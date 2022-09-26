Hempstead, NY – In an announcement by the Colonial Athletic Association today, Hofstra field hockey freshman goalie Pieke Roos has been named the CAA Rookie of the Week. A native of Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Roos earned her first career victory in net with four saves as the Pride defeated Sacred Heart 3-0 on Friday. It was her third appearance this season for the Pride, and her second time with a 1.000 save percentage after making four saves and allowing no goals in the second half against Villanova. She has tallied 10 saves in three games this season and has a goals against average of 0.81 in three games for the Pride.

