gohofstra.com
Roos Named CAA Rookie of the Week
Hempstead, NY – In an announcement by the Colonial Athletic Association today, Hofstra field hockey freshman goalie Pieke Roos has been named the CAA Rookie of the Week. A native of Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Roos earned her first career victory in net with four saves as the Pride defeated Sacred Heart 3-0 on Friday. It was her third appearance this season for the Pride, and her second time with a 1.000 save percentage after making four saves and allowing no goals in the second half against Villanova. She has tallied 10 saves in three games this season and has a goals against average of 0.81 in three games for the Pride.
Capazario Eighth After Two Rounds At Wildcat Fall Invitational
Villanova, PA - Dino Capazario is in eighth place after two rounds and Hofstra is fifth as a eam following day one of the Wildcat Fall Invitational, hosted by Villanova at the Radnor Valley Country Club. Capazario had rounds of 73 (+3) and 69 (-1) for a two-round 142 (+2)....
Stedile Again; Earns Second Straight CAA Honor
Hempstead, NY - Hofstra freshman Izadora Stedile captured her second consecutive Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week Award, it was announced by the conference office this afternoon. The great start to the career for Stedile continued as she was strong all week as Hofstra won a pair of matches...
The Pro Perspective: Hofstra Graduate Journalism Program and Hofstra Athletics Partner on Roundtable Discussion
Hempstead, NY - The Lawrence Herbert School of Communication graduate journalism program, Hofstra Athletics and Hofstra's chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists are partnering on a roundtable discussion featuring University coaches, alumni, and professors. "The Pro Perspective," will take place on Thursday, October 6 at 7 p.m. at the David S. Mack Sports & Exhibition Complex.
Mack Sports Complex Equipped With New Lighting
Hempstead, NY - Fans of Hofstra basketball and visitors to the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex will see new and improved lighting in the building this year in a major summer project that was recently completed. Thanks to the support of Hofstra University President Dr. Susan Poser, the...
