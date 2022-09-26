SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane made it into the top 25 list of the most neighborly cities in the U.S. According to a survey by the Neighbor Blog, three factors that put Spokane and other 24 cities on the list included the lack of traveling due to inflation, engaging with their community as a result of the pandemic and accepting their neighbors' political affiliations.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO