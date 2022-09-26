ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Au Gres, MI

School district manages substitute shortages

AU GRES – Many school districts throughout the state and country are still in search of teachers, staff, and bus drivers. Staffing is still an issue for businesses everywhere, including schools. At Au Gres-Sims schools, there is a need for substitute teachers and substitute school bus drivers, but fortunately,...
AU GRES, MI
Arenac County Transit is advancing and expanding

The Arenac County Transit is a government-owned agency. It was founded in 1997 and started out as a mobility program that transported disabled, and senior citizens. Denise Dunn, the director of the Arenac County Transit, speaks very highly of her staff, which consists of 15 employees, and the transportation business that she has helped grow into what it is today. […]
ARENAC COUNTY, MI

