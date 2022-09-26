Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 20 year old Nicholas T. Hastings of Effingham for possession of <5g of meth and drug paraphernalia, and obstructing justice. Nicholas was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 49 year old Misty D. Rickett of Evansville, IN for an Effingham County...
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 47 year old James A. Traxler of Effingham for possession of burglary tools. James was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Benjamin J. Swanson of Dieterich for domestic battery. Benjamin was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
kbsi23.com
1 shot, 2 face charges in Dix, IL
DIX, Ill. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after a man died after he was shot in Dix, Ill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 to the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park near Lot #70. Mt. Vernon police officers responded to assist.
KFVS12
2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people from Indiana were arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Illinois. Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for first-degree murder. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, September 28th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Steven West of East Williams in Salem for possession of methamphetamine and two outstanding warrants. Police say they were called to West’s home to a complaint about a loud vehicle idling. The driver of the car was given a warning. West, who was talking to the driver through his window, was arrested because the police knew he was wanted on the outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for possession of meth and a Fayette County warrant for driving on a suspended license. Bond on the warrants was $27,500. The possession of meth charge was added after what field tested as meth was allegedly found in his possession.
wfcnnews.com
Man shot, seriously injured at Jefferson County trailer park
JEFFERSON COUNTY - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a trailer park in Dix, Illinois. According to deputies, they assisted by the Mt. Vernon Police Department at Rolling Meadows Trailer Park this evening prior to 6. Officers and Deputies arrived on scene and located the male...
Coroner: One dead in ‘neighborhood dispute’
LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced on Tuesday that a Lovington man was killed on Monday in what he described as a “neighborhood dispute.” People living on South Logan Street were shocked to wake up and discover a heavy police presence in their neighborhood Monday morning. State Police took the lead in […]
Three killed in Christian County wreck
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) – Three people are dead and another is seriously hurt after a Monday afternoon crash in Christian County. The crash happened at 1400N and 2500E road, two miles north of Assumption. Illinois State Police say two vehicles entered into the intersection and collided. One vehicle was a freightliner grain truck and the […]
foxillinois.com
Coroner identifies 3 killed in Christian County crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans has released the names of the victims involved in the deadly crash in rural Assumption on Monday, September 26, 2022. The driver of the Grain Truck has been identified as 34-year-old Brian C. Callan, of Blue Mound. He...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Heather Mccullough, Edgar County Corrections Officer, Pre-Trial Scheduled re: Assault in Crawford County –
EDGAR CO., IL. (ECWd) – Edgar County Sheriff’s Corrections Officer Heather Mccullough is scheduled for pre-trial on November 30, 2022, in Crawford County where she was previously charged with Assault earlier this summer. Assault is a Class C Misdemeanor according to the Illinois Criminal Code. Our previous article...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 27th, 2022
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested two residents of a CILA home on Selmaville Road for domestic battery after responding to a fight at the home Monday night. 25-year-old Alexizavier Butcher and 23-year-old Alexander Baum were both taken to the Marion County Jail. 31-year-old Cheyanne Linkon, who told authorities...
Effingham Radio
Dorothy Mae Campbell, 102
Dorothy Mae Campbell, 102, of Effingham, IL, formerly of Shelbyville, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones. Dorothy was born on June 16, 1920, in Mt. Zion Township, the daughter of John “Jack” and Blanche (Kaufman) Ellis. She was a graduate of Mt. Zion High School. Dorothy married her high school sweetheart, Raymond Edward Campbell, on August 11, 1938, in St. Charles, MO, and they were blessed with 66 years of marriage before his passing on March 14, 2005. Dorothy and Raymond were lifelong farmers beginning in Macon County in 1941. In 1961, they purchased a farm near Lakewood and then farmed in both Macon and Shelby Counties until their retirement in 1982. Dorothy was active in the Shelby County Home Extension Unit, served on the Home Extension Board of Directors, managed the Home Extension fair booth and helped with the annual 4-H BBQ for over 25 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting afghans and was known for her homemade chicken and noodles and glorified rice and fried chicken.
Effingham Radio
Report: Brownstown Man Killed In Trench Collapse Monday In Centralia
Southernillinoisnow.com reports that Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon announced 54 year old Darrell McCammack died during a Monday morning trench collapse in Centralia. Reports say McCammack was covered with dirt when one wall of the trench collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The trench collapse occurred at 10...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, September 26th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 26-year-old Salem man for criminal damage to property, resisting a peace officer, and endangering the life of a child. Police report they were called to the Colten Wesling residence on South Washington Street after he allegedly broke out a window in his girlfriend’s car. After talking to police through the door, he allegedly went back inside and police followed where a scuffle followed as they were attempting to take him into custody. The endangering a child count was added as a result of a child being nearby where the scuffle occurred.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for disorderly conduct after causing scare at Bridges Learning Center
Wamac Police Chief Steve Prather says a 49-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for disorderly conduct after being seen dressed in camouflage and appearing armed with a shotgun and a large knife walking near Bridges Learning Center Wednesday morning. Those at the school were advised to shelter in place until...
arthurgraphic.com
Topflight Grain in Pierson Station Scene of Possible Gunshots
This picture of Topflight Grain was taken after the gunshot incident. Many people feel that living in a small town makes them immune to vandalism. Have a conversation with the local Atwood Police Department, Piatt or Douglas County Sheriff’s Departments or State Police. They will tell you “Bad things” happen anywhere at any time.
newschannel20.com
Man arrested for possession of fentanyl
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 30-year-old Shelbyville man is facing charges for possession of fentanyl. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says that on August 17, Scottie Bone knowingly and unlawfully possessed an amount of fentanyl other than as authorized in the controlled substances act. Officials say that Bone also...
wdbr.com
Crash kills three
— A crash between a car and a grain truck in rural Christian County Monday afternoon killed the truck driver, a passenger in each vehicle, and injured the car’s driver. The lone survivor was airlifted to a hospital. The car and truck collided at the intersection of two county...
Woman sentenced to six years for shaking baby
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman from a Mattoon daycare has been sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being found guilty of shaking a baby. During the trial in July, the jury found 51-year-old Carmen Petak guilty on one count of aggravated battery of Karac Kearny. On a second charge […]
Effingham Radio
David C. “Colonel” Koenig, 64
David C. “Colonel” Koenig, 64, of Effingham, IL, passed away at 5:52 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at home surrounded by his wife and children. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
