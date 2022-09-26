Floyd County Schools named as economic development partner by GDOE

Floyd County Schools was designated a partner at the Georgia Economic Developers Association conference in Savannah on Sept. 16. Pictured are (from left) Patrick Ledford of the Georgia Department of Education, FCS College & Career Academy Principal John Rhodarmer, FCS CTAE Director Wright Edge, FCS Dual Enrollment Coordinator Jenny Wear, Rome-Floyd Chamber President Pam Powers-Smith and former CCA principal Eric Waters. Contributed

The Georgia Department of Education recently designated the Floyd County school system as an Economic Development Partner.

“This is a fantastic award for the Floyd County Schools. This shows our involvement in supporting the local economy of Floyd County. We want to support our community and the economy, FCS Superintendent Glenn White said. “I appreciate the hard work of the staff at our College and Career Academy and their efforts in working with our local businesses.”

FCS was one of six school districts selected to receive the designation of an Economic Development Partnership district for Fiscal Year 2022. This selection was finalized by a coalition that includes the Georgia Department of Education, the Georgia Economic Developers Association and Georgia Power.

In order for the Floyd County Schools to meet the requirements for acceptance into the EDP program, the College & Career Academy completed a thorough and detailed year-long application process.

An EDP delegation came out several times during the 2021-2022 academic year to tour several CTAE pathways offered at both the CCA and Pepperell High School. They also toured one of the CCA’s local industry partners, Suhner Manufacturing, Inc.

The school system also worked closely with both the Rome-Floyd Chamber of Commerce and the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority during the process, and got a boost from its relationship with Georgia Northwestern Technical College.

“We value our strong relationship with Floyd County Schools and the College and Career Academy, and this partnership we have with them for the EDP strengthens that — to ensure that our companies get great employees and our students get great careers,” said Chamber President Pam Powers-Smith. “It was a lot of work to complete but worth it for everyone involved. Our community will no doubt benefit.”

FCS Board of Education Chair Melissa Strickland echoed the sentiments.

“It is great to see opportunities within our community to allow our students the ability to learn outside the four walls of a classroom,” she said. “Hands-on experience provides a win-win for our students and businesses.”

The EDP program supports work-based learning and youth apprenticeship opportunities, local business and industry exposure, and class curriculum that closely aligns with the needs of local industry.