What they’re saying about the Bengals’ win over the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football: Social media reaction

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Bengals picked up a big win on Thursday Night Football in front of the largest home crowd Paycor Stadium has ever seen. Both offenses made plays early until Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion after being slammed down on a sack. He was stretchered off the field and replaced by Teddy Bridgewater, who led the Dolphins to a 15-14 lead, but couldn’t get on the board after that.
Bengals offensive line shows progress, continuity vs. Dolphins: ‘The protection was awesome’

CINCINNATI, Ohio — There was plenty of praise to go around for Cincinnati’s offensive line on Thursday night. After giving up 13 sacks in the first two games of the season, the Bengals’ offensive line is filling the gaps and gluing together the brick wall it hoped to have entering this season. Quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked just once in his team’s 27-15 win over Miami on Thursday night in prime time as the team opened the game with another hot start.
NFL Week 4 ATS best bets

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Sunday slate for Week 4 of the NFL regular season brings plenty of compelling storylines and premier matchups. After sorting through the...
Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons: Prediction poll for Week 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday to play the Atlanta Falcons. The Browns are coming off a gritty home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, behind Jacoby Brissett’s 220 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons had a last-second win over the Seattle Seahawks in their most recent game, thanks to a Drake London touchdown with 35 seconds left.
How the Bengals secondary delivered in key prime-time moments against the Dolphins

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III each have a penchant for making big plays in key moments. The Cincinnati Bengals safety tandem led the defensive backfield in the team’s 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins under the prime-time lights on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium. Bell had the only two interceptions of the game while Bates tied for the team lead for solo tackles with six.
DraftKings promo code: how to get 40-1 NFL Week 4 odds

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 4 is already underway, but there is still time to use the latest DraftKings promo code for a significant odds boost....
