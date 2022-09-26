Read full article on original website
Woman killed in afternoon shooting in Newark, authorities say
A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Newark on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose, of East Orange, was found on the 400 block of Central Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Fonrose was brought to an area hospital, where she was...
Woman opens fire from stolen car in the Bronx
A woman opened fire from a stolen car in the Bronx earlier this week, police said Friday as they released images of the suspect. No one was struck by the gunfire around 5 p.m. Monday at Sedgwick Avenue and Cedar Avenue in Morris Heights.
Woman, 25, Gunned Down In Broad Daylight In Newark
A 25-year-old East Orange woman was shot dead in Newark earlier this week, authorities said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose was found having suffered gunshot wounds on the 400 block of Central Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. She was taken...
Off-duty police officer charged with DUI, fleeing after crash in N.J. town, authorities say
A police officer in Bergen County was arrested while off-duty earlier this month and charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident, court records show. Attilio Dente, 39, a patrol officer, was arrested by Bergen County Sheriff’s Officers about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 2 outside his...
N.Y. man charged in deadly attack at N.J. home
A New York City man was charged with murder in the stabbing death of another man at a Somerset County home, authorities said Friday. Based on a description of the suspected attacker, detectives stopped Jahkoy Monsanto at the New Brunswick train station Thursday and recovered a knife from him following the killing of J’Corey Breedy earlier that day, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
NJ police officer charged with DUI, leaving scene of crash while off duty
A Bergen County police officer was charged after he allegedly fell asleep while under the influence, crashed into a utility pole and then fled to his nearby home while off duty earlier this month.
Daily Targum
New Brunswick resident charged with multiple offenses after causing self-inflicted gunshot wound on campus
At approximately 5:41 p.m. on Wednesday, the Rutgers University Police Department (RUPD) responded to a call at the Douglass Parking Deck to aid Aldo Ruiz-Galindo, a 20-year-old male from New Brunswick, who reported that he suffered a gunshot wound to a lower extremity, according to a University-wide email. Ruiz-Galindo, who...
Man charged after shooting that left 1 dead, 1 hurt
A Newark resident has been charged with killing one man and injuring another in a shooting in the city earlier this month. Marquis McCray, 32, gunned down Wayne Jones on the 100 block of Ridgewood Avenue shortly before midnight on Sept. 17, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
Suspect at large after fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl in Brooklyn
A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot Wednesday in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, police say.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after single-vehicle crash in Newark
NEWARK — A 32-year-old woman was cited for negligent operation following a crash in Newark this morning. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on Newark Pond Road at around 8:50 a.m. Police say Newark Fire was assisting on the scene when they arrived. The driver, Carrie Farrow, of Newark,...
International Business Times
17-year-old NYC Girl Shot Twice Dies In Sister's Blood-soaked Arms
A Brooklyn teenager was gunned down in front of her sister in a random shooting in New York City. Shayma Roman, 17, and a group of friends were outside an Eastern Parkway apartment near Rochester Ave. in Crown Heights when two gunmen walked up and fired at least five shots Wednesday around 6 p.m., witnesses said. Roman was struck by two bullets.
21-Year-Old Man Killed, Another Hurt In West Orange Shooting: Prosecutor
A 21-year-old Newark man was killed and another victim hurt in a West Orange shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities said. Corington Valentin was found with gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Watson Avenue around 3:20 p.m., and rushed to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and West Orange Police Chief James Abbott said.
Newark Man Charged With Murder In East Orange Man's Killing
A Newark man has been charged in the shooting death of an East Orange man, authorities said Thursday, Sept. 29. Marquis McCray, 32, shot Wayne Jones, 41, on the 100 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Newark just before midnight on Saturday, Sept. 17, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
Man admits killing woman at Jersey Shore motel, prosecutor says
A man admitted Wednesday that he killed a woman at a Seaside Heights motel last year, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Friday. On May 1, 2021, the Seaside Heights Police received a call from a person at 7:30 a.m. claiming that Gerardo Ruiz, 51, of Seaside Heights killed a woman at the Offshore Motel in the borough and that Ruiz was staying a block away at the Surfside Motel, Billhimer said in a statement from the office.
Alert Center: Man wanted for August assaults, shooting in Brooklyn
The NYPD says a 51-year-old man is wanted for two separate assault incidents that took place in August in Brooklyn.
Police identify woman whose remains were found in suitcases inside Brooklyn apartment
The NYPD has identified the woman whose remains were found in suitcases in a Cypress Hills apartment on Sept. 21.
hobokengirl.com
Hoboken Community Remembers Chris Garcia as Shooting Investigation Continues
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is still investigating the murder of 28-year-old Christopher “Chris” Garcia, who was shot at a local Hoboken basketball court on Sunday, September 25th. Per ABC 7, officers were called to the scene after a shooting occurred at around 3:30AM on Sunday at...
Bronx man sentenced to 20 years for fatally stabbing wife during dispute
A Bronx man was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for killing his wife during a dispute in her Westchester home, authorities announced Friday.
Astoria Post
Man Punched Multiple Times in the Face at the Queens Plaza Subway Station Early Wednesday: NYPD
A 50-year-old man was punched multiple times in the face at a subway station in Long Island City during the early hours Wednesday morning, according to police. The victim was aboard a Forest Hills-bound R train at around 12:15 a.m. when the suspect threw an unknown object at him while the train was at the Queens Plaza station. When the victim exited the train at the station, the suspect followed him onto the mezzanine level and punched him several times in the face.
Man who fatally shot woman, 25, in head near Union Square indicted on murder charges: DA
A man who allegedly fatally shot a woman while she was walking near Union Square earlier this month has been indicted on murder charges, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday.
