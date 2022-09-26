ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pasta Corner to Bring Fresh Italian to Urbanspace LA

By Joey Reams
What Now Los Angeles
What Now Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Pasta Corner , the fresh pasta restaurant/grocery store with an Italian flair, is making its way to Downtown Los Angeles at 110 E 9th St.

The new restaurant will be a part of the upcoming Urbanspace food hall coming to the California Market Center later this year. Although this dining destination is slated to open in the next few months, Pasta Corner won’t be ready until Spring 2023 . This food hall will feature a mix of 19 food and beverage vendors and a 3,750 square-foot al fresco dining area. The restaurants coming to this food hall will be sourced locally from the Los Angeles area and iconic concepts from Urbanspace food halls across the country.

Pasta Corner has been making a name for itself through farmer’s markets as a one-of-a-kind fast-fine dining and fine foods market establishment. In other words, the restaurant is a full-service Italian restaurant offering fresh pasta made from high-quality ingredients. Owners Vincent Benoliel and Matt Pokora created each dish inspired by authentic family recipes and a market offering extremely well-curated grocery items.

“We are making fresh pasta daily for the customer to see and enjoy whether they want to buy it fresh and cook it at home or have it prepared by our talented Chefs according to our delicious recipes,” according to the company’s website. “Our menu was carefully created to please the purists as well as the ones looking for a bit of panache in their food. From the pasta to the sauces, everything is made in house daily.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YtHOE_0iAv9npt00
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now Los Angeles’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Restaurants
AdWeek

Former KTLA Anchor Lynette Romero Joins KNBC in Los Angeles

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Lynette Romero will join the KNBC morning newscast Today in LA as an anchor and reporter. Romero will anchor the weekday newscast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

L.A. Rapper Kee Riches Killed In Compton Over The Weekend

On Saturday, 23-year-old Los Angeles rapper and entrepreneur Kee Riches, was fatally shot near the 1500 block of South Chester Avenue in Compton, according to media reports and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies were reportedly responding to a report of a gunshot victim when they...
COMPTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Fresh Pasta#Italian Restaurant#Food Hall#Los Angeles Area#Food Drink#Urbanspace
iebusinessdaily.com

Vacant MoVal restaurant to get new tenant

A Mexican food restaurant chain has purchased a fully-equipped restaurant in Moreno Valley. Kalaveras Mexican Cuisine & Bar bought a former Woody’s Restaurant for $2.7 million, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The restaurant, at 23060 Alessandro Blvd., covers 8,900 square feet and has been vacant...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
localocnews.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County

SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Pair of hikers killed while climbing mountainside in Idyllwild

A man and woman who died while attempting to climb a rock face in Idyllwild were identified on Thursday. Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were found at around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after they died during an attempt to climb a rock face near Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout near Humber park in the San Bernardino County Forest, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Department.Escobar, a Long Beach Fire Department firefighter, previously played as a tight end during parts of four seasons for the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens after graduating from San Diego State University. According to Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Escobar and Walsh were spotted by two others hiking in the area who called 911. Riverside County Fire Department crews arrived at the location at around 1:20 p.m., when they pronounced the victims dead at the scene. Authorities are unsure whether the two were novices or experienced climbers. After the two were discovered, RCSD assumed lead of the investigation in order to determine the circumstances leading up to their deaths. 
LONG BEACH, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Malibu homeless population drops by 66% following large 2021 encampment clearances

While LA County homeless count numbers showed an 11% reduction in the number of unhoused people residing in Santa Monica between January 2020 and February 2022, up the coast in Malibu, the homeless population was reduced by six times that, with an overall 66% reduction in people experiencing homelessness in Malibu in those two years.
MALIBU, CA
What Now Los Angeles

What Now Los Angeles

Los Angeles County, CA
671
Followers
255
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowlosangeles.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy