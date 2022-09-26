Driver in deadly Queen Creek crash indicted

A grand jury in Maricopa County has indicted an 18-year-old Gilbert man who was driving a car that crashed in Queen Creek killing a Florence teen and injuring three others.

On Friday, Sept. 16, the grand jury indicted Ezana Tessema on counts of manslaughter, aggravated assault, endangerment and criminal damage.

Eighteen-year-old Caleb Rodriguez, a recent graduate of Florence High School, was killed in the Saturday, Sept. 10 crash and three other teens were injured, including one critically. A spokesperson for the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said all three of the injured are expected to recover.

In Arizona, manslaughter is a Class 2 felony punishable by a prison sentence of up to 10 years. Aggravated assault can be charged as a Class 2 or 3 felony punishable by a state prison term of up to five years. Endangerment is a Class 6 felony punishable by up to two years in state prison. Criminal damage is a Class 4 felony punishable between one year and 3.75 years for a first offense.

Tessema was arrested on Sept. 10, following the single-vehicle crash at Rittenhouse and Riggs roads. He was released from the Maricopa County Jail on Monday, Sept. 12, after posting a $75,000 bond.

The vehicle following the crash.

The crash took place in the Queen Creek Police Department's jurisdiction, however, Lauren Reimer, public information office for the PCSO, said Queen Creek PD refers "its most serious/fatal vehicular crashes to the Pinal County Vehicular Crimes Task Force (a multiagency unit) because it is the most specialized unit in the region for these types of crash investigations."

Most of Queen Creek is located in Maricopa County, but a portion is in Pinal County.

"This crash occurred just feet over the county line, in Maricopa County, which is why the suspect was booked into (the Maricopa County Jail)," Reimer added.

In the probable cause sheet, police stated that the car, registered to Tessema’s father, was traveling southbound on Rittenhouse Road just north of Riggs Road where it struck a curb, went airborne and then rolled over into a cell tower control station that caught fire.

Police state that Rodriguez was trapped in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tessema was transferred to Banner ironwood Medical Center for minor injuries, where he was questioned by a Pinal County Sheriff's deputy. The deputy stated that Tessema allegedly admitted that he had smoked a joint at around 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. The deputy further stated that Tessema allegedly admitted he was driving everyone after the party. Tessema also told deputies that the other passengers in his vehicle were drinking but not him. However, the deputy on scene “noticed (Tessema) to have bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of intoxicating beverage emitting from his person.”

Police stated that two DUI search warrants were obtained for Tessema's blood.

Caleb Rodriguez, a recent graduate of Florence High School, was killed in a car crash in Queen Creek.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Rodriguez's funeral. On the site, Rodriguez is described as a recent graduate of Florence High School who "was excited to start his new adventure in the culinary arts."

The Go Fund Me campaign has so far surpassed its $15,000 goal by more than $1,100.