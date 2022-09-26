Read full article on original website
Related
California cat missing for nearly a decade, found 1,000 miles away in North Idaho
HAYDEN, Idaho — It was your typical Monday afternoon in Sanger, Calif., when the phone rang at Susan Moore’s home. It was a conversation she remembers well. “We found your cat,” the caller said. “My cat?” Moore answered. "We found Harriet.”. Moore wasn’t sure what this...
'The water quality of the lake is improving': Lake Coeur d'Alene recovering from a century of mining, study finds
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Lake Coeur d'Alene is beginning to recover from nearly a century of mining in its watershed, according to a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. “Overall, the water quality of the lake is improving, but it is possible for this...
Potlatch Hill residents voice disapproval over cell tower proposal in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press:. Emotions ran high Thursday night when Kootenai County residents shared their concerns with county commissioners about a proposed cell tower off Potlatch Hill Road. The board of commissioners will deliberate...
WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is in charge of installing the fence around the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. For the past week, the people living there have made room for the fence by moving RVs and cleaning up trash. WSDOT said the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash on I-90 in Post Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90, about three miles from the Idaho-Washington border. ISP said the crash...
Spirit Lake police chief strengthens community through trust and honesty
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Dennis Sanchez likes knowing that if his police car broke down or had a flat tire, citizens would stop to help before a tow truck would arrive. “That doesn't happen everywhere,” he said. Spirit Lake’s police chief believes a reason for that is the...
Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down
SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
Spokane fall events happening this week
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ready for fall events? This week, many events are taking place across the Inland Northwest. Sunny days are expected for Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures in the 70s. Take your family, friends or a solo day trip to one of the fall events this weekend....
IN THIS ARTICLE
State of Spokane County address returns after three years
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The last time Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney gave a State of the County address was back in 2019. Now three years and a pandemic later, she stepped back in front of community and business leaders at the Spokane Convention Center on Thursday to deliver this year's address.
Spokane named one of the 25 most neighborly cities in the U.S.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane made it into the top 25 list of the most neighborly cities in the U.S. According to a survey by the Neighbor Blog, three factors that put Spokane and other 24 cities on the list included the lack of traveling due to inflation, engaging with their community as a result of the pandemic and accepting their neighbors' political affiliations.
Next phase of Thor-Freya construction begins next Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Starting Monday, the next phase of the Thor-Freya construction project will begin so drivers should be prepared for new detours. The complicated project began back in March. Kirstin Davis is the Communication Manager for the City of Spokane. She says the Thor-Freya project has several phases.
Daughter of North Idaho rock painter makes sure her father's legacy is remembered
POST FALLS, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene Press:. Many will remember 89-year-old veteran Wally Betz for the paintings he shared with his community in North Idaho. But what his daughter, Vicki Hart, will remember most fondly is the love...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spokane County Sheriff outlines plan to clear I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich met with law enforcement and local non-profits to develop his plan to clear out the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. In an exclusive interview with KREM 2, Knezovich said he met with the Spokane Police Department (SPD), members...
Spokane Police use bullhorn, flashbang to arrest man, woman
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man and woman at a home in west Spokane Thursday night. Police say the pair had a Department of Corrections warrant, and the man has a history of violent crime and weapon possession. Police used a bullhorn to call the suspects out of the home. A flashbang was also used to arrest one...
Warnings of 'imminent damnation', armed board meeting attendees and harassment: Former Idaho library director to share experience
SPOKANE, Wash. — One month after she announced her resignation, former Boundary County Library Director Kimber Glidden will host an event to discuss the threats, extreme requests for censorship, and resistance that led to her resignation. The event "When Freedom of Expression is at Risk" will take place at...
Inland Northwest Honor Flight trip taking place Oct. 3
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — 99 veterans from the Inland Northwest will be traveling to Washington, D.C. to see their service memorials on Monday, Oct. 3. Inland Northwest Honor Flight (INWHF) will be taking two World War II (WII), seven Korean War and 90 Vietnam War veterans to see their memorials in Washington, DC. Isaac Comfort Dog will also travel as a guardian with the veterans.
Semi-rollover blocks traffic on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene for several hours
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-90 near milepost 16 just east of Coeur d'Alene. ISP says the vehicle, a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck equipped with a boom, was traveling westbound downgrade toward Coeur d'Alene. Preliminary details suggest the 24-year-old driver of the semi-truck took evasive action to avoid striking a passenger car that changed lanes immediately in front of him.
Spokane neighborhood could become new historical district
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thanks to a group of neighbors, the Cannon Streetcar Suburb in Spokane might soon become a historic district. The Cannon Streetcar neighborhood has been in Spokane for over a century. A few of the homes in the neighborhood are over 100 years old. Residents that live in the neighborhood want to preserve the historical features that make it unique.
inlander.com
I Saw You
JEERS TO LONG DRIVES: To build a relationship is to build a kingdom. And, at first, it's a wild, thrilling frontier. Every question uncovers new sights. Every conversation is an act of exploration. Every date is an expedition. You two grab your machetes and plop on your pith helmets and set out onto an expedition to map this new land. You're driven positively giddy by the delight of the new.
inlander.com
Sheriff Ozzie walks nonexistent homeless camp while talking Camp Hope, dirty politics
It’s just after noon on Sunday, and Ozzie Knezovich is on a quest to prove that a homeless camp isn’t real. As the sheriff of Spokane County walks down Appleway Trail in Spokane Valley, not far from the intersection of University Road and Sprague Avenue, he notices a group of five or so people pushing a stroller and waves to them.
KREM2
Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 2