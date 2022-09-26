Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Detroit woman arrested in connection with Warren bank robbery
Warren — A woman suspected of robbing a local bank in mid-September has been arrested, police said. The 33-year-old Detroit woman could be formally charged with the crime as soon as Friday in 37th District Court in Warren. She's accused of bank robbery, armed robbery, and using a firearm...
Detroit News
Ex-Detroit cop sentenced to probation for on-duty crash that killed local attorney
Detroit — A former Detroit police officer was sentenced to one year of probation and community service for causing the death of a prominent local attorney after she ran a red light and struck the attorney's vehicle while on duty. Teaira Funderburg was driving at 1 a.m. Feb. 8,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit woman charged with robbing Fifth Third Bank in Warren
WARREN, Mich. – A Detroit woman was charged Thursday in connection with a bank robbery in Warren that occurred earlier this month. A 33-year-old Detroit woman is accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Sept. 15. Warren police say the robber entered the bank, approached the counter and then took out a handgun before demanding money from an employee.
downriversundaytimes.com
Ecorse man arrested for felony burglary and larceny of downtown Wyandotte office building
WYANDOTTE – Felony burglary and larceny charges were brought against Ronald Russell Mancos, 42, of Ecorse Sept. 25 following a Sept. 22 early morning break-in at an office building at 2846 Biddle Ave. Marcos, who had eight outstanding fugitive arrest warrants unrelated to the recent break-in, was charged with...
fox2detroit.com
2 charged after undercover MSP trooper shot in Detroit; suspected shooter's bond set at $1 million
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pair is facing charges stemming from a shooting that injured a Michigan State Police trooper Tuesday in Detroit. Andrae Scott, Jr., 28, is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and two counts of felony firearm, and his friend Robin K. Hall, 23, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and lying to a peace officer.
Detroit man faces several charges for allegedly carjacking 95-year-old woman, droving off with her inside
A 24-year-old man was charged in Wayne County Thursday morning with five counts after he allegedly stole a vehicle belonging a 95-year-old woman and took off with her still sitting in the car.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Several injured in 2 unrelated crashes at same intersection in Van Buren Township
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Several people were injured Friday morning after two unrelated vehicle crashes occurred in the same area in Van Buren Township. Officials were asking drivers to avoid the area of Ecorse and Belleville roads Friday as police investigated two crashes that occurred -- one between a car and a bicycle, and another between two commercial vehicles.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pontiac man charged with murder in stabbing of Waterford Township resident
PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac man has been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing of a Waterford Township resident. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 22) in the 600 block of West Huron Street in Pontiac. Police said Maurice Rushton, 62, of Pontiac, and Larry...
fox2detroit.com
New Baltimore 7-year-old girl hit by pickup while walking to school
NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 7-year-old girl and her 57-year-old grandmother are both facing life-threatening injuries after police said a pickup truck hit them as they walked to school Friday morning in New Baltimore. According to a release from the New Baltimore Police Department, the girl and her...
22-year-old rushed to hospital after caught under machinery in Commerce Township
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
22-year-old in 'extremely serious' condition after crushing accident involving heavy duty machinery in Commerce Twp.
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
15-Year-Old Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Dearborn (Dearborn, MI)
Authorities responded to a pedestrian crash at Schaefer and Paul streets that critically injured a teen in Dearborn. According to Dearborn Police, a 15-year-old boy was [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old hit by car in Dearborn hospitalized in critical condition
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teenager is fighting for his life after being hit by a car in Dearborn. The frightening Dearborn crash scene took place at Schaefer and Paul streets which left the teen in critical condition, is a sight auto mechanic Ziad Moh won’t soon forget.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man accused of setting media building on fire in Washtenaw County
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man from Washtenaw County has been arraigned on charges after he set a media building on fire more than six months ago, officials said. The fire happened at 6:08 p.m. March 14 in the 700 block of Airport Boulevard in Pittsfield Township. Police said...
Detroit News
Woman charged in Mount Clemens machete attack
A 28-year-old woman has been charged in connection with using a machete-style weapon to attack a teen in Mount Clemens last week, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Michelle Thomas was arraigned Monday through 41B District Court in Clinton Township on two felony counts: assault with intent to murder...
Drunk Michigan Man Gets DUI Even After Cop Helped Him Home
Second chances are rare in life and it's important that you don't blow them. Saline Man Was Driven Home By Police, But Didn't Stay There. The man was one of two men who were seen stumbling out of the beer tent at the Saline Oktoberfest at a park in the Washtenaw County community a few weeks back. A Saline Police Sergeant noticed the men and told the two drunk guys that they shouldn't drive in that condition, and he would give each them a ride home.
Murder charges dropped against teens accused in deadly Fraser stabbing
Murder charges have been dropped against three teenagers accused of stabbing another teen to death at a home in Fraser earlier this month, because authorities learned it was in self-defense.
ClickOnDetroit.com
23 years ago a teen disappeared after leaving friend’s house in Eastpointe -- he’s still missing
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Eastpointe after being dropped off. That was 23 years ago. Yusuf Abdul Wilson was 17 years old when he vanished on Oct. 1, 1999. He has not been heard from since then. He would be 40 years old now.
abc12.com
Police identify Flint woman killed in crash on I-75
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the Flint woman who died after her car rolled over on I-75 and she was thrown out over the weekend. The Flint Township Police Department says 24-year-old Katarena Nichole Wheat died on the scene. Her 22-year-old passenger from Mt. Morris Township remained in stable condition at an area hospital Tuesday.
fox2detroit.com
Van full of tools stolen from Warren motel as couple works to get a home
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Billy and Angela Johnson have been staying at a Warren Red Roof Inn as they work to get their own home. Billy is a contractor and has been working to start his own business. On Sunday his van full of $15,000-20,000 worth of tools was stolen from the motel parking lot.
