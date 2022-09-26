Tyndall Air Force Base upgrades hurricane status

Click here for an updated version of this story.

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Tyndall Air Force Base is getting prepared for any possible impacts from Hurricane Ian.

Base officials announced Monday that they have declared condition level HURCON 4.

“This warning level means the hurricane has become a potential threat to Tyndall with destructive winds possible within 72 hours,” officials wrote in a news release. “Officials have not evacuated base personnel at this time.”

Tyndall personnel and their family members should take the following steps:

Monitor weather stations, check Tyndall website, social media, etc. Activate family/personal emergency action plan and determine plan for pets. Inspect/inventory shelter or evacuation kit, to include first-aid kit and flashlights. Check vehicles, prescriptions, food, sanitary supplies, clothing and bedding. Brief family members and ensure precautions are taken for high-risk individuals. Protect skylights, fit windows and glass doors with shutters or plywood (if living off-base). Ensure generator fuel tanks are full. Clear yard of loose materials that could possibly turn into projectiles. Obtain enough cash to cover near-term expenses.

For more information on hurricane conditions and guidelines please stay updated at www.tyndall.af.mil/Hurricane-Season and www.facebook.com/TeamTyndall . For questions, contact 325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs at (850) 283-3333.

