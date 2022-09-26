Police Arrest Man They Say Was Planning A 'Las Vegas Style' Mass Shooting

MEGA; Chico police

A man in California planned a mass shooting that was similar to the worst in American history, but authorities say they thwarted his efforts, Radar has learned.

On Sept. 25, police in Chico, California, said they arrested Dallas Marsh , 37, in connection to the case.

They said he had made threats to kill specific people, specified law enforcement officers. He was also preparing to commit a “Las Vegas style” mass shooting, police said.

Authorities did not say when and where the shooting was supposed to happen.

Investigators determined Marsh was staying at a Super 8 Motel in Chico, according to police. An arrest warrant was issued for threats of death/great bodily injury.

Around 8:50 a.m. on Sept. 25, police arrested Marsh without incident near the motel, authorities said.

During the arrest, Marsh made threats to kill more police and their families. He also battered an officer with a table during the interview process, police said. That led to additional charges of battery on a police officer and threats of violence against a peace officer.

Marsh was then booked into Butte County jail.

The 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival remains the deadliest in American history. A suspect opened fire from a window of the Mandalay Bay hotel on the crowd below.

The shooting ended with 60 people dead and more than 400 people hurt.

Paddock killed himself as police were preparing to enter his hotel room. Police have never determined a motive for his killing spree.