ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#The Week Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Football: Villani scored three TDs to lead North Arlington past Hawthorne

Kyle Villani finished with three touchdowns to lead North Arlington to a 28-7 win over Hawthorne in North Arlington. Villani caught a touchdown pass for four yards for North Arlington (4-1) in the first quarter before rushing for a second for 34 yards in the second quarter. Isaiah Alvarado recovered a fumble to put North Arlington up 21-0 at the half.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
NJ.com

Salem County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 30

Tyler Wiltsey’s hat trick propelled Audubon past Woodstown 4-0 in Audubon. Audubon (6-3) took a two-goal lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with two more scores. Hayden Wiltsey also had a goal and two assists. Ben Stengel made seven saves for Woodstown (2-5-2). The N.J....
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy