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa hit his head very hard on the ground when taking a sack in the second quarter, prompting a neurological response that locked his arms off. Taking all precautions possible, trainers stabilized his neck and carted him off on a stretcher. It didn't take long for the team to rule him out for the reminder of the game, as Tagovailoa is headed to the hospital for an examination of "head and neck" injuries. Teddy Bridgewater will take over at quarterback.
numberfire.com
4 NFL FanDuel Stacks for Week 4
Stacks are usually the backbone of the best FanDuel lineups, especially in tournaments. Brandon Gdula's piece examining hit rates and correlation for stacks is a must-read article whether you're already familiar with stacking or new to the concept. This piece will lay out my favorite weekly stacks. So, read on...
numberfire.com
Andy Dalton on track to start for Saints in Week 4
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to start against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. Jameis Winston (back/hip) missed a third straight practice on Friday and is considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup, so Dalton is in line for the start. The veteran signal-caller said he feels very comfortable with the Saints' receivers due to their time together in training camp while Winston rehabbed a knee injury. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football believes that Dalton will actually be an upgrade for the fantasy outlooks of Alvin Kamara and Jarvis Landry, especially with Michael Thomas (foot) ruled out. Dalton could be worth a look for needy managers in two-QB and super-flex formats.
numberfire.com
Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) questionable for Sunday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. Landry turned in back-to-back limited practices after sitting out Wednesday, so he should be good to go versus the Vikings. Michael Thomas (foot) was a DNP on Thursday for a second straight day, so Landry might see a larger role in London. Saints' beat writer Nick Underhill believes that Landry should also benefit if Andy Dalton starts in place of Jameis Winston (back/ankle, doubtful).
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) game-time decision for Buccaneers in Week 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was a limited participant on Friday. After three limited sessions, Jones' Week Four status will be determined on Sunday night. In a potential matchup against a Kansas City unit rated 12th in pass defense per numberFire's power rankings, our models project Jones to score 8.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (foot) officially out for Saints on Sunday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) is out for Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. Thomas sat out practice all week after injuring his foot in Week 3. Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (ankle) should have larger target shares in London on Sunday, and there will also be more snaps available for Tre'Quan Smith (concussion). Alvin Kamara (ribs) is another potential beneficiary from Thomas' absence.
numberfire.com
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 9/30/22
On this week's mailbag episode, JJ rants about trade tactics in fantasy football, shares his thoughts on the running back position through three weeks, explains Breece Hall's rest-of-season upside, and more. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
numberfire.com
A.J. Green (knee) out for Cardinals in Week 4
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (knee) is out for Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers. Green injured his knee in Week 3 and missed practice all week. He will join fellow inactive receivers DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) on the sidelines, but Rondale Moore (hamstring) might be able to make his season debut. Marquise Brown (rest/foot) and Greg Dortch will be the Cardinals' top receivers again on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Hunter Renfrow (concussion) remains out for Raiders in Week 4
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion) will not play in Week Four's game against the Denver Broncos. Renfrow will miss his second straight game after the Raiders' main slot option was unable to practice. Expect Mack Hollins to play an expanded role versus a Denver defense ranked first (18.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers.
numberfire.com
Broncos' Melvin Gordon (neck) available for Week 4
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck) is available for Week 4's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Gordon was removed from the injury report on Friday after being limited on Wednesday. He should be good to go against the Raiders on Sunday. Gordon's Week 4 projection includes 47.3 rushing...
numberfire.com
Jaguars' Zay Jones (ankle) questionable for Week 4
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) is questionable for Week 4's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones was upgraded to a limited practice on Friday after sitting out on Thursday. He will carry the questionable designation into Sunday's clash with the Eagles. Jones' current Week 4 projection includes 3.6...
49ers 1 shy of Steelers for most MNF wins
The 49ers need a win Monday night against the Rams to keep pace in the NFC West. They’ll also need a win to keep pace with the Steelers on the all-time Monday Night Football wins list. San Francisco sits in second all-time with 50 MNF wins. Their 50th victory...
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off in Week 4 game
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been stretchered off the field in the second quarter of the team's gam eagainst the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was slammed to the turf and hit his head, prompting trainers to rush onto the field. In taking every precaution possible, they have stabilized him on a stretcher and carted him to the locker room. Teddy Bridgewater will take over under center as long as Tagovailoa is out.
numberfire.com
Cardinals list Marquise Brown (foot) as questionable for Week 4's matchup versus Carolina
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (foot) is questionable to play in Week Four's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Brown is among two Arizona's wide receivers considered questionable including Rondale Moore (hamstring). Expect Greg Dortch to see more volume if Brown is inactive after he was listed with a foot injury for the first time on Friday.
numberfire.com
Lions' T.J. Hockenson (foot) available for Week 4
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (foot) is available for Week 4's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Hockenson logged a full practice on Friday and should be good to go against the Seahawks on Sunday. He could see an increase in targets with Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and D'Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder) sidelined. Our models expect him to see 6.8 targets against Seattle.
numberfire.com
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ab) returns to practice
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) returned to practice on Friday. Valdes-Scantling missed Thursday's practice, but he should be good to for Sunday night's contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite drawing 7 targets in each of the last two weeks, Valdes-Scantling has totaled just 61 yards. numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Jakobi Meyers (knee) questionable for Patriots' Week 4 matchup versus Packers
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) is listed as questionable for Week Four's contest against the Green Bay Packers. Despite logging three limited practice, Meyers' status is unknown in Week Four. In a potential matchup against a Packers' unit ranked 13th (25.7) in FanDuel points allowed to wide receivers, expect DeVante Parker to see more targets if Meyers is inactive.
numberfire.com
Detroit's Victor Reyes in right field on Friday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Reyes will take over right field after Willi Castro was rested at home against right-hander Joe Ryan. numberFire's models project Reyes to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
