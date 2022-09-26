Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: Offensive Players of the Week for Sept. 30
NOTE: Hey coaches, did you have a defensive player that really excels over the course of a week? Nominate your player by sending Brian an email at the address below. This period covers Sept. 23-29.
Field Hockey: Stars of the Day & Daily Stat Leaders from Sept. 22
Girls Soccer: LIVE updates, results, links and featured coverage for Friday, Sept. 30
No. 1 Westfield vs. New Providence, 4 p.m. No. 6 Ramapo at Old Tappan, 4:15 p.m. No. 7 Immaculate Heart vs. Bergen Tech, 4:15 p.m. No. 17 Scotch Plains-Fanwood at Summit, 4 p.m. No. 18 Ocean City at Egg Harbor, 4 p.m. No. 20 Mount Olive at Montville, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer: Bergen County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
Reigning champion Ramapo was awarded the No. 1 seed in the Bergen County Tournament on Thursday night. The top seven seeds - Ramapo, Ramsey, Tenafly, Old Tappan, Waldwick, Ridgewood and Demarest - earned byes into the second round. The first round needs to be played by Sunday, Oct. 2, while...
Players of the Week in all 15 boys soccer conferences, Sept. 23-29
These selections are made from games played between Friday, Sept. 23 and Thursday, Sept. 29. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week for Sept. 23:
Union County girls soccer for Sept. 30: No. 1 Westfield stays unbeaten, Elizabeth wins
Seniors Vielka Fernandez and Valeria Ordonez each had a goal in the second half to lead Elizabeth to a 2-0 win over Union in Union. Freshman Giovanna Echavarria got the assists on both goals for Elizabeth (6-4). Junior keeper Zoe Pite made eight saves. Senior goalie Faith Cardillo finished with...
Salem County girls soccer, Sept. 30; Audubon holds off Woodstown, 1-0
Audubon continued its impressive defensive start to the season, posting its sixth shutout with a 1-0 win over Woodstown in Woodstown. The Green Wave scored the only goal of the game in the second half and improved to 7-2 overall. Jordana Fredo made seven saves in a losing cause for...
Burlington County girls soccer, Sept. 30; Cooke scores a pair for Moorestown Friends
Junior midfielder Remi Cooke scored a pair of goals as Moorestown Friends snapped a two-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over George (Pa.) in Moorestown. The Foxes dominated the first half, taking a 3-0 lead into intermission. Emilia Kochan and Foluke Balogun also scored for Moorestown Friends (4-3-1). Rowan...
Middlesex County boys soccer recaps for Sept. 30: Dunellen remains undefeated
Ryan Buitron scored two goals to help guide Middlesex to a 5-0 win over Highland Park in Middlesex. Gabriel Tacco, Andres Tobar and Michael Mera all scored as well with Tobar, Mera, Eduardo Fejoo, Jermy Madrigal, and Steve Limaymanta all notching assists. Joseph Caruso made three saves also for the...
Who’s lighting it up? Top girls soccer season stat leaders as of Sept. 29
The season is nearly at the halfway point and there have been some eye-catching games so far. NJ Advance Media is tracking it all and will highlight New Jersey’s top season-long stat leaders each week. Check out the lists below to see the top season-long stat leaders in three...
Cape May Country girls soccer, Sept. 30; Sgrignioli’s hat trick sparks Middle Twp.
Olivia Sgrugnioli had a hat trick as Middle Township put up its highest scoring output of the season in a 10-3 win over Bridgeton in Cape May Court House. Ciara DiMauro added two goals and two assists in the win as the Panthers improved to 7-2 with their third straight win.
Girls Tennis NJ.com Top 20 for Sept. 30: Teams do some shuffling plus a new team joins
Below are the updated Top 20 for the week as well as the latest edition of the group rankings. You can see the group classification for every team here. Rankings are based off games played and reported to njschoolsports.com through Thursday, Sept. 29. Only one team dropped out completely and...
Warren County Boys Soccer for Sept. 30: Montgomery edges Phillipsburg in 2nd OT
Marlon Montoya finished a pass from Alex Bent in the second overtime to lift Montgomery to a 1-0 victory on the road over Phillipsburg. Marc Oilu stopped all 13 shots for Montgomery (3-4-2), which won it’s first game since beating Phillipsburg, 3-0, on Sept. 14. The Cougars lost twice and tied twice in the interim.
Middlesex County girls soccer recaps for Sept. 30: Highland Park keeps rolling
Lydia Lekhal recorded a hat trick to lead Highland Park past Somerset Magnet, 4-2, in Highland Park. Yaya Hang also scored for the Owls, which improved to 6-1-1 with the win. Jahan Miadnick had an assist and Alexis Valenta made four saves. All six total goals were scored in the...
Westwood football puts the state on alert by knocking off Ramsey
RAMSEY − Westwood can now make a serious case to be ranked among New Jersey's Top 25 football teams. The unbeaten Cardinals dominated previously-unbeaten Ramsey, 38-14, Friday night in the Super Football Conference American Red Division. ...
Atlantic County boys soccer recap for Sept. 30: Lillia leads Buena to victory
Matthew Lillia netted a hat trick as Buena snapped a two-game losing streak by toppling St. Joseph (Hammonton), 8-1, Friday in Buena Vista Township. Liam Atkinson, Anthony Satero (two assists), Ethan Ennis, Jake Harris and Josh Blasberg also scored for the Chiefs (4-2-1). Stephen Pepper added two assists. Ty Powell...
Girls Tennis: Wayne Hills reclaims Passaic County Tournament title in 2022
Wayne Hills is back on top. After coming in second place last season, the Patriots took home the Passaic County Tournament title on Friday by tallying 16 points. Passaic Tech was the runner-up with 15 points while Pompton Lakes and Wayne Valley tied for third with nine points. Wayne Hills...
Football: Villani scored three TDs to lead North Arlington past Hawthorne
Kyle Villani finished with three touchdowns to lead North Arlington to a 28-7 win over Hawthorne in North Arlington. Villani caught a touchdown pass for four yards for North Arlington (4-1) in the first quarter before rushing for a second for 34 yards in the second quarter. Isaiah Alvarado recovered a fumble to put North Arlington up 21-0 at the half.
Salem County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 30
Tyler Wiltsey’s hat trick propelled Audubon past Woodstown 4-0 in Audubon. Audubon (6-3) took a two-goal lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with two more scores. Hayden Wiltsey also had a goal and two assists. Ben Stengel made seven saves for Woodstown (2-5-2). The N.J....
Gloucester County boys soccer recap for Sept. 30: Sterling shuts out Gateway
Josh Moreland netted a pair of goals in leading Sterling to a 3-0 victory over Gateway Friday in Woodbury Heights. Jake Camardo also scored for the Knights (3-3-1) who ended a two-game losing streak. Gateway dropped to 4-5. Millville 1, Williamstown 0. Shaun McCarthy scored the goal which allowed Millville...
