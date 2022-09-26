Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian forces Ocean City to cancel 3 day Oceans Calling music festival
A huge three-day music festival scheduled for this upcoming weekend in Ocean City has been canceled.
Rain Policy for Oceans Calling Music Festival in Ocean City, MD
Hurricane Ian is bearing down on the West Coast of Florida, aiming at Tampa which has not had a direct hit from a hurricane in over 100 years. While the world rightly focuses on Florida and the impending doom there, many in the mid Atlantic area are worried about concerts on the beach.
Wildwood beach drag race cancelled following previous weekend’s deadly H2oi pop-up car rally
UPDATE: On Friday afternoon, organizers of The Race of Gentlemen announced this weekend’s annual race had been cancelled. Less than a week after the streets of Wildwood were taken over by an unsanctioned pop-up car rally that left two dead and at least two injured, the city was gearing up to welcome thousands of people and their cars for another automotive event — this one a beachfront drag race.
WGMD Radio
Oceans Calling is Coming to Ocean City Friday through Sunday
About 40,000 music lovers will arrive in Ocean City this weekend for the first ever Oceans Calling Festival. The festival will take up much of the downtown boardwalk and beach area. Mayor Rick Meehan told the Talk of Delmarva that it looks like a small town is being constructed on the beach. Dozens of bands are playing throughout the three-day festival – including Dave Matthews, O.A.R, the Lumineers, Cage the Elephant, Alanis Morissette and Cyndi Lauper – on three stages. Oceans Calling is Friday through Sunday. Expect downtown traffic to be limited during the festival. While the main boardwalk is not inside the festival grounds however some areas – like Thrashers – will only be available to festival-goers.
Oceans Calling Festival Canceled Due to Severe Weather
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Impending severe weather has prompted organizers of the Oceans Calling Festival to cancel the three-day music event, which was set to start on Friday. "Due to unsafe weather conditions on the Oceans Calling Festival grounds caused by Hurricane Ian and additional severe weather conditions forecasted for the rest of the weekend, we have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel this weekend’s Oceans Calling Festival," organizers said in a Facebook post. "We hoped for a better outcome and are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority."
Music festival in Maryland canceled due to unsafe conditions expected from Hurricane Ian
OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Oceans Calling Festival in Maryland has been canceled ahead of the weekend due to unsafe weather conditions expected to hit the coast. The festival, which was set to happen in Ocean City from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, announced the cancellation Thursday, just a day before the gates were expected to open.
Best of the Menu at Viet Taste in Salisbury, MD
Despite popular opinion, there are plenty of places to get a tasty bite to eat on the Eastern Shore, you just have to know where to look. Most of the time, the places with the best food are the ones with a barely-noticeable storefront and a half-working website. Viet Taste in Salisbury is no exception. Getting food here is like getting a warm, comforting hug. Here are my favorite menu items that I've tried so far. I'm sure you will love them too.
Where to Get Homestyle Comfort Food Near Worcester County, MD
Cold weather is on its way, and nothing tastes better than warm, homemade comfort food when the temperatures start to drop. Chicken soup, mashed potatoes, fried chicken, and pot roasts are comfort food staples, and you don't have to spend hours in the kitchen to enjoy them for dinner. These local restaurants near Worcester County have your favorite meals ready for pick-up or dine-in.
Massive H2Oi Car Show With Wild Reputation Spends Weekend In Wildwood
Hundreds of cars gathered Friday, Sept. 23 in Wildwood for an annual "unsanctioned" show that attendees say will be laid back this year despite a history of chaos in other cities. Still, police are ramping up patrols. Previously held in Ocean City, MD, the H2Oi show is an unofficial event...
Two Md. State Record Fish Caught off Ocean City
Ocean City’s fishing charters are known for catching big, photo-worthy fish off the coast. But this past week brought even more impressive fishing action than usual, with two Maryland state records broken. Jeff Jacobs, 38, of Calvert County caught a 393-pound swordfish for a new state record during a...
