Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

50th Balloon Fiesta kicks off with re-enactment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday morning marks the start of the 50th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, but first organizers wanted to commemorate how it all started. Friday Morning, Balloon Fiesta held a 50th anniversary special event at Coronado Center in Albuquerque. Relatives and representatives of Fiesta’s 13 founding pilots took part in a reenactment of the […]
KRQE News 13

BioPark Harvest Festival returns to Botanic Garden

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is hosting its Harvest Festival on Oct. 1 and 2. It’ll feature live local music, food, an artisan market, and activities like face painting, educational activities, and a variety of festival treats like Belgian waffles. Tickets are recommended to be purchased ahead of time online. Tickets are $12 for adults […]
KRQE News 13

Live music series coming to downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is kicking off new live music series Friday. “Burque Live” is a music series that features performances from local talent. Burque Live will take place over the next two weekends (September 30 – October 2, and October 6 – October 9) The family-friendly events are free and will take […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Aloft reaches South Valley students and families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque students got to be the first ones to see hot air balloons go up for the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Albuquerque Aloft allows students to see a hot air balloon up close and talk to pilots and crews the Friday before Balloon Fiesta kicks off.
KRQE News 13

San Felipe Santero Market held in Old Town

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Felipe Santero Market at Old Town has been in existence for about 18 years and it’s back this weekend. San Felipe’s Santero Market celebrates the unique cultural folk art of New Mexico and Southern Colorado. A santero it’s someone who creates...
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Brew Fest returns for its 11th year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On hold in 2020 and 2021, New Mexico Brew Fest makes a huge return this year for its 11th annual event this weekend. It’s an event full of music, food, and of course, beer. Established in 2010, the New Mexico Brew Fest has grown...
KRQE News 13

Wu-Tang Clan plays chess at Albuquerque community center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the Wu-Tang Clan stopped at an Albuquerque community center to play chess. The group had the day off from touring and stopped by the Jack Candelaria Community Center to play chess. The kids who participated were part of an after-school program. “Wu-tang, chess has always been one of the highlights […]
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Krqe#National Recovery Month#Serenity Mesa#New Mexicans
KRQE News 13

Rio Grande Arts Festival returns to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival is making a return this year. The 32nd annual event kicks off Friday at Sandia Resort and Casino, hosting 200 of the nation’s top artists along with live entertainment and food. Due to the pandemic, this marks the first time since 2019 that the festival has […]
KRQE News 13

Giovanni’s Pizzeria plans to reopen in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A month after the murder of the owner of Giovanni’s, the pizzeria on San Pedro near Kathryn, could be reopening soon. Flowers and handwritten letters from people expressing their condolences for Rosario Zito and their love for Giovanni’s still adorn the restaurant. Now there is talks of a possible reopening next month. “Giovanni’s been […]
KRQE News 13

Animal Humane hosts 40th ‘Doggie Dash and Dawdle’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration for the Animal Humane of New Mexico’s upcoming Doggie Dash and Dawdle is officially open. The annual event will be held on November 6, at Balloon Fiesta Park. The Doggie Dash and Dawdle features a 5k dash and a 1-mile walk. The event also features a doggie carnival, a beer garden […]
KRQE News 13

Barelas community selects designs for new Gateway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Barelas residents have decided on the final designs for a major makeover on the front door of their neighborhood. It will start with the gateway at 4th and Coal welcoming people to the Barelas neighborhood. “This is about connectivity, and trying to connect with the other surrounding points of interests and destinations […]
KRQE News 13

APD: 1 dead in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a person was found in the area of Wyoming and Central. Officers were sent out just before 2 p.m. after reports of a shooting. There they found the person who had died. Details are limited, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
KRQE News 13

Animal Humane New Mexico discusses latest adoption events

Coming together for a good cause. We are weeks away from the 40th annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle. This event is a huge pet party but it is also a fundraiser to help Animal Humane New Mexico continue its efforts to help pets. This week they brought by Cantaloupe a...
KRQE News 13

“Nuclear After Dark” at the Nuclear museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is hosting its Nuclear After Dark event September 30. The event is open to all ages and will take place outside at the museum, doors open for Nuclear After Dark at 5:30. The event will feature and outdoor screening of the History Channel’s “Modern Marvels” […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Isotopes remove iconic centerfield hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Demolition of the iconic centerfield hill at Isotopes Park got underway Thursday morning. The hill is being removed at the request of Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies. The centerfield hill has been a part of Isotopes Park since it opened in 2003 and has provided a unique challenge to outfielders. One […]
