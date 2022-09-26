Read full article on original website
Jayson Stonne
4d ago
It is NOT a government or company's obligation to pay for any body modification. That is "her" responsibility and I hope "she" loses. This increasing belief becoming Trans is someone else's problem needs to stop. No one is paying for my tattoos or penal reduction.
Reply
2
Related
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
Transgender Houston County sergeant denied healthcare awarded by trial jury
PERRY, Ga. — A jury settled an almost four-year discrimination battle against the Houston County Sheriff’s Office by transgender Sergeant Anna Lange Tuesday. It first started in 2017 when Lange informed Sheriff Cullen Talton she was coming out as trans and wanted the county's insurance to pay for an about-$20,000 gender reassignment surgery.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl not seen in 6 weeks
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Jade Small was reported missing September 29 after she left her home back on August 12. Her whereabouts are unknown. Jade is described as 5 feet 3...
Man exonerated on charges from Macon woman's 2016 murder
MACON, Ga. — A man is exonerated on charges for a Macon's women's murder that happened in 2016. 27-year-old Kendra Roberts was found dead on the side of Riverside Drive near the River Walk Apartments on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016. Hours later, deputies arrested her boyfriend 22-year-old Daniel Hall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old Georgia boy may be in Cobb County
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old boy out of Newton County who has been missing for days. Officials say 16-year-old Jayden Boston was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday on Willow Shoals Drive in Covington, Georgia. Boston left the area to go home at around 11...
37-year-old Macon man charged with murder in shooting on Grier Street in early September
MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged in a September shooting death on Grier Street in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 37-year-old Turquell Shermain Cone was charged with murder on Friday at the Bibb County Jail, where Cone was already in custody on unrelated charges.
6-year-old Georgia girl expected to survive after being shot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A young Georgia girl is recovering from being shot in Bibb County on Tuesday afternoon. 911 callers told dispatchers that a child had been grazed by a bullet on Wren Avenue. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Bibb County deputies arrived...
wgxa.tv
Crews battle "very minor" fire at Washington County restaurant
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Crews are battling a fire at a Washington County restaurant Thursday morning. In a post on Facebook, the Washington County Sheriff's Office confirms a fire started at Zaxby's on South Harris Street in Sandersville. The Sheriff's Office says they are being told the fire is "very minor" and is under control.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GBI investigation results in 200 arrest warrants, over 60 individuals charged
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputies and GBI agents obtained 200 warrants resulting in the arrest of 69 individuals during a multi-agency operation named “Endless Consequences.” This investigation focused on gangs, drugs and guns in Flovilla, Georgia, and Jackson, Georgia. According to the GBI, 16 of those arrested are members of […]
41nbc.com
Laurens County welcoming Hurricane Ian evacuees
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Hurricane Ian continues to move north, Florida residents and those who live on the Georgia coast are continuing to evacuate. One of those travelers is Julie Guerry. “I got up this morning, packed my dogs up, left Sea Island, Georgia, and I’m headed to...
wgxa.tv
New details emerge about 6-year-old girl shot in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- We have new information about a 6-year-old girl who was shot at a residence in Macon earlier this week. On Tuesday, according to an incident report obtained by WGXA, a Bibb County Deputy arrived at the home of Ciera Warren, who was holding her daughter, Ivy, in her arms, wrapped in what appeared to be a jacket.
Deputies searching for inmate they say stole city truck, escaped from work detail in Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who they say stole a city work truck and escaped from a city work detail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A BOLO (be on the lookout) has been issued for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgxa.tv
Two arrested at hotel in Macon on felony warrants and drug charges
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are behind bars after a tip to investigators led to them being found at Econo Lodge on Chambers Road. Bibb County Sheriff's Drug Investigators, Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force agents, and Bibb County Deputies arrived at the hotel with felony probation warrants and found 47-year-old Alvin Simmons with around two ounces of meth and a half gram of a substance that field testing revealed to be fentanyl.
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Ian is picking up speed once again with winds back to 70 mph....
41nbc.com
Macon woman killed in housefire
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after an early morning fire near downtown Macon. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC the blaze started around 4 this morning in the 800 block of Ell Street. Firefighters found the woman inside the building, Deputy Coroner Miley declared her dead on the scene.
WMAZ
'Glad to take you guys in': Central Georgia hotels prepare for Hurricane Ian evacuees
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Lots of Floridians trying to take cover from hurricane Ian may end up Central Georgia, and for Central Georgia hotels, hurricane preparedness is at the top of the list. "When I walked in this morning, I noticed it was a big increase in numbers of...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Lee County vs. Houston County Football
Scenes from Lee County vs. Houston County high school football on Sept. 29, 2022. (Photos: Joe Whitfield)
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker brings campaign to Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ga. — The threat of a storm isn't putting off Georgia's election season. Wednesday, Republican Herschel Walker stopped in Forsyth on his "Unite Georgia" bus tour. He's running for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. "I'm going to tell all of you to vote for me so...
Warner Robins police working to solve case of mom missing since 2016
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman went missing in March of 2016 and still hasn't been found. The Houston County District Attorney's Office is offering an $8,000 reward for your help. "She loved her kids more than anything," Zach Adcock said. "It still hurts just as bad...
Man arrested with more than three pounds of meth in Upson County
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested on Tuesday for trafficking meth in Upson County, according to a post from the Upson County Sheriff's Office. 42-year-old Joshua James York was arrested by Upson County deputies after he was stopped on Highway 19 north of Thomaston. The post said...
Comments / 1