CINCINNATI, Ohio — There was plenty of praise to go around for Cincinnati’s offensive line on Thursday night. After giving up 13 sacks in the first two games of the season, the Bengals’ offensive line is filling the gaps and gluing together the brick wall it hoped to have entering this season. Quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked just once in his team’s 27-15 win over Miami on Thursday night in prime time as the team opened the game with another hot start.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO