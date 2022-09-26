Read full article on original website
Live music series coming to downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is kicking off new live music series Friday. “Burque Live” is a music series that features performances from local talent. Burque Live will take place over the next two weekends (September 30 – October 2, and October 6 – October 9) The family-friendly events are free and will take […]
50th Balloon Fiesta kicks off with re-enactment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday morning marks the start of the 50th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, but first organizers wanted to commemorate how it all started. Friday Morning, Balloon Fiesta held a 50th anniversary special event at Coronado Center in Albuquerque. Relatives and representatives of Fiesta’s 13 founding pilots took part in a reenactment of the […]
Wu-Tang Clan plays chess at Albuquerque community center
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the Wu-Tang Clan stopped at an Albuquerque community center to play chess. The group had the day off from touring and stopped by the Jack Candelaria Community Center to play chess. The kids who participated were part of an after-school program. “Wu-tang, chess has always been one of the highlights […]
BioPark Harvest Festival returns to Botanic Garden
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is hosting its Harvest Festival on Oct. 1 and 2. It’ll feature live local music, food, an artisan market, and activities like face painting, educational activities, and a variety of festival treats like Belgian waffles. Tickets are recommended to be purchased ahead of time online. Tickets are $12 for adults […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico September 30 – October 6
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 30 – Oct. 6 around New Mexico. Sept. 30 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
Giovanni’s Pizzeria plans to reopen in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A month after the murder of the owner of Giovanni’s, the pizzeria on San Pedro near Kathryn, could be reopening soon. Flowers and handwritten letters from people expressing their condolences for Rosario Zito and their love for Giovanni’s still adorn the restaurant. Now there is talks of a possible reopening next month. “Giovanni’s been […]
Santa Fe Indian Market coming to Albuquerque for 100th anniversary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The 100th annual Indian Market will be taking place in Albuquerque for the first time in the event’s history. Normally the market sets up shop in Santa Fe. The restored area by Lomas and Broadway, by the historic Southwestern Brewery and Ice Co. building, will host the event this year“We live in the […]
Albuquerque restaurants bracing for Balloon Fiesta tourists amid staffing shortages
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The historic Church Street Cafe, in the heart of Old Town, is an Albuquerque staple. The New Mexican restaurant brings in locals daily, but when Balloon Fiesta is here, tourists from across the globe will be eager to get a bite. “It’s crowded, it’s usually very, very crowded. We usually have an hour […]
New Mexico Brew Fest returns for its 11th year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On hold in 2020 and 2021, New Mexico Brew Fest makes a huge return this year for its 11th annual event this weekend. It’s an event full of music, food, and of course, beer. Established in 2010, the New Mexico Brew Fest has grown...
Hotel prices skyrocket for Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hotel prices in New Mexico have skyrocketed with Albuquerque's 50th International Balloon Fiesta underway. Damen Kompanowski, the president of Greater Albuquerque's Hotel & Lodging Association, said the spike in prices are expected this time of year. “We definitely see some spikes in our rates during this...
Albuquerque Isotopes remove iconic centerfield hill
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Demolition of the iconic centerfield hill at Isotopes Park got underway Thursday morning. The hill is being removed at the request of Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies. The centerfield hill has been a part of Isotopes Park since it opened in 2003 and has provided a unique challenge to outfielders. One […]
Unsettled and active weather returns during Balloon Fiesta
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The weather should cooperate for the first weekend of Balloon Fiesta. However, our weather becomes very unsettled and more active next week with daily chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Forecast Continues Below. New Mexico: Heavy police presence at related scenes in two Rio Rancho...
Albuquerque Academy quarterback winning on the field and in the classroom
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Academy quarterback Andres, AJ, Rivera is currently in his forth season as the Chargers signal caller. He took over as the starter as a freshman, and has been an integral part of a team that has improved each of the last four seasons. Through six games of his senior year, Rivera […]
Albuquerque Aloft reaches South Valley students and families
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque students got to be the first ones to see hot air balloons go up for the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Albuquerque Aloft allows students to see a hot air balloon up close and talk to pilots and crews the Friday before Balloon Fiesta kicks off.
Rio Rancho Fall Festival 2022
The Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch will be open in the upper parking lot (near Rio Rancho Events Center). Photo credit:newmexico.org/rio-rancho-fall-festival.
Rio Grande Arts Festival returns to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival is making a return this year. The 32nd annual event kicks off Friday at Sandia Resort and Casino, hosting 200 of the nation’s top artists along with live entertainment and food. Due to the pandemic, this marks the first time since 2019 that the festival has […]
San Felipe Santero Market held in Old Town
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Felipe Santero Market at Old Town has been in existence for about 18 years and it’s back this weekend. San Felipe’s Santero Market celebrates the unique cultural folk art of New Mexico and Southern Colorado. A santero it’s someone who creates...
Old Town Albuquerque gazebo featuring live music Balloon Fiesta week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The events during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta aren’t limited to the balloon field – the whole city will be buzzing with activity. Old Town Albuquerque will be featuring a wide variety of live music options between September 30 and October 9. The music will be happening from noon to 4:00 p.m. […]
Albuquerque Starbucks becomes first in state to unionize
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Starbucks is now the first in the state to unionize. Workers at the Rio Grande store want better pay and more health care benefits. Employees told KRQE News 13 that they voted 10 to 7 to unionize. They hope it will draw in more employees and improve customer service. New Mexico […]
Expect to pay more at Balloon Fiesta due to inflation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, organizers and vendors said families should expect to pay more. From the spectacular views to the mouth-watering food, Balloon Fiesta is part of New Mexican culture. But making memories with your family will be more...
