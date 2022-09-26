Former Leighton mayor arrested for drug trafficking

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Former Leighton mayor Robert Ed Ricks was arrested Thursday on several drug charges, according to online court records.

75-year-old Ricks was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to distribute.

Colbert County Drug Task Force Captain Curtis Burns said the task force conducted a controlled buy with Ricks in July at his Leighton home.

He explained that several days later they received a search warrant for the home and found morphine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl, Xanax, amphetamine, tramadol, alprazolam, and suboxone in his possession. During that search, Burns said they also found two guns at the home.

In August a Colbert County Grand Jury met and indicted Ricks on a total of 11 counts of various drug charges stemming from alleged incidents in July.

He was taken to the Colbert County Jail with a bond of $67,500. Ricks is expected in a Colbert County courtroom on October 13 for arraignment.

Ricks served as Leighton’s mayor between 2001-2004. In 2007 he was convicted in federal court for extorting several thousand dollars from a mechanic who fixed the town’s vehicles. For that conviction, he was placed on one year of probation and house arrest.

