Boston, MA

NBC Sports

Wiseman shines in Warriors' preseason win vs. Wizards in Japan

The wait is finally over, Dub Nation. The defending-champion Warriors took the court on Friday in Japan for the first time since hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy nearly four months ago, kicking off preseason play with a 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards. And with all eyes on James...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Wiseman, Baldwin headline Warriors preseason storylines

SAN FRANCISCO -- From stars to training camp invitees, veterans to rookies, the Warriors sent 20 players to Japan for their two-game preseason trip with the Washington Wizards. And all 20 will see playing time at some point. Though the trip of course is another way for the Warriors and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Iguodala drops great Kuminga quip to Mutombo during Japan trip

As soon as the Warriors touched down in Japan, they’ve been greeted and treated by fans eager to welcome the defending champions into their country. But on Thursday, it was Jonathan Kuminga who took a step back and admired someone whose journey hits close to home for him. Fellow...
NBA
NBC Sports

Why signing JaMychal Green was 'critical' for Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO -- Before Andre Iguodala officially returned to the Warriors to wrap up his storied career that has lasted nearly two decades, the Warriors' bench going into the 2022-23 NBA season wasn't exactly rife with experience. Including rookies Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins, that unit consists of one...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Patriots players have strong reaction to Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what was described as a back injury last week against the Buffalo Bills. He remained in the game, even though it looked like he might have suffered a concussion. He should have been taken out. The Dolphins received lots of criticism for doing that...
NFL
NBC Sports

DiVincenzo shows off his value to Warriors in preseason win

All eyes were on James Wiseman in the Warriors' preseason opener Friday against the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super Arena. The 7-foot 21-year-old didn't disappoint with 20 points and nine rebounds in a 96-87 win to start off the Warriors' two-game Japan trip. Behind Wiseman, the brunt of attention was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics waiving Denzel Valentine

The Boston Celtics are making adjustments to their roster ahead of Sunday's preseason opener. According to The Athletic's Jared Weiss and Shams Charania, the C's are waiving guard Denzel Valentine. The 28-year-old had signed a training camp deal with Boston on Aug. 22. Forsberg: Can Blake Griffin actually help the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Brown reveals what Bonds told young Kings squad at practice

San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds took some time out of his busy afternoon on Wednesday to speak with the Kings as they prepared for the 2022-23 NBA season. Although the contents of that conversation were not explicitly revealed, Kings coach Mike Brown gave an idea of what the baseball icon told his squad at training camp.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics, Griffin agree to fully guaranteed one-year contract

The Boston Celtics are adding a former No. 1 overall draft pick to their roster ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday morning that the Celtics and free agent Blake Griffin have agreed to a one-year contract that is fully guaranteed. Griffin averaged 6.4 points, 4.1...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

KG explains how 'dark times' will impact Celtics locker room

Kevin Garnett knows a thing or two about leading a locker room through rough patches. The Boston Celtics legend went through his fair share of ups and downs over the course of his 21-year NBA career. So with the C's currently dealing with adversity in the form of head coach...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Kerr explains why Klay isn't playing in Japan preseason games

There was a notable omission from the Warriors’ starting five on Friday, but there’s no need to panic. Before Golden State defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 in their first preseason game from Japan, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Jordan Poole would be starting in place of Klay Thompson.
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph, Klay hilariously take on legendary sumo wrestler

There’s no question that Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are two legends on the basketball court. But when it comes to sumo wrestling? Not so much. The pair of Warriors stars were put to the ultimate test on Thursday in Japan when they squared up opposite renowned yokozuna Hakuhō Shō, who owns five world records in the sport of sumo wrestling.
NBA
NBC Sports

With Sixers aiming to dial up discomfort, old college foes an intriguing duo

Behind (usually) closed doors, it doesn’t appear Matisse Thybulle’s defense is any different than in games. The NBA’s website and app live streamed the Sixers’ entire training camp practice on Thursday at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, and head coach Doc Rivers wrapped his final huddle up by highlighting Thybulle.
CHARLESTON, SC
NBC Sports

Highlights from Japan Game: Hachimura and Wiseman put on show, plus Suga and Curry

The NBA preseason is officially here — and it started in Japan. The Golden State Warriors faced the Washington Wizards in front of a sold-out crowd at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo. In case you didn’t wake up at 6 am Eastern to watch a meaningless preseason NBA game (and if you did, we’re worried about you), here are a few highlights and notes from the night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Where exactly will the win-now Sixers need Tucker?

P.J. Tucker isn’t delusional. Sure, the 37-year-old is still viewed as vital for NBA teams with championship aspirations and laughing when he hears any suggestion about possibly tweaking his style of play during the regular season for the sake of prudence. But Tucker knows he will retire one day — or at least not matter so much on the court.
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph, JP receive welcoming gifts from Warriors fans in Japan

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the rest of the Warriors were given a warm welcome by NBA fans at the Tokyo International Airport. “Excited to be here,” Curry said with a smile after landing. “Flight was cool. Watched some movies, took a couple of naps, got ready to go. I’m locked in.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Suns update: Ayton blames Sarver for contract, Crowder conflict, Johnson to start

Phoenix went to the NBA Finals two seasons ago and had the most wins in the NBA last season, yet dark clouds seem to be blocking out the Suns heading into this NBA season. Here’s the latest on three situations with the Suns: Deandre Ayton‘s contract frustration, why Jae Crowder is asking out, and who starts at the four now.
PHOENIX, AZ

