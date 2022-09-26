Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Osbourne says her friends and family judge her for choosing not to breastfeed
This week while guest co-hosting Red Table Talk, Kelly Osbourne opened up about her decision not to breastfeed. Osbourne, who is pregnant with her first child, says she's been on the receiving end of judgment from family and friends over her decision. "I have chosen to stay on my medication...
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
Coco Austin claps back at criticism after her 6-year-old daughter took a bath in the kitchen sink
Unfortunately, part of sharing your life on social media means opening yourself (and your family) up to criticism from strangers on the internet. Though Coco Austin is no stranger to this dilemma, she is clapping back at those who are judging her for letting her 6-year-old daughter take a bath in the kitchen sink.
RELATED PEOPLE
I'm transgender and started my medical transition when my child was 11 months old. I'm a better parent because of it.
I'm transgender, and when I stopped chestfeeding due to complications with an IUD placement, I started my medical transition. I'm now a better parent.
Kid's outpouring of emotion meeting his baby brother for the first time has us wrecked
We've all seen our fair share of older-sibling-meets-new-baby videos, which are generally pretty darn adorable. But once in a while, one comes along that socks us square in the heart and has us desperately reaching for a tissue. Brace yourselves, friends, because this is one video that truly requires a...
These 23 People Didn't Realize Their Childhood Habits Were Super Weird Until Their Spouse Was Like "WTF Are You Doing?!" 👀👀👀
"I knew my wife grew up in a house; I just didn't know it was a under a rock." —@GrumpusDad
I’m mom to 2 CEOs & a doctor – the exact parenting style I used & the ‘toxic’ method I avoided
WHEN it comes to parenting, there are countless techniques that experts advise implementing. The mother of three highly successful women has shared her first-hand tips, and what styles to steer clear of. The mother of two successful CEOs and a doctor has shared the parenting style she used, and the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sometimes pregnancy is the worst, so let’s stop romanticizing it
I’ve seen it often—the glowing pregnant mama with everyone obsessing over her. Complete strangers opening doors for her. The perfect maternity photos that rack up hundreds of likes on Instagram and Facebook. The comments that harp on how much she’s glowing and everyone exclaiming that they can’t wait to meet the baby. I’ve seen all these things take place in every pregnancy that I’ve witnessed—and in my own pregnancy experience. But what I never truly saw people recognize is the truth that pregnancy is hard—and that romanticizing pregnancy can actually be harmful.
Blake Lively is pregnant with baby #4—check out her beautiful bump!
One of the world's most beautiful couples is expanding their family! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are officially expecting their fourth baby. Lively (and her bump) appeared at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday night, where she posed in a sequined long-sleeved mini dress that showed off her delightful news. Lively and Reynolds are already parents to three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.
toofab.com
Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Suggested Her Antidepressants Contributed to Why Son Was in NICU
"It was really f---ed up." Meghan Trainor is opening up about how she was treated by nurses during her son's birth. In a recent interview with Romper, the singer -- who shares 16-month-old son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara -- shared that she and Riley faced some challenges after his birth, noting that her son had to be admitted into the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) as he was having issues with waking up to feed.
momcollective.com
A Parenting Fear
Throughout my life, I have always had a fear of the unknown. I don’t like change; I’m afraid to take the next step until I’m sure I’m absolutely ready. I wasn’t sure about having kids. Honestly, I’m not a fan of kids in general (that’s why I’m a pediatric speech-language pathologist, haha!). It turns out, I’m not a fan of groups of kids. A few kids are fine, but big groups of kids are too much for me.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Slow down, mama: Building an intentional morning routine to help you find yourself again
Creating and maintaining an intentional morning routine for moms is so important—yet we rarely remember to make ourselves a priority, or downright feel guilty for doing so. We often get lost in the thick of motherhood and in everything that comes with being a mama to our little ones. We place ourselves on the back burner and for many of us, we never truly ever return.
Gisele Bündchen’s quotes about it being ‘her turn’ are highlighting a huge societal problem for moms everywhere
If you’ve been in the news cycle recently, I’m sure you’ve heard of everything being discussed about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. But if you haven’t caught wind yet, let me fill you in. Tom Brady is unretiring and returning to the NFL while Gisele Bündchen is taking a step back in her career to focus on raising their children.
NFL・
The ‘hide Amazon packages from my husband’ trend is funny and relatable, but it’s also problematic
You've probably seen many of these videos while scrolling through TikTok. Moms and wives joke about Amazon packages arriving when their husbands are home, or telling their delivery drivers to "hide" the packages. Are these videos funny? Yes. Are they relatable? Totally. Are they also problematic? Also yes. For many...
Channeling Stuart Smalley: How morning ‘mirror mantras’ have changed my entire day
I have a confession to make. When I first heard about mirror mantras, I rolled my eyes. Talking to myself in the mirror + motivational quotes = Awkward. With a capital A. But the more I learned about mirror mantras, the more intrigued I became. Over the past several months, I’ve become more intentional about self-care routines, including starting a manifesting journal and using a daily affirmation app on my phone. Instead of shrugging off mirror mantras as too cringey, I thought, why not give it a try and see what happens?
This Therapist Shared The 10 Things She Would Never Do With Her Children, And It Has Started A Viral Conversation
"I do not teach them to just trust authority figures no matter what."
Research shows the toxic effect ‘momfluencers’ have on our mental health
It wasn’t always this way. Parents—mothers, especially—weren’t always bombarded with parenting-related #content every waking moment. But with the lure of Instagram’s easy scroll at your fingertips, it’s hard to avoid seeing the images and reading the stories of other mothers with perfect hair, clean countertops and well-behaved children dressed exclusively in sunset-hued, natural fibers. And it’s hard to avoid comparing yourself to these 'momfluencers' as a result.
I no longer pick up after my kids: Here’s how I taught them to do it themselves
Somewhere right now there is a mom cleaning up a mess right after she cleaned up said mess. Sound familiar? Sometimes it feels like we're trapped in a perpetual cycle of cleaning. Hello twilight zone. Every time I went to tidy up the mess my kids made, my husband would...
KIDS・
ADDitude
Q: “How Do I Improve Communication with My ADHD Teen?”
Q: “I’m so frustrated trying to get things done for my 16-year-old with ADHD. Whenever I bring up stuff we need to discuss or decisions we need to make, my son completely shuts me down. He gets angry and stomps off, tells me he doesn’t want to have these conversations, or gives me thoughtless answers to get me to stop. I can’t take it anymore. Can you offer advice?” – DSB.
KIDS・
Motherly
New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.https://www.mother.ly
Comments / 0