ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden Lake, ID

Comments / 2

Related
KREM2

WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is in charge of installing the fence around the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. For the past week, the people living there have made room for the fence by moving RVs and cleaning up trash. WSDOT said the...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kootenai County, ID
City
Hayden Lake, ID
Kootenai County, ID
Government
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
KREM2

Woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash on I-90 in Post Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90, about three miles from the Idaho-Washington border. ISP said the crash...
POST FALLS, ID
KREM2

Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down

SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane fall events happening this week

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ready for fall events? This week, many events are taking place across the Inland Northwest. Sunny days are expected for Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures in the 70s. Take your family, friends or a solo day trip to one of the fall events this weekend....
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Linus Boating#Buoy#Labor Day#The Coeur D Alene Press#Coast Guard#Navigation#Idaho Department Of Lands
KREM2

State of Spokane County address returns after three years

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The last time Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney gave a State of the County address was back in 2019. Now three years and a pandemic later, she stepped back in front of community and business leaders at the Spokane Convention Center on Thursday to deliver this year's address.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Spokane named one of the 25 most neighborly cities in the U.S.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane made it into the top 25 list of the most neighborly cities in the U.S. According to a survey by the Neighbor Blog, three factors that put Spokane and other 24 cities on the list included the lack of traveling due to inflation, engaging with their community as a result of the pandemic and accepting their neighbors' political affiliations.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Next phase of Thor-Freya construction begins next Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Starting Monday, the next phase of the Thor-Freya construction project will begin so drivers should be prepared for new detours. The complicated project began back in March. Kirstin Davis is the Communication Manager for the City of Spokane. She says the Thor-Freya project has several phases.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
KREM2

Inland Northwest Honor Flight trip taking place Oct. 3

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — 99 veterans from the Inland Northwest will be traveling to Washington, D.C. to see their service memorials on Monday, Oct. 3. Inland Northwest Honor Flight (INWHF) will be taking two World War II (WII), seven Korean War and 90 Vietnam War veterans to see their memorials in Washington, DC. Isaac Comfort Dog will also travel as a guardian with the veterans.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Semi-rollover blocks traffic on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene for several hours

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-90 near milepost 16 just east of Coeur d'Alene. ISP says the vehicle, a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck equipped with a boom, was traveling westbound downgrade toward Coeur d'Alene. Preliminary details suggest the 24-year-old driver of the semi-truck took evasive action to avoid striking a passenger car that changed lanes immediately in front of him.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Spokane neighborhood could become new historical district

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thanks to a group of neighbors, the Cannon Streetcar Suburb in Spokane might soon become a historic district. The Cannon Streetcar neighborhood has been in Spokane for over a century. A few of the homes in the neighborhood are over 100 years old. Residents that live in the neighborhood want to preserve the historical features that make it unique.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

I Saw You

JEERS TO LONG DRIVES: To build a relationship is to build a kingdom. And, at first, it's a wild, thrilling frontier. Every question uncovers new sights. Every conversation is an act of exploration. Every date is an expedition. You two grab your machetes and plop on your pith helmets and set out onto an expedition to map this new land. You're driven positively giddy by the delight of the new.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy