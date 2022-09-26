Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Pottawattamie County board exploring funding options for new secondary roads facility
(Council Bluffs) -- Additional funding discussions are expected on the final stages of a facilities overhaul within the Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department. At the county board of supervisors meeting Tuesday, County Engineer John Rasmussen presented an $8.8 million bid from Prairie Construction Company out of Omaha for constructing the Pottawattamie County Roads Operation Center. Rasmussen tells KMA News the bid was the lowest of four received in the latest bid-letting process and seeks to complete the final stages of a facilities project initiated back in the winter of 2019 by constructing a new shop near the Council Bluffs Airport.
kmaland.com
ISAC looking into land impact study regarding carbon pipelines
(Des Moines) -- Officials with the Iowa State Association of Counties are pursuing a study to discover the possible land impacts of proposed carbon pipelines. That's according to Mills County Supervisor Richard Crouch, who also serves as the ISAC Board of Directors President. Crouch tells KMA News the board was approached to look into a ground impact or compaction study of areas potentially impacted by proposed carbon pipelines through Iowa State University. Currently, three carbon pipelines have been proposed throughout Iowa, affecting nearly 70 counties, including Summit Carbon Solutions, whose project would cut through Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Fremont Counties in KMAland. Crouch says the hope would be to present the study's results to the Iowa Utilities Board -- the governing body in the state for hazardous liquid pipelines.
kmaland.com
Page County auditor reports brisk absentee ballot requests
(Clarinda) -- Keep those absentee ballots coming in--that's the message from Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen. Wellhausen tells KMA News her office received 237 ballot requests as of Friday. And, she expected that number to clear 250 as the November general election approaches. Wellhausen tells KMA News there's still time to request a ballot via mail.
KETV.com
Carbon capture pipeline making progress in Pottawattamie County
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — A controversial carbon capture pipeline is continuing to make progress. Carbon Summit Solutions said it's reached easement agreements with 72% of landowners in Pottawattamie county. The company said it will invest $23 million into the county during construction. Its proposed pipeline would stretch through multiple...
kmaland.com
Body identified in Mills County investigation
(Glenwood) -- Mills County law enforcement have identified the individual found in the Missouri River earlier this year. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the body of the unknown male who was found in the Missouri River north of the Highway 370 bridge on April 23rd, has been identified. The...
Temporary closure of Pottawattamie County road M-47 scheduled for Monday
(Pottawattamie Co) An Iowa Interstate Railroad project to rebuild the at-grade crossing on Pottawattamie County Road M-47 south of Walnut will require closing the roadway to motorists from 6 a.m. Monday, October 3 until Wednesday morning October 5, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 Office.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah plans wellfield exploration effort
(Shenandoah) -- Continuing drought conditions and future industrial expansion are forcing Shenandoah officials to seek new water sources. At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved an agreement between the city and Veenstra and Kimm for the Fremont Buried Channel wellfield exploration project, at a cost not to exceed $65,000. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the city is in need of additional water wells.
kmaland.com
Parkwood subdivision declaration approved on the rebound
(Shenandoah) – Plans for a proposed subdivision in Shenandoah are moving forward following the city council’s reconsideration. By a 3-to-1 vote Tuesday evening, the council approved the declaration of covenants, conditions, easement and restrictions for the Parkwood Estates Subdivision. Members of the city’s planning and zoning board recommended the subdivision’s passage in August. But, council members rejected the resolution at its previous meeting earlier this month. Councilman Richard Jones was among those voting against it at the September 13 meeting, saying he lacked information to make a decision on it. This time, with the subdivision’s information made available, Jones voted in favor.
kmaland.com
C Avenue, K Avenue added to Page County 'gravel connector map'
(Clarinda) -- Additions have been made to a proposed gravel connector map in Page County. During the Page County Board of Supervisors' meeting Tuesday morning, County Engineer J.D. King informed the board of two new locations that have been added to the map. King initially presented roughly 4.2 miles of dirt road he hoped to upgrade to gravel, including portions of S, L, and Q Avenues and 105th and 240th Streets. He hopes to add a mile each of C Avenue south of 130th Street, northwest of Essex, and K Avenue between 210th and 220th Streets west of Yorktown.
kmaland.com
Mills County law enforcement seek public assistance for body identification
(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual. The Sheriff's Office says they are attempting to identify the remains of a male subject found in the Missouri River on April 23rd just north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska to Iowa. Authorities say the individual was recovered wearing dark pants and boxers, and, with the assistance of the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office, has identified some of the tattoos on the body. Those include a large skull or face on the right side of his back, a skull or face with ram like horns and a goatee on his left shoulder blade, a design with multiple curved points, possibly flames, on his right shoulder blade, a design that at one time included an animal image on his right calf, a red geometric shape on the right side of his chest, a large geometric shape resembling a compass or four point star with a face on his right foot, images of people with visible faces on his right shoulder, and a long red line with a red ring located at the top on his right side.
kmaland.com
New Market under boil order
(New Market) -- New Market residents must boil their water until further notice. City officials announced the boil order Wednesday morning, after repairs forced a temporary shutdown of the city's water system. Again, the boil order is in effect until further notice. Anyone with questions should contact New Market City Hall at 712-585-3479.
KETV.com
Douglas County sets property tax rate, likely costing homeowners more money
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County homeowners will likely be paying more money next year for county services. The board of commissioners voted on Tuesday 5-1 to not change the tax levy. The rate will stay at 0.29559, a rate that has stayed steady for several years. That means property...
WOWT
Mills County Sheriff identifies man found dead in Missouri River
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A body found earlier this year in the Missouri River has been identified. According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, the body of an unknown man was found in the Missouri River on April 23, 2022. The man’s remains were found north of a...
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement identifies body found in Missouri River in April
After seeking assistance from the public, Iowa law enforcement identified a body found in the Missouri River in April. On Thursday, the Mills County Sheriff's Office asked for help identifying a man found in the Missouri River on April 23, north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa.
bellevue.net
Bellevue Public Works Department Announces a Traffic Change for the Bellevue 36th Street Project
The Bellevue Public Works Department has announced that traffic on 36th Street, between Bline Avenue and Leawood Drive, will be shifted to the new east lanes Tuesday, October 4th at 9 a.m. In addition to the traffic switch, the intersections of Lockbourne Drive and Granada Parkway will also be reopened.
kmaland.com
Band Jamboree visitors reminded of parking restrictions
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda officials hope visitors to the community this weekend have a great time--without getting their vehicle towed. Thousands of middle school and high school musicians, family members and general spectators are expected to pour into Clarinda Saturday for the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers is issuing his yearly reminder of parking restrictions associated with the parade portion of the competition beginning around the city's square at 9 a.m. Brothers tells KMA News vehicles are not allowed on the following streets Saturday between 7:30 a.m. and noon: the 100 through 800 block of West Main Street, the 100 block of East Main Street, the 100 block of North 15th Street, the 100 block of East Washington Street, the 100 through 300 block of West Washington Street, and Cardinal Drive or 24th Street from Garfield to State Street--which is reserved for school bus parking.
kmaland.com
Page County Attorney's Report
(Clarinda) -- The Page County Attorney's Office released its latest summary of recent court activities. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
WOWT
How Council Bluffs avoided the nationwide teacher shortage
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - This is Riley Newman’s first-grade class. She’s teaching them phonetics. Riley just graduated from college in Arizona, originally from California. Now she’s bringing her love for teaching to kids in Council Bluffs, Iowa. “I have always loved the classroom, and I feel...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff investigates Highway 75 accident
NEBRASKA CITY – A driver was taken to the hospital with suspected injuries Thursday afternoon after a one-vehicle accident on Highway 75 near Road C. A man drove his a pickup and trailer from the roadway, went over a field access road and into a stand of trees. The truck sustained front-end damage by hitting a tree before coming to a stop.
kmaland.com
Shen Rotary club hosts district meeting
(Shenandoah) -- Rotary Club members from two states are coming to Shenandoah next week for a major event. Shenandoah's Rotary Club hosts a district meeting next Tuesday at noon at the Elm Street Grill at 1800 South Elm Street. Councilman Jon Eric Brantner is a member of the Shenandoah club's board of directors. Brantner says Shenandoah was among five local organizations selected from 39 applicants to host the special gathering.
