(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual. The Sheriff's Office says they are attempting to identify the remains of a male subject found in the Missouri River on April 23rd just north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska to Iowa. Authorities say the individual was recovered wearing dark pants and boxers, and, with the assistance of the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office, has identified some of the tattoos on the body. Those include a large skull or face on the right side of his back, a skull or face with ram like horns and a goatee on his left shoulder blade, a design with multiple curved points, possibly flames, on his right shoulder blade, a design that at one time included an animal image on his right calf, a red geometric shape on the right side of his chest, a large geometric shape resembling a compass or four point star with a face on his right foot, images of people with visible faces on his right shoulder, and a long red line with a red ring located at the top on his right side.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO