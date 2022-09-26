Pasta Corner to Bring Fresh Italian to Urbanspace LA

Pasta Corner , the fresh pasta restaurant/grocery store with an Italian flair, is making its way to Downtown Los Angeles at 110 E 9th St.

The new restaurant will be a part of the upcoming Urbanspace food hall coming to the California Market Center later this year. Although this dining destination is slated to open in the next few months, Pasta Corner won’t be ready until Spring 2023 . This food hall will feature a mix of 19 food and beverage vendors and a 3,750 square-foot al fresco dining area. The restaurants coming to this food hall will be sourced locally from the Los Angeles area and iconic concepts from Urbanspace food halls across the country.

Pasta Corner has been making a name for itself through farmer’s markets as a one-of-a-kind fast-fine dining and fine foods market establishment. In other words, the restaurant is a full-service Italian restaurant offering fresh pasta made from high-quality ingredients. Owners Vincent Benoliel and Matt Pokora created each dish inspired by authentic family recipes and a market offering extremely well-curated grocery items.

“We are making fresh pasta daily for the customer to see and enjoy whether they want to buy it fresh and cook it at home or have it prepared by our talented Chefs according to our delicious recipes,” according to the company’s website. “Our menu was carefully created to please the purists as well as the ones looking for a bit of panache in their food. From the pasta to the sauces, everything is made in house daily.”

Photo: Official

Keep up with What Now Los Angeles’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .