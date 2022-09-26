ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leighton, AL

Former Leighton mayor arrested for drug trafficking

By Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y9DHm_0iAv972k00

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Former Leighton mayor Robert Ed Ricks was arrested Thursday on several drug charges, according to online court records.

75-year-old Ricks was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to distribute.

Colbert County Drug Task Force Captain Curtis Burns said the task force conducted a controlled buy with Ricks in July at his Leighton home.

1 arrested in Lincoln County mail theft investigation

He explained that several days later they received a search warrant for the home and found morphine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl, Xanax, amphetamine, tramadol, alprazolam, and suboxone in his possession. During that search, Burns said they also found two guns at the home.

In August a Colbert County Grand Jury met and indicted Ricks on a total of 11 counts of various drug charges stemming from alleged incidents in July.

He was taken to the Colbert County Jail with a bond of $67,500. Ricks is expected in a Colbert County courtroom on October 13 for arraignment.

Ricks served as Leighton’s mayor between 2001-2004. In 2007 he was convicted in federal court for extorting several thousand dollars from a mechanic who fixed the town’s vehicles. For that conviction, he was placed on one year of probation and house arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

2 indicted in Madison County mail theft

Two men now face federal charges linked to the theft of mail in Madison County. A federal grand jury has indicted Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, both of Birmingham, with possession of stolen mail. Lowe was also charged with unlawful possession of a Postal Service...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Leighton, AL
Colbert County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Colbert County, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Mayor#Drug Trafficking#Drug Distribution#Xanax#Colbert County Grand Jury#Nexstar Media Inc
Alabama Now

Ex-Alabama resident charged with kidnapping his own children, taking to Germany

A former Alabama resident has been charged with international parental kidnapping, federal authorities announced Thursday. Igor Slobodskyi, 51, a non-U.S. Citizen, formerly of Huntsville, was extradited from Germany to the United States to answer federal charges of international parental kidnapping, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix Rivera-Esparra announced in a news release.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Man accused of re-selling opioids charged with TennCare fraud

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of re-selling pills he obtained using TennCare healthcare insurance benefits was charged with two counts of TennCare fraud Tuesday. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, arrested 58-year-old Timothy Green. Investigators said Green allegedly used TennCare benefits to pay for medical visits and the resulting prescriptions for Percocet. Then, on two separate occasions, Green sold a portion of the pills to a confidential informant.
GILES COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Male Subject Arrested for Criminal Surveillance in Florence

ON FRIDAY OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO PLANET FITNESS IN REFERENCE TO A CRIMINAL SURVEILLANCE CALL. OFFICERS MADE CONTACT WITH A FEMALE COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED SHE WAS IN ONE OF THE TANNING BED ROOMS AND NOTICED A CELL PHONE SLIDE UNDER THE DOOR. THE CELL PHONE’S CAMERA WAS ON AND RECORDING. THE FEMALE YELLED AND THE PHONE WAS REMOVED. SHE THEN MADE CONTACT WITH THE MANAGER AND THE POLICE WERE NOTIFIED. AFTER AN INVESTIGATION, JACOB KEETON, OF FLORENCE, WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL SURVELLIANCE. KEETON WAS RELEASED ON BOND FROM THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
FLORENCE, AL
lavacacountytoday.com

Moulton PD answers 744 calls during month of August 2022

August was a busy month for the Moulton Police Department, with 744 calls logged, 26 citations written, and 58 written warnings issued, six of those citations were for truck ordinance violations of the city truck route. “I’m very fortunate to have our local citizens call me when they see a...
MOULTON, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 27

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 27, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . forgery-3rd degree; Citizens Bank and Trust; forged check. forgery-3rd degree; Integrated Transportation Solutions, LLC; forged check. Arrests. September 26. Bullard, Eric M; 28. FTA-driving while suspended (4 counts) FTA-insurance...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy