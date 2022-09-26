Trevor Noah’s time on “The Daily Show” is coming to a close, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed. While taping the series on Thursday, Noah revealed to his audience that he will be departing the late-night series. He started his statement reflecting on his time on the late-night program, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year , and how he found himself “filled with gratitude for the journey” of hosting the series.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 HOURS AGO