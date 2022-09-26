ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Man faces 175 years in prison, abused two girls for years

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man is facing over 100 years in prison for abusing two girls aged 9 and 6, according to the State's Attorney's Office. On November 2, 2020, Baltimore Police responded to the 6000 block of Amberwood Drive for a report of sexual child abuse. Once on scene, officers met with Child Protective Services and two girls, born in November of 2004 and June of 2006, a news release detailed.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Accused of abuse of power, former Baltimore prosecutor now facing federal charges

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney was federally indicted Wednesday on charges of fraud and stalking in connection with obtaining confidential phone records. Prosecutors said Adam Chaudry, 43, of Baltimore, used his powers as an assistant state's attorney to subpoena telephone records of women had...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Anne Arundel Sheriff's Office K9 Reno retires

Anne Arundel, Md. (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office is celebrating the retirement of their K9 officer, Reno today. The sheriff's office says Reno has spent many years serving Anne Arundel County and the Anne Arundel Circuit Court. Reno will spend retirement with his handler, Deputy Amy...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Suspect in custody after city police officer is shot in the leg in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man suffering from mental health issues shot a Baltimore police officer in the leg Friday in East Baltimore, city police said. Police and neighbors said a woman called the police around noon saying her 19-year-old son had broken into her house in the 1100 block of East Chase Street. She had filed a restraining order against him a week earlier.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Second suspect arrested in connection to May 2021 homicide, police say

The Baltimore Police Department has arrested a second suspect for first degree murder in connection to a May 2021 homicide. Police say Warren Apprehension detectives arrested 31-year-old Jerome Johnson on Sept. 26th, who was been wanted for the murder of 33-year-old Jameo McClean. Investigators believe Johnson and Steven Arthur, who...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two men hurt in two shooting within 11 minutes overnight in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two shootings that happened overnight within minutes of each other. At 1:06 in the morning, police say an officer was checking on a business in the 2300 block of Harford Road in east Baltimore when he heard gunshots. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

FOX UNDERCOVER I Is Baltimore's crime plan working?

Two people were shot in Fells Point Wednesday morning. As the city continues down the path of seeing more than 300 people killed for the 8th straight year, Ed Norris, former Baltimore Police Department Commissioner, analyzes the city's crime plan and if.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two residences and one vehicle struck in overnight gunfire, police say

Severn, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department says two residences and one vehicle were struck by gunfire early this morning in Severn. Police said shots were fired at approximately 1 a.m., and officers found multiple shell casings in front of the two residences in the 1700 block of Village Square Court.
SEVERN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found dead inside burning car in Laurel was shot to death, police say

LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police said Friday that a man found dead inside a burning car earlier this week was the victim of a homicide. An autopsy confirmed that the man was killed by a gunshot wound, police said. On Tuesday just before midnight, officers and firefighters were called to Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail in Laurel after a report of a car fire.
LAUREL, MD

