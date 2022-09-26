ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Gaillard Center Hosting Southeast Premiere of New Ballet Honoring Pianist & Activist Hazel Scott by Dance Theatre of Harlem

By Holy City Sinner
 4 days ago
UPDATE: 3rd Annual Recovery Jam Postponed to December 3rd

UPDATE on 9/29/22 – Due to threats from Hurricane Ian, this event has been postponed to December 3rd. See the graphic below for more details:. Tickets are now on sale for the 3rd Annual Recovery Jam, a benefit concert and artist’s gallery to raise funds for Lowcountry recovery programs and to celebrate local artists in active, self-supporting recovery. The event will be held on at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club on Saturday, October 1st starting at 5 pm.
CHARLESTON, SC
Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend

We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
CHARLESTON, SC
UPDATE: Grind for Life Event Moved to October 8th

Charleston County Parks today announced that an installment in the Grind for Life skateboarding competition series will return to SK8 Charleston on October 1st. The Grind for Life series is a national, all ages and all skills street and bowl skateboarding competition benefiting the Grind for Life Organization, a non-profit that assists cancer patients with travel expenses.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Hurricane Ian: What’s Open (9/30/22)

Let me know of updates: christian@holycitysinner.com. Here’s what’s open now or scheduled to be open today (information is subject to change and is not complete. Always call in advance and do not travel unless you have to):. Downtown. ACs. Bangkok Lounge (Planning to open) Bedford Falls. Big Gun...
CHARLESTON, SC
Darius Rucker Releases New Single Featuring Chapel Hart

Country musician, lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish, and Charleston native Darius Rucker on Friday released a new single called “Ol’ Church Hymn.” The track features Country group Chapel Hart. “Like so many people, I was blown away when I saw Chapel Hart’s original response to...
CHARLESTON, SC
Breweries & Distilleries in Charleston

Charleston’s beer and liquor scene has seen a rapid expansion over the last few years. Hopefully, this latest guide from Holy City Sinner will help you locate your favorite brewery or distillery (or winery). A couple quick pieces of info:. Information provided is subject to change at any moment.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Refinery Announces October Event Lineup

The Refinery today announced its lineup of events coming up in October. Located on Charleston’s upper peninsula at 1640 Meeting Street, The Refinery is a mixed-use retail, office, and event space featuring an outdoor music amphitheater, and is home to The Whale Craft Beer Collective, with Sweet Grass Vodka distillery.
CHARLESTON, SC
Southern Living Reveals the South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints of 2022

Southern Living on Wednesday announce this year’s list of the Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South and Charleston was well represented. This list was compiled and ranked by Southern Living’s Contributing Barbecue Editor, Robert Moss. “Resilience and new beginnings are recurring themes on this year’s list,” Moss...
CHARLESTON, SC
Regional Employees Participate in Nexton’s Annual Work Outside Day

On September 15th, Nexton hosted its annual Work Outside Day with Ben-Jamin Troy from On Purpose Adventures and Dr. Troy Hall. 75 employees attended from several different companies, including Edward Jones, Derrington Dermatology, Karstpromo, Thorne, Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston, Parks at Nexton, Lowcountry Conference Center, Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union, Courtyard by Marriott Charleston Summerville, Solis Nexton, Brookfield Properties Development and CCMC.
CHARLESTON, SC
Mayor Proclaimed September 27th as “Charleston RiverDogs Day”

Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed September 27th, 2022 as “Charleston RiverDogs Day” in Charleston during a city council meeting on Tuesday night. The proclamation followed another historic season in the Holy City that was capped by the team winning a second consecutive championship. “We appreciate this gracious gesture from...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston County Parks Closures and Event Cancellations for Hurricane Ian

Due to weather conditions expected from Hurricane Ian, all Charleston County Parks and facilities will close at noon on Thursday, September 29th, and remain closed Friday, September 30th. Parks will reopen on Saturday, October 1st after facility conditions have been reviewed to ensure staff and visitor safety. For specific park reopening schedules, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
City of Charleston’s Hurricane Ian Update: September 29th AM

The following is the city of Charleston’s “September 29th Hurricane Ian AM Update”:. The city of Charleston remains in OPCON 2 as officials prepare for impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. Emergency declaration/ordinances: On Thursday morning, in anticipation of Tropical Storm Ian, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared a...
CHARLESTON, SC
College of Charleston Cancels In-Person Instruction for Thursday and Friday

Due to the expected impacts from Hurricane Ian, the College of Charleston is canceling in-person instruction for both Thursday, September 29th, and Friday, September 30th; faculty will update students regarding instructional plans for individual classes. Business operations for the College will be closed for Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept....
CHARLESTON, SC
Sandbags Remain in North Charleston for Residents, Offices Closed

City of North Charleston offices are closed today, Thursday, September 29 and tomorrow, Friday, September 30. Emergency management personnel urge residents to prepare for the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian. Sandbags for North Charleston residents scan still be obtained on a first come first serve basis today, Thursday, September 29...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston County Council Declares a State of Emergency

Charleston County Council has declared a state of emergency as leaders prepare for impacts from Hurricane Ian. Charleston County has moved operations to OPCON 1 meaning a disaster or emergency is imminent. Buses will continue to transport people to shelters until 6 p.m. or until sustained winds reach 30 mph. Shelters will remain open on Friday, but buses will no longer operate. “There is the potential for major flooding tomorrow,” said Charleston County Emergency Management Director Joe Coates. “If you live on a barrier island or a low-lying area that historically floods, and you haven’t moved to higher ground, I recommend you relocate now.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Governor’s Office: Hurricane Ian Expected to Make Landfall in South Carolina

The National Hurricane Center recently issued a hurricane warning for portions of the South Carolina coast. Forecasters now believe Ian, which is currently a tropical storm, will make landfall somewhere near Charleston as a Category One hurricane. Everyone should finalize their storm preparations today and continue to check the frequently changing forecasts from the Hurricane Center and local weather outlets.
CHARLESTON, SC
UPDATE: CCSD Switching to eLearning Days on Thursday and Friday

Due to the forecast for inclement weather this week related to Hurricane Ian, the district will now be moving to eLearning or remote work days for both tomorrow, Thursday, September 29th, and Friday, September 30th. –Original Post Below— Due to the forecast for inclement weather related to Hurricane Ian, the...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

