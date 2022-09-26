Hurricane Ian forcing Rock Hill schools to makes changes to football schedules

The first hurricane to make landfall in 2022, Hurricane Ian is expected to hit the Carolinas later this week, with the National Weather Service projecting gusts up to 20 mph by Wednesday and a 50% chance of rain starting Friday.

Due to the threat of an incoming storm, many schools have moved ahead their football games.

Some varsity games are being pushed to Thursday, with the freshman and junior varsity games being either pushed to Wednesday or cancelled.

Here is a list of games that are known to be rescheduled:

On Thursday:

Catawba Ridge at South Pointe, 7 p.m.

Lancaster at Northwestern, 7 p.m.





Nation Ford at Clover, 7 p.m.





Woodruff at Chester, 7 p.m.

Rock Hill at Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Cheraw at Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

CA Johnson at Lewisville, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Mill at Blythewood, 7:30 p.m.

Indian Land at York, 7:30 p.m.





Great Falls at Whitmire, 7:30 p.m.

This a breaking story. Check back as more games are rescheduled.