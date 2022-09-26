Read full article on original website
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The YMCA's 45th Annual Corn Festival Was a Successful Fall Day Of Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
NBC Sports
Wiseman shines in Warriors' preseason win vs. Wizards in Japan
The wait is finally over, Dub Nation. The defending-champion Warriors took the court on Friday in Japan for the first time since hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy nearly four months ago, kicking off preseason play with a 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards. And with all eyes on James...
NBC Sports
Wiseman, Baldwin headline Warriors preseason storylines
SAN FRANCISCO -- From stars to training camp invitees, veterans to rookies, the Warriors sent 20 players to Japan for their two-game preseason trip with the Washington Wizards. And all 20 will see playing time at some point. Though the trip of course is another way for the Warriors and...
NBC Sports
Iguodala drops great Kuminga quip to Mutombo during Japan trip
As soon as the Warriors touched down in Japan, they’ve been greeted and treated by fans eager to welcome the defending champions into their country. But on Thursday, it was Jonathan Kuminga who took a step back and admired someone whose journey hits close to home for him. Fellow...
NBC Sports
Moody reveals where he improved in first offseason with Warriors
Heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, Moses Moody knew what he has to do to help the Warriors repeat as champions. Speaking with reporters at Warriors Media Day on Sunday, Moody outlined what he worked on the most during the offseason. "We been working on a lot. Defense is one...
NBC Sports
Why signing JaMychal Green was 'critical' for Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO -- Before Andre Iguodala officially returned to the Warriors to wrap up his storied career that has lasted nearly two decades, the Warriors' bench going into the 2022-23 NBA season wasn't exactly rife with experience. Including rookies Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins, that unit consists of one...
NBC Sports
Patriots players have strong reaction to Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what was described as a back injury last week against the Buffalo Bills. He remained in the game, even though it looked like he might have suffered a concussion. He should have been taken out. The Dolphins received lots of criticism for doing that...
NFL・
Top-selling NBA jerseys: Ja Morant, Steph Curry have basketball’s most popular jerseys ahead of 2022 season
With the 2022 season right around the corner, basketball fans are back to hyping up their teams, which includes showing
NBC Sports
DiVincenzo shows off his value to Warriors in preseason win
All eyes were on James Wiseman in the Warriors' preseason opener Friday against the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super Arena. The 7-foot 21-year-old didn't disappoint with 20 points and nine rebounds in a 96-87 win to start off the Warriors' two-game Japan trip. Behind Wiseman, the brunt of attention was...
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics waiving Denzel Valentine
The Boston Celtics are making adjustments to their roster ahead of Sunday's preseason opener. According to The Athletic's Jared Weiss and Shams Charania, the C's are waiving guard Denzel Valentine. The 28-year-old had signed a training camp deal with Boston on Aug. 22. Forsberg: Can Blake Griffin actually help the...
NBC Sports
Game report says Chris Jones used “disturbing language” that has “no place in professional football”
More details inevitably are emerging regarding whatever Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said to Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to draw a flag that extended a drive that otherwise would have been ending with a punt. Per a league source, the post-game report from referee Shawn Smith said that Jones used...
NBC Sports
Brown reveals what Bonds told young Kings squad at practice
San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds took some time out of his busy afternoon on Wednesday to speak with the Kings as they prepared for the 2022-23 NBA season. Although the contents of that conversation were not explicitly revealed, Kings coach Mike Brown gave an idea of what the baseball icon told his squad at training camp.
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics, Griffin agree to fully guaranteed one-year contract
The Boston Celtics are adding a former No. 1 overall draft pick to their roster ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday morning that the Celtics and free agent Blake Griffin have agreed to a one-year contract that is fully guaranteed. Griffin averaged 6.4 points, 4.1...
NBC Sports
KG explains how 'dark times' will impact Celtics locker room
Kevin Garnett knows a thing or two about leading a locker room through rough patches. The Boston Celtics legend went through his fair share of ups and downs over the course of his 21-year NBA career. So with the C's currently dealing with adversity in the form of head coach...
NBC Sports
Kerr explains why Klay isn't playing in Japan preseason games
There was a notable omission from the Warriors’ starting five on Friday, but there’s no need to panic. Before Golden State defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 in their first preseason game from Japan, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Jordan Poole would be starting in place of Klay Thompson.
NBC Sports
Steph, Klay hilariously take on legendary sumo wrestler
There’s no question that Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are two legends on the basketball court. But when it comes to sumo wrestling? Not so much. The pair of Warriors stars were put to the ultimate test on Thursday in Japan when they squared up opposite renowned yokozuna Hakuhō Shō, who owns five world records in the sport of sumo wrestling.
NBC Sports
With Sixers aiming to dial up discomfort, old college foes an intriguing duo
Behind (usually) closed doors, it doesn’t appear Matisse Thybulle’s defense is any different than in games. The NBA’s website and app live streamed the Sixers’ entire training camp practice on Thursday at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, and head coach Doc Rivers wrapped his final huddle up by highlighting Thybulle.
NBC Sports
Highlights from Japan Game: Hachimura and Wiseman put on show, plus Suga and Curry
The NBA preseason is officially here — and it started in Japan. The Golden State Warriors faced the Washington Wizards in front of a sold-out crowd at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo. In case you didn’t wake up at 6 am Eastern to watch a meaningless preseason NBA game (and if you did, we’re worried about you), here are a few highlights and notes from the night.
NBC Sports
Where exactly will the win-now Sixers need Tucker?
P.J. Tucker isn’t delusional. Sure, the 37-year-old is still viewed as vital for NBA teams with championship aspirations and laughing when he hears any suggestion about possibly tweaking his style of play during the regular season for the sake of prudence. But Tucker knows he will retire one day — or at least not matter so much on the court.
NBC Sports
Steph, JP receive welcoming gifts from Warriors fans in Japan
Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the rest of the Warriors were given a warm welcome by NBA fans at the Tokyo International Airport. “Excited to be here,” Curry said with a smile after landing. “Flight was cool. Watched some movies, took a couple of naps, got ready to go. I’m locked in.”
NBC Sports
Suns update: Ayton blames Sarver for contract, Crowder conflict, Johnson to start
Phoenix went to the NBA Finals two seasons ago and had the most wins in the NBA last season, yet dark clouds seem to be blocking out the Suns heading into this NBA season. Here’s the latest on three situations with the Suns: Deandre Ayton‘s contract frustration, why Jae Crowder is asking out, and who starts at the four now.
