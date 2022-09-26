ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WLOX

LIVE: Hancock Whitney Sea of Stars in Gulfport

The plant created hundreds of jobs and is set to make a significant impact in tax dollars as early as next year.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Fighting ovarian cancer

Fun is beginning at Jones Park as the sky will light up tonight honoring the Mississippi Aquarium.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Enviva opens in George County

Dr. Alice still faces extensive chemotherapy and a long battle ahead. But she will be back at work as soon as possible.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Mayor FoFo Gilich talks development in Biloxi

The plant created hundreds of jobs and is set to make a significant impact in tax dollars as early as next year. Fun is beginning at Jones Park as the sky will light up tonight honoring the Mississippi Aquarium. Fighting ovarian cancer.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Salvation Army Gulf Coast sends aid to Florida community

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The aftermath of Hurricane Ian leaves several without a place to call home. More organizations are rolling up they’re sleeves to help with storm recovery. Salvation Army Gulf Coast is providing personnel and volunteers to travel with the Texas Emergency Disaster Services Team to Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Mississippi Press

Cruisin’ the Coast set to take center stage across Mississippi coast (full schedule)

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- It’s that time. For a quarter century, the first week of October has meant one thing -- Cruisin’ the Coast, when thousands of classic vehicles, their owners and thousands more spectators flock into coast communities for what has been voted the nation’s top classic car show four of the past five years by USA Today readers.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Hurricane Ian evacuees flee to IP Casino Resort Spa

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The IP Casino Resort Spa is getting extra visitors, like Ross Baker. “I am in Palm Meadow, which is south of Clear Water Tampa, north of Bradenton,” said Baker. Baker is one of the Floridians who escaped the deadly Hurricane Ian -- his first hurricane...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Florida evacuees seek safety in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, several residents evacuated to Biloxi for safety. This week, Nuri Reed from Sarasota checked in to the Beau Rivage. “It’s really scary because our location is not that far from the bay, the Gulf,” she told WLOX. “So, I...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs home catches fire

It will be another beautiful fall day in South Mississippi. Highs will struggle to get out of the 70s. It will also stay breezy with north winds at about 10 to 20 mph. A Fire Weather Warning continues due to lack of recent rainfall, very low humidity, and breezy conditions. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. We are expecting a gradual increase in temperatures and humidity over the next seven days. But the morning will still be cool to pleasant with sunny and warm afternoons.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

One arrested as part of Gulfport homicide investigation

It will be another beautiful fall day in South Mississippi. Highs will struggle to get out of the 70s. It will also stay breezy with north winds at about 10 to 20 mph. A Fire Weather Warning continues due to lack of recent rainfall, very low humidity, and breezy conditions. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. We are expecting a gradual increase in temperatures and humidity over the next seven days. But the morning will still be cool to pleasant with sunny and warm afternoons.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Enviva holds ribbon-cutting ceremony at George County plant

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Enviva, the world’s leading producer of sustainably sourced woody biomass, held a ceremonial ribbon cutting at its recently constructed wood pellet manufacturing facility in George County. The event commemorates the emergence of more U.S.-based green jobs, and the completion of a new state of the...
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
nationalblackguide.com

Woman From Mississippi Makes History, Earns GED at 90 Years Old

90-year-old Ellouise Lewis from Gulfport, Mississippi has finally received her GED certificate after seven decades have passed since she had to drop out of school. A graduation ceremony was held at her nursing home.74. “I never did get a chance to graduate until this day,” Lewis told WLOX. Lewis...
GULFPORT, MS
visitmississippi.org

5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi

Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

