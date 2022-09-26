Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Spire Missouri preparing customers for higher winter bills
With news of natural gas prices skyrocketing, Spire Missouri is urging customers to be ready for higher utility bills this winter.
On-the-job training provides new opportunities for skilled workers
ST. LOUIS — At a time when it's hard to hire and retain skilled workers across the nation, a St. Louis nonprofit is bucking the trend on a small scale. The Collective Thread sits on Washington Avenue, in the heart of the old garment district of St. Louis, and provides much-needed services to apparel brands across the world.
St. Louis native, former 5 On Your Side employee recalls riding out Hurricane Ian
ST. LOUIS — "I've had better days," said Craig Wolf of Fort Myers, Florida. For the 68-year-old, that's a monumental understatement. For hours on Wednesday, he and his brave, 24-year-old son Jake rode out Hurricane Ian. "We had 100 mph winds zipping passed us and we felt nothing. We...
City of St. Louis says it wants thousands of new residents. Its new study pitches an earnings tax credit to get them to come.
ST. LOUIS — A study from the city of St. Louis' development agency is pitching a way to lure thousands of new residents in a bid to reverse decades of population loss: earnings and payroll tax credits. The St. Louis Development Corp. study, done in conjunction with consultant PGAV...
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
Churches on the Streets collects hurricane relief supplies in Wood River
WOOD RIVER, Ill. — A St. Louis charity with ties to Southwest Florida is collecting supplies in Wood River for hurricane disaster relief. Churches on the Streets has helped St. Louisans for 14 years and counting. In the past four years, they’ve established a presence in Florida. Now...
Low water on the Mississippi River impacting barge traffic, will affect shipping of harvests
O'FALLON, Mo. — Parts of the Mississippi River are so low from weeks of drought that barge traffic is being limited at the worst possible time — as crop harvests begin. Some Mississippi River communities between St. Louis and New Orleans may see record low water levels in the coming days, including Caruthersville, Missouri, and Osceola, Arkansas. The National Weather Service predicts the reading at Memphis, Tennessee, will reach its second-lowest level ever by Oct. 13.
Comment-To-Win Sweepstakes: The 2022 St. Louis Renaissance Festival
ST. LOUIS — OFFICIAL RULES. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “The 2022 St. Louis Renaissance Festival" Comment-To-Win Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who live in the KSDK-TV viewing area and are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of the St. Louis Renaissance Festival (“Sponsor”), Multimedia KSDK, LLC (“Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.
The trick to find the best Chinese food in St. Louis
Three and a half stars is the sweet spot for authentic Chinese food.
St. Louis Red Cross staff and volunteers staging in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
ST. LOUIS — Red Cross volunteers from Missouri are now in Florida to help as Hurricane Ian barrels toward the Gulf Coast. It’s been a busy few weeks for the Red Cross. “It seems like everything just hit within the last couple of weeks with the typhoon in Alaska, the hurricane in Puerto Rico, and then the wildfires out west,” Sharon Watson with the Red Cross said.
North St. Louis Save-A-Lot burgularized overnight
There was a burglary overnight at a Save-A-Lot store in north St. Louis.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Cannabis Edible: THC-Infused Red Hot Riplets by Missouri’s Own
It’s a match truly made in heaven, a melding of stoner interests so perfect it should file for a marriage license. We’re talking, of course, about the blissful commingling of Red Hot Riplets and THC, a brilliant scheme concocted by the people at Missouri’s Own and Old Vienna that has seen the chips flying off the shelves since they were introduced in June. A self-feeding mechanism by which to both induce and relieve the munchies, each bag of the cannabis-infused chips contains 20 milligrams of THC. The chips themselves are quite simply the freshest Riplets we’ve ever had, tasting like they were just pulled off the line. It’s a product so clever and well executed that it’s nearly impossible to get your hands on. “Basically, every pack in the city has sold out within 24 to 48 hours of being on the shelf,” Chief Marketing Officer of Missouri’s Own parent company Show-Me Organics Tony Billmeyer told RFT in June. It’s part of the company’s grand plan to incorporate Missouri-specific flavors into its edible products, and one that’s left us intrigued about what the company will cook up next. Fingers crossed it’s THC-infused toasted ravioli. —Tommy Chims.
Career Central: City of St. Louis looking for experienced workers
ST. LOUIS — From healthcare jobs to positions in accounting and payroll, there are many opportunities to grow your career this week. City of St. Louis needs experienced job candidates. Are you an accountant, auditor, payroll specialist, legal secretary, or personal property appraiser? Are you an outgoing customer service...
QSR Web
A&W to expand presence in Illinois
A&W Restaurants will open a location in Belleville, Illinois, on Oct. 10. The opening is part of a four-unit deal with franchisees Jim Sprill and Jim Sprick to expand the brand across Illinois, according to a press release. Sprick and Sprill have decades of experience with Yum Brands and Anheuser-Busch,...
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
Former St. Louisans share their experiences as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
As powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, the impacts were being felt up and down Florida's southwest coast. We hear from former St. Louisans in the storm's path.
Developer plans $28M travel center with industrial and commercial uses off Interstate 70 in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A prolific St. Louis developer is eyeing an overhaul of three city blocks in north St. Louis with a $28 million plan designed to capitalize on Interstate 70. Green Street Real Estate Ventures has been working on plans for several properties in the same North Riverfront neighborhood but was designated by a city board Tuesday as the official developer of a 15-acre property at 5900 N. Broadway.
Consumer complaints mount against Wentzville fence/deck company
There are fences and decks all over Steffanie Haertling’s Wentzville neighborhood. When her family moved here in May, they planned to have a deck built on their property.
KMOV
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
Reward offered for information on St. Louis gun store break-ins
ST. LOUIS — It’s a trend federal officials say is getting worse: criminals are using stolen cars to break into gun stores. Federal officials are seeing a spike in break-ins, believing the same group of criminals are to blame. “But what's unique about these is that our suspects...
