Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Grant Delpit says Myles Garrett’s accident sent shockwaves through the Browns; John Johnson III thinks he should rest vs. Falcons
BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III has been around Myles Garrett long enough to know he’ll probably try to play Sunday in Atlanta, but after the seeing photos of the smashed-up Porsche Garrett flipped multiple times on Monday, Johnson hopes he rests. “I wouldn’t be surprised (if he...
Myles Garrett ‘looked happy’ in return but sits out practice; Denzel Ward has good chance to play: Quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett returned to the Browns facility Thursday morning after getting cited for failure to control his vehicle during his accident on his way home from practice Monday afternoon. But he sat out practice for the second straight day and his status for the Falcons game Sunday...
What they’re saying about the Bengals’ win over the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football: Social media reaction
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Bengals picked up a big win on Thursday Night Football in front of the largest home crowd Paycor Stadium has ever seen. Both offenses made plays early until Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion after being slammed down on a sack. He was stretchered off the field and replaced by Teddy Bridgewater, who led the Dolphins to a 15-14 lead, but couldn’t get on the board after that.
Tua Tagovailoa’s injury turns a joyful moment for Josh Tupoa into heartache
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupoa is going to have a hard time enjoying the memory of his first sack. The veteran defender has been with the Bengals since they signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2017. He’s played in 44 career...
How close is the Bengals’ offense to operating at full strength? They say it’s almost there
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The first four weeks of the season haven’t gone as anyone expected for the Bengals. The complicated issue is that it has come with both positives and negatives. The positives are clear: The defense is the reason the team is 2-2, as the Bengals held...
Bengals offensive line shows progress, continuity vs. Dolphins: ‘The protection was awesome’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — There was plenty of praise to go around for Cincinnati’s offensive line on Thursday night. After giving up 13 sacks in the first two games of the season, the Bengals’ offensive line is filling the gaps and gluing together the brick wall it hoped to have entering this season. Quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked just once in his team’s 27-15 win over Miami on Thursday night in prime time as the team opened the game with another hot start.
Kevin Stefanski speaks on Browns & Myles Garrett: Transcript
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Browns coach Kevin Stefanski spoke Friday on the matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, the status of Myles Garrett, and more. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns media-relations department.
Will Ohio State football’s NFL quarterback track record hurt C.J. Stroud? Hey, Nathan?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — We invited our Buckeye Talk Subtext subscribers to send their questions about Ohio State football. After a two-week FREE trial it’s only $3.99 per month. Subscribe at this link or text to 614-350-3315. Hey, Nathan: “Do you think Justin Fields’ lack of success in the...
Bengals react to scary Tua Tagovailoa injury: ‘All of us are shell-shocked’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — When Tua Tagovailoa’s head slammed off the turf at Paycor Stadium in the second quarter of Thursday’s 27-15 Bengals win, the mood of the night was permanently different. The crowd got back into the game eventually, and the Bengals were excited as ever in...
Myles Garrett: Crash was ‘definitely a wake-up call’; grateful to be alive, vows to slow down
BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett showed up for his press conference Friday with a scary-looking ruptured blood vessel in his left eye, some banged-up body parts, a boatload of gratitude and a vow to the slow down after flipping his Porsche 911 multiple times on Monday. “This will be...
Tee Higgins’ big night against Dolphins came after spraining ankle in first quarter
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was asked if the injury Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered during Thursday night’s game was a reminder about the violent nature of the sport. Higgins shook his head. “I mean I know how physical it is,” Higgins said. “First week,...
What stood out from Myles Garrett’s press conference? Berea report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are officially listing defensive end Myles Garrett as questionable for Sunday’s game in Atlanta following his car crash on Monday. Garrett did not practice on Friday. Fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is also questionable with an ankle injury. Garrett spoke to the media on...
NFL Week 4 ATS best bets
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Sunday slate for Week 4 of the NFL regular season brings plenty of compelling storylines and premier matchups. After sorting through the...
Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons: Prediction poll for Week 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday to play the Atlanta Falcons. The Browns are coming off a gritty home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, behind Jacoby Brissett’s 220 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons had a last-second win over the Seattle Seahawks in their most recent game, thanks to a Drake London touchdown with 35 seconds left.
The best run sports franchise in Cleveland over the last 10 years is ... – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Suppose the Cleveland Browns had had nine winning seasons in the last 10 years. Suppose they had been to the playoff six times, and the Super Bowl once. OK, they never won the Super Bowl – but what about all that winning?
How the Bengals secondary delivered in key prime-time moments against the Dolphins
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III each have a penchant for making big plays in key moments. The Cincinnati Bengals safety tandem led the defensive backfield in the team’s 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins under the prime-time lights on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium. Bell had the only two interceptions of the game while Bates tied for the team lead for solo tackles with six.
Browns rookie Martin Emerson Jr. ready to use lessons from defending George Pickens catch
BEREA, Ohio -- Martin Emerson Jr. has rewatched the catch. Last Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Browns’ Week 3 matchup, the rookie cornerback was on the losing end of a highlight-reel play. In the second quarter, with the Steelers facing second-and-3, Pittsburgh quarterback Mitchell Trubisky found...
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins: Watch Thursday Night Football live for free (9/29/22)
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will try to get to .500 when they host Tua Tagovailoa and the undefeated Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE OUTSIDE CINCINNATI/MIAMI: Fans who don’t live in Cincinnati or Miami can...
DraftKings promo code: how to get 40-1 NFL Week 4 odds
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 4 is already underway, but there is still time to use the latest DraftKings promo code for a significant odds boost....
Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney questionable for Sunday; Falcons RB Cordarelle Patterson too
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns could be without what Myles Garrett described last season as the best pass-rush duo in the NFL Sunday in Atlanta. Garrett and fellow end Jadeveon Clowney both sat out the last three days of practice and are listed as questionable, meaning they’re 50-50.
