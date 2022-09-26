A 50-year-old man was punched multiple times in the face at a subway station in Long Island City during the early hours Wednesday morning, according to police. The victim was aboard a Forest Hills-bound R train at around 12:15 a.m. when the suspect threw an unknown object at him while the train was at the Queens Plaza station. When the victim exited the train at the station, the suspect followed him onto the mezzanine level and punched him several times in the face.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO