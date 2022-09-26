ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erica Campbell
#Maternity#Our Mothers#Women Of Color#Cooking#Racism
Sometimes pregnancy is the worst, so let’s stop romanticizing it

I’ve seen it often—the glowing pregnant mama with everyone obsessing over her. Complete strangers opening doors for her. The perfect maternity photos that rack up hundreds of likes on Instagram and Facebook. The comments that harp on how much she’s glowing and everyone exclaiming that they can’t wait to meet the baby. I’ve seen all these things take place in every pregnancy that I’ve witnessed—and in my own pregnancy experience. But what I never truly saw people recognize is the truth that pregnancy is hard—and that romanticizing pregnancy can actually be harmful.
Blake Lively is pregnant with baby #4—check out her beautiful bump!

One of the world's most beautiful couples is expanding their family! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are officially expecting their fourth baby. Lively (and her bump) appeared at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday night, where she posed in a sequined long-sleeved mini dress that showed off her delightful news. Lively and Reynolds are already parents to three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.
Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Suggested Her Antidepressants Contributed to Why Son Was in NICU

"It was really f---ed up." Meghan Trainor is opening up about how she was treated by nurses during her son's birth. In a recent interview with Romper, the singer -- who shares 16-month-old son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara -- shared that she and Riley faced some challenges after his birth, noting that her son had to be admitted into the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) as he was having issues with waking up to feed.
A Parenting Fear

Throughout my life, I have always had a fear of the unknown. I don’t like change; I’m afraid to take the next step until I’m sure I’m absolutely ready. I wasn’t sure about having kids. Honestly, I’m not a fan of kids in general (that’s why I’m a pediatric speech-language pathologist, haha!). It turns out, I’m not a fan of groups of kids. A few kids are fine, but big groups of kids are too much for me.
Slow down, mama: Building an intentional morning routine to help you find yourself again

Creating and maintaining an intentional morning routine for moms is so important—yet we rarely remember to make ourselves a priority, or downright feel guilty for doing so. We often get lost in the thick of motherhood and in everything that comes with being a mama to our little ones. We place ourselves on the back burner and for many of us, we never truly ever return.
Channeling Stuart Smalley: How morning ‘mirror mantras’ have changed my entire day

I have a confession to make. When I first heard about mirror mantras, I rolled my eyes. Talking to myself in the mirror + motivational quotes = Awkward. With a capital A. But the more I learned about mirror mantras, the more intrigued I became. Over the past several months, I’ve become more intentional about self-care routines, including starting a manifesting journal and using a daily affirmation app on my phone. Instead of shrugging off mirror mantras as too cringey, I thought, why not give it a try and see what happens?
Research shows the toxic effect ‘momfluencers’ have on our mental health

It wasn’t always this way. Parents—mothers, especially—weren’t always bombarded with parenting-related #content every waking moment. But with the lure of Instagram’s easy scroll at your fingertips, it’s hard to avoid seeing the images and reading the stories of other mothers with perfect hair, clean countertops and well-behaved children dressed exclusively in sunset-hued, natural fibers. And it’s hard to avoid comparing yourself to these 'momfluencers' as a result.
Q: “How Do I Improve Communication with My ADHD Teen?”

Q: “I’m so frustrated trying to get things done for my 16-year-old with ADHD. Whenever I bring up stuff we need to discuss or decisions we need to make, my son completely shuts me down. He gets angry and stomps off, tells me he doesn’t want to have these conversations, or gives me thoughtless answers to get me to stop. I can’t take it anymore. Can you offer advice?” – DSB.
