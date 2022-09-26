Read full article on original website
50th Balloon Fiesta kicks off with re-enactment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday morning marks the start of the 50th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, but first organizers wanted to commemorate how it all started. Friday Morning, Balloon Fiesta held a 50th anniversary special event at Coronado Center in Albuquerque. Relatives and representatives of Fiesta’s 13 founding pilots took part in a reenactment of the […]
BioPark Harvest Festival returns to Botanic Garden
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is hosting its Harvest Festival on Oct. 1 and 2. It’ll feature live local music, food, an artisan market, and activities like face painting, educational activities, and a variety of festival treats like Belgian waffles. Tickets are recommended to be purchased ahead of time online. Tickets are $12 for adults […]
Live music series coming to downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is kicking off new live music series Friday. “Burque Live” is a music series that features performances from local talent. Burque Live will take place over the next two weekends (September 30 – October 2, and October 6 – October 9) The family-friendly events are free and will take […]
Santa Fe Indian Market coming to Albuquerque for 100th anniversary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The 100th annual Indian Market will be taking place in Albuquerque for the first time in the event’s history. Normally the market sets up shop in Santa Fe. The restored area by Lomas and Broadway, by the historic Southwestern Brewery and Ice Co. building, will host the event this year“We live in the […]
Albuquerque Aloft reaches South Valley students and families
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque students got to be the first ones to see hot air balloons go up for the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Albuquerque Aloft allows students to see a hot air balloon up close and talk to pilots and crews the Friday before Balloon Fiesta kicks off.
San Felipe Santero Market held in Old Town
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Felipe Santero Market at Old Town has been in existence for about 18 years and it’s back this weekend. San Felipe’s Santero Market celebrates the unique cultural folk art of New Mexico and Southern Colorado. A santero it’s someone who creates...
New Mexico Brew Fest returns for its 11th year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On hold in 2020 and 2021, New Mexico Brew Fest makes a huge return this year for its 11th annual event this weekend. It’s an event full of music, food, and of course, beer. Established in 2010, the New Mexico Brew Fest has grown...
Wu-Tang Clan plays chess at Albuquerque community center
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the Wu-Tang Clan stopped at an Albuquerque community center to play chess. The group had the day off from touring and stopped by the Jack Candelaria Community Center to play chess. The kids who participated were part of an after-school program. “Wu-tang, chess has always been one of the highlights […]
Old Town Albuquerque gazebo featuring live music Balloon Fiesta week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The events during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta aren’t limited to the balloon field – the whole city will be buzzing with activity. Old Town Albuquerque will be featuring a wide variety of live music options between September 30 and October 9. The music will be happening from noon to 4:00 p.m. […]
Rio Grande Arts Festival returns to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival is making a return this year. The 32nd annual event kicks off Friday at Sandia Resort and Casino, hosting 200 of the nation’s top artists along with live entertainment and food. Due to the pandemic, this marks the first time since 2019 that the festival has […]
Giovanni’s Pizzeria plans to reopen in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A month after the murder of the owner of Giovanni’s, the pizzeria on San Pedro near Kathryn, could be reopening soon. Flowers and handwritten letters from people expressing their condolences for Rosario Zito and their love for Giovanni’s still adorn the restaurant. Now there is talks of a possible reopening next month. “Giovanni’s been […]
Animal Humane hosts 40th ‘Doggie Dash and Dawdle’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration for the Animal Humane of New Mexico’s upcoming Doggie Dash and Dawdle is officially open. The annual event will be held on November 6, at Balloon Fiesta Park. The Doggie Dash and Dawdle features a 5k dash and a 1-mile walk. The event also features a doggie carnival, a beer garden […]
Albuquerque Community Safety team easing APD’s load on 911 calls
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department receives 1.1 million calls to 911 and 242-COPS a year. But 3% of those calls are being answered by a different entity, Albuquerque Community Safety. According to new data, ACS has taken more than 9,000 911 calls from APD since the team was created one year ago, with […]
Balloon Fiesta aims to break record with remote-controlled balloons
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year the Balloon Fiesta is trying to break another record for the most remote-controlled balloons in the air at once. This is only the second year for RC Balloons at the Balloon Fiesta. Matt McKay is getting ready to fly his RC Balloon, it’s...
“It’s a daily issue”: Restaurant says homeless are taking over outdoor patio
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spinn’s Burger and Beer, near Coors and Montaño, has been grilling up specialty burgers for more than a decade in Albuquerque. It’s something the owner, Michael Spinn, takes pride in. “This is my retirement,” Spinn said. But he says lately,...
Barelas community selects designs for new Gateway
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Barelas residents have decided on the final designs for a major makeover on the front door of their neighborhood. It will start with the gateway at 4th and Coal welcoming people to the Barelas neighborhood. “This is about connectivity, and trying to connect with the other surrounding points of interests and destinations […]
APD: 1 dead in SE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a person was found in the area of Wyoming and Central. Officers were sent out just before 2 p.m. after reports of a shooting. There they found the person who had died. Details are limited, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
Animal Humane New Mexico discusses latest adoption events
Coming together for a good cause. We are weeks away from the 40th annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle. This event is a huge pet party but it is also a fundraiser to help Animal Humane New Mexico continue its efforts to help pets. This week they brought by Cantaloupe a...
“Nuclear After Dark” at the Nuclear museum
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is hosting its Nuclear After Dark event September 30. The event is open to all ages and will take place outside at the museum, doors open for Nuclear After Dark at 5:30. The event will feature and outdoor screening of the History Channel’s “Modern Marvels” […]
Albuquerque Isotopes remove iconic centerfield hill
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Demolition of the iconic centerfield hill at Isotopes Park got underway Thursday morning. The hill is being removed at the request of Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies. The centerfield hill has been a part of Isotopes Park since it opened in 2003 and has provided a unique challenge to outfielders. One […]
