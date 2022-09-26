ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Detroit News

Detroit woman arrested in connection with Warren bank robbery

Warren — A woman suspected of robbing a local bank in mid-September has been arrested, police said. The 33-year-old Detroit woman could be formally charged with the crime as soon as Friday in 37th District Court in Warren. She's accused of bank robbery, armed robbery, and using a firearm...
WARREN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit woman charged with robbing Fifth Third Bank in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – A Detroit woman was charged Thursday in connection with a bank robbery in Warren that occurred earlier this month. A 33-year-old Detroit woman is accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Sept. 15. Warren police say the robber entered the bank, approached the counter and then took out a handgun before demanding money from an employee.
WARREN, MI
Macomb County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Macomb County, MI
City
Chesterfield Township, MI
City
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
Crime & Safety
Chesterfield Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

2 charged after undercover MSP trooper shot in Detroit; suspected shooter's bond set at $1 million

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pair is facing charges stemming from a shooting that injured a Michigan State Police trooper Tuesday in Detroit. Andrae Scott, Jr., 28, is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and two counts of felony firearm, and his friend Robin K. Hall, 23, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and lying to a peace officer.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Several injured in 2 unrelated crashes at same intersection in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Several people were injured Friday morning after two unrelated vehicle crashes occurred in the same area in Van Buren Township. Officials were asking drivers to avoid the area of Ecorse and Belleville roads Friday as police investigated two crashes that occurred -- one between a car and a bicycle, and another between two commercial vehicles.
ECORSE, MI
fox2detroit.com

New Baltimore 7-year-old girl hit by pickup while walking to school

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 7-year-old girl and her 57-year-old grandmother are both facing life-threatening injuries after police said a pickup truck hit them as they walked to school Friday morning in New Baltimore. According to a release from the New Baltimore Police Department, the girl and her...
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
Public Safety
Detroit News

Woman charged in Mount Clemens machete attack

A 28-year-old woman has been charged in connection with using a machete-style weapon to attack a teen in Mount Clemens last week, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Michelle Thomas was arraigned Monday through 41B District Court in Clinton Township on two felony counts: assault with intent to murder...
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Drunk Michigan Man Gets DUI Even After Cop Helped Him Home

Second chances are rare in life and it's important that you don't blow them. Saline Man Was Driven Home By Police, But Didn't Stay There. The man was one of two men who were seen stumbling out of the beer tent at the Saline Oktoberfest at a park in the Washtenaw County community a few weeks back. A Saline Police Sergeant noticed the men and told the two drunk guys that they shouldn't drive in that condition, and he would give each them a ride home.
SALINE, MI
abc12.com

Police identify Flint woman killed in crash on I-75

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the Flint woman who died after her car rolled over on I-75 and she was thrown out over the weekend. The Flint Township Police Department says 24-year-old Katarena Nichole Wheat died on the scene. Her 22-year-old passenger from Mt. Morris Township remained in stable condition at an area hospital Tuesday.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Van full of tools stolen from Warren motel as couple works to get a home

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Billy and Angela Johnson have been staying at a Warren Red Roof Inn as they work to get their own home. Billy is a contractor and has been working to start his own business. On Sunday his van full of $15,000-20,000 worth of tools was stolen from the motel parking lot.
WARREN, MI

