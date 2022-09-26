Read full article on original website
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Putin Suffers Most Humiliating Ukraine Defeat Yet
Moscow celebrated the annexation of huge swathes of Eastern Ukraine Friday but President Vladimir Putin’s party was wrecked by a lightning counter-attack that may have trapped thousands of his men in a key city supposedly now part of Russia. “This is the will of millions of people,” Putin said at a glitzy ceremony in front of high-ranking Russian diplomats still in the country. “People living in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region are becoming our compatriots forever.”But as he gloated, Ukrainian sources claimed that the strategic city of Lyman, which has served as a Russian military hub in Donetsk,...
Russia Blows Up Gas Pipelines, Declaring an All-Out Energy War It May Already Have Lost
Russia's likely sabotage of natural gas pipelines spells an escalation of Putin's energy war—and increases chance of him losing it
Moscow tries to draft fleeing Russian men at the borders
LARSI, Georgia (AP) — Long lines of Russian men who are trying to escape being called up to fight in Ukraine continue to clog highways out of the country. And Moscow reportedly set up draft offices at borders to intercept some of them. A Russian region that borders Georgia, North Ossetia, restricted many passenger cars from entering Wednesday, according to Interfax Russia. A day earlier, authorities there announced plans for a draft office at a border crossing where cars and pedestrians have lined up for days. Another such checkpoint was reportedly set up at the Finnish border. Tens of thousands of Russian men have fled in the week since President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilization to bolster struggling Russian forces in Ukraine.
Russia opens more border draft offices amid call-up exodus
Russian authorities are opening more military enlistment offices near Russia’s borders in an apparent effort to intercept men of fighting age who are trying to avoid getting called up to fight in Ukraine. Saratov regional officials said a new draft office opened Thursday at a checkpoint on Russia’s border with Kazakhstan. Another enlistment center was set to open at a crossing in the Astrakhan region, also on the border with Kazakhstan. Earlier this week, makeshift draft offices were set up near a border crossing into Georgia and on Russia’s border with Finland. Russian officials said they would hand call-up notices to all eligible men who were trying to leave the country.
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Putin Just Seized One-Fifth of Ukraine But Biden’s Still Betting Sanctions Can Stop Him
Faced with mounting economic costs from sanctions on the Russian government and increasingly explicit nuclear threats from the Kremlin, the Biden administration still believes that a war of attrition is the only way to beat Vladimir Putin.The newest tranche of sanctions punishing Russia for its illegal annexation of four Ukrainian provinces won’t turn the tide in the war, administration officials said on Friday, but are the safest way to continue backing the Ukrainian resistance without risking direct American involvement.“The sanctions element of our strategy, the economic pressure that we are placing on Russia, and the denial of their ability to...
Cuban government asks US for aid in rare request following Hurricane Ian damage despite chilly relationship between the two nations, per WSJ
Cuba's emergency assistance request comes as one of its key economic allies — Russia — wages a months-long war in Ukraine.
U.S. captives 'prayed for death' on brutal ride from Ukraine
One of two American veterans released from Russian captivity after being captured in Ukraine says they both prayed for death during the brutal ride to freedom
AP News Summary at 11:30 a.m. EDT
People trapped, 2.7M without power as Ian drenches Florida. PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, forcing patients from nursing homes and hospitals, cutting off a popular barrier island and destroying a historic waterfront pier. Nearly 2.7 million people lost power as the rain kept falling. Floodwaters rose waist-high hundreds of miles from the coasts. Just one death has been confirmed so far but thousands remain to be rescued after Ian became one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. The storm is moving over the Atlantic coast and is expected to regain strength before hitting South Carolina on Friday.
Montenegro police conducting raids in search of spy ring
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Police in Montenegro are raiding multiple locations in the county in search of suspected spies, officials said Thursday. Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic told members of his cabinet the raids, “aimed at protecting (Montenegro’s) national security” were prepared “in cooperation with our international partners.” Officials refused to provide more details of the operation, but local media — citing anonymous sources — reported that it targeted several Montenegrin nationals suspected of spying for Russia and working to advance the interests of its government.
Palestinians: At least 4 killed in Israeli raid in West Bank
JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says at least four Palestinians were killed and 44 wounded during an Israeli military raid in Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said Wednesday troops arrived at the refugee camp to arrest two Palestinians suspected of involvement in recent shooting attacks. The incursion into the camp in the northern West Bank sparked armed clashes in the streets. It was the latest in a series of deadly Israeli raids into towns and cities following a surge in Palestinian attacks inside Israel last spring. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in the escalated crackdown, making this year the deadliest in the occupied territory since 2015.
