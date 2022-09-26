ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 2

Related
NJ.com

Woman killed in afternoon shooting in Newark, authorities say

A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Newark on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose, of East Orange, was found on the 400 block of Central Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Fonrose was brought to an area hospital, where she was...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman, 25, Gunned Down In Broad Daylight In Newark

A 25-year-old East Orange woman was shot dead in Newark earlier this week, authorities said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose was found having suffered gunshot wounds on the 400 block of Central Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. She was taken...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
NJ.com

N.Y. man charged in deadly attack at N.J. home

A New York City man was charged with murder in the stabbing death of another man at a Somerset County home, authorities said Friday. Based on a description of the suspected attacker, detectives stopped Jahkoy Monsanto at the New Brunswick train station Thursday and recovered a knife from him following the killing of J’Corey Breedy earlier that day, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man charged after shooting that left 1 dead, 1 hurt

A Newark resident has been charged with killing one man and injuring another in a shooting in the city earlier this month. Marquis McCray, 32, gunned down Wayne Jones on the 100 block of Ridgewood Avenue shortly before midnight on Sept. 17, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged after single-vehicle crash in Newark

NEWARK — A 32-year-old woman was cited for negligent operation following a crash in Newark this morning. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on Newark Pond Road at around 8:50 a.m. Police say Newark Fire was assisting on the scene when they arrived. The driver, Carrie Farrow, of Newark,...
NEWARK, NJ
International Business Times

17-year-old NYC Girl Shot Twice Dies In Sister's Blood-soaked Arms

A Brooklyn teenager was gunned down in front of her sister in a random shooting in New York City. Shayma Roman, 17, and a group of friends were outside an Eastern Parkway apartment near Rochester Ave. in Crown Heights when two gunmen walked up and fired at least five shots Wednesday around 6 p.m., witnesses said. Roman was struck by two bullets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Man Killed, Another Hurt In West Orange Shooting: Prosecutor

A 21-year-old Newark man was killed and another victim hurt in a West Orange shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities said. Corington Valentin was found with gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Watson Avenue around 3:20 p.m., and rushed to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and West Orange Police Chief James Abbott said.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Newark Man Charged With Murder In East Orange Man's Killing

A Newark man has been charged in the shooting death of an East Orange man, authorities said Thursday, Sept. 29. Marquis McCray, 32, shot Wayne Jones, 41, on the 100 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Newark just before midnight on Saturday, Sept. 17, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Man admits killing woman at Jersey Shore motel, prosecutor says

A man admitted Wednesday that he killed a woman at a Seaside Heights motel last year, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Friday. On May 1, 2021, the Seaside Heights Police received a call from a person at 7:30 a.m. claiming that Gerardo Ruiz, 51, of Seaside Heights killed a woman at the Offshore Motel in the borough and that Ruiz was staying a block away at the Surfside Motel, Billhimer said in a statement from the office.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Astoria Post

Man Punched Multiple Times in the Face at the Queens Plaza Subway Station Early Wednesday: NYPD

A 50-year-old man was punched multiple times in the face at a subway station in Long Island City during the early hours Wednesday morning, according to police. The victim was aboard a Forest Hills-bound R train at around 12:15 a.m. when the suspect threw an unknown object at him while the train was at the Queens Plaza station. When the victim exited the train at the station, the suspect followed him onto the mezzanine level and punched him several times in the face.
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy