Houston County, GA

Jayson Stonne
4d ago

It is NOT a government or company's obligation to pay for any body modification. That is "her" responsibility and I hope "she" loses. This increasing belief becoming Trans is someone else's problem needs to stop. No one is paying for my tattoos or penal reduction.

13WMAZ

Man exonerated on charges from Macon woman's 2016 murder

MACON, Ga. — A man is exonerated on charges for a Macon's women's murder that happened in 2016. 27-year-old Kendra Roberts was found dead on the side of Riverside Drive near the River Walk Apartments on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016. Hours later, deputies arrested her boyfriend 22-year-old Daniel Hall.
MACON, GA
Macon, GA
Georgia State
Houston County, GA
Macon, GA
Georgia Society
Houston County, GA
Macon, GA
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old Georgia boy may be in Cobb County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old boy out of Newton County who has been missing for days. Officials say 16-year-old Jayden Boston was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday on Willow Shoals Drive in Covington, Georgia. Boston left the area to go home at around 11...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Crews battle "very minor" fire at Washington County restaurant

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Crews are battling a fire at a Washington County restaurant Thursday morning. In a post on Facebook, the Washington County Sheriff's Office confirms a fire started at Zaxby's on South Harris Street in Sandersville. The Sheriff's Office says they are being told the fire is "very minor" and is under control.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
#Transgender#Jury Trial#Trans Women#Racism#District Court
WRBL News 3

GBI investigation results in 200 arrest warrants, over 60 individuals charged

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputies and GBI agents obtained 200 warrants resulting in the arrest of 69 individuals during a multi-agency operation named “Endless Consequences.” This investigation focused on gangs, drugs and guns in Flovilla, Georgia, and Jackson, Georgia. According to the GBI, 16 of those arrested are members of […]
JACKSON, GA
41nbc.com

Laurens County welcoming Hurricane Ian evacuees

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Hurricane Ian continues to move north, Florida residents and those who live on the Georgia coast are continuing to evacuate. One of those travelers is Julie Guerry. “I got up this morning, packed my dogs up, left Sea Island, Georgia, and I’m headed to...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

New details emerge about 6-year-old girl shot in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- We have new information about a 6-year-old girl who was shot at a residence in Macon earlier this week. On Tuesday, according to an incident report obtained by WGXA, a Bibb County Deputy arrived at the home of Ciera Warren, who was holding her daughter, Ivy, in her arms, wrapped in what appeared to be a jacket.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Two arrested at hotel in Macon on felony warrants and drug charges

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are behind bars after a tip to investigators led to them being found at Econo Lodge on Chambers Road. Bibb County Sheriff's Drug Investigators, Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force agents, and Bibb County Deputies arrived at the hotel with felony probation warrants and found 47-year-old Alvin Simmons with around two ounces of meth and a half gram of a substance that field testing revealed to be fentanyl.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon woman killed in housefire

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after an early morning fire near downtown Macon. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC the blaze started around 4 this morning in the 800 block of Ell Street. Firefighters found the woman inside the building, Deputy Coroner Miley declared her dead on the scene.
MACON, GA

