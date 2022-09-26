ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

"Coming soon": Lauren Boebert, MTG lead GOP celebrations over the rise of fascism in Europe

By Jake Johnson
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6iZj_0iAv7J3900

As much of the world watched with alarm as the fascist Fratelli d'Italia party led a far-right coalition to victory in Italy on Sunday, Republican lawmakers in the United States had a much different reaction: Open glee.

Pointing happily to the far-right's recent electoral surge in Sweden, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., tweeted that "the entire world is beginning to understand that the Woke Left does nothing but destroy."

"Nov. 8 is coming soon and the USA will fix our House and Senate!" added Boebert, a loyalist to former U.S. President Donald Trump. "Let freedom reign!"

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a far-right ally of Boebert's in the U.S. House, also applauded Sunday's results, which position Fratelli d'Italia leader Giorgia Meloni to become Italy's next prime minister even though her party won just around 25% of the vote in a low-turnout contest.

"Congratulations to Giorgio Meloni and to the people of Italy," Greene wrote on Twitter, misspelling the right-wing leader's first name.

In her post, Greene linked to a 2019 speech in which Meloni—who was a youth member of the fascist Italian Social Movement—railed against supposed attacks on "national identity" and "religious identity" and vowed to "defend God, country, and family."

Rank-and-file House Republicans were hardly alone in applauding what's likely to be the most right-wing government in Italy since the death of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., the House minority whip, said in a Fox News appearance Sunday that "it's interesting to see that Europe is leading the way by throwing out socialists with conservatives—and great bold conservative women like Meloni and [U.K. Prime Minister Liz] Truss."

"We need to bring that kind of conservatism to the United States," Scalise added.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, for his part, hailed as "spectacular" Meloni's 2019 address to the World Congress of Families, a far-right Christian fundamentalist organization that campaigns against LGBTQ+ rights globally.

Meloni is well-known to the right wing in the U.S., having spoken at the Conservative Political Action Conference and met with former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, a far-right provocateur who has correctly described Meloni's party—also known as Brothers of Italy—as "one of the old fascist parties."

"You put a reasonable face on right-wing populism, you get elected," Bannon said of Meloni in an interview in 2018, a year in which Brothers of Italy garnered just 4% of the vote.

Italy's election of Meloni, who is also president of the European Conservatives and Reformists party, marks a continuation of the worrying trend of rising far-right, xenophobic, and anti-democratic parties across Europe. In Hungary and Poland, far-right parties are already in power, a situation that has proven to be a nightmare for migrants and other vulnerable populations that have seen basic rights stripped away.

Meloni has voiced admiration for the U.S. GOP and right-wing parties in the United Kingdom and Israel, noting in a recent speech that she "shares values and experiences" with them.

"Hungary has a fascist leader. Sweden's far-right party just won. And Italy has now elected a fascist leader," Qasim Rashid, a human rights attorney, wrote on social media late Sunday. "Eighty years after WW2, fascism is rising across Europe. And if Americans aren't careful, the MAGA GOP will usher in that same fascism here. We cannot let that happen."

Comments / 471

Martin Healy
3d ago

EARLY WARNING SIGNS OF FASCISM 1.Powerful and continuing nationalism 2.Disdain for human rights 3.Identification of enemies as a unifying cause 4.Rampant sexism 5.Controlled mass media 6.Obsession with national security 7.Religion and government intertwined 8.Corporate power protected 9.Labor power suppressed 10.Disdain for intellectual and the arts 11.Obsession with crime and punishment 12. Rampant cronyism and corruption. MAGA to a tee

Reply(87)
74
Jessiesgirl
4d ago

These are the candidates of the Republican party. This is while I will be voting blue 💙They and the GOP are pitiful 🤨🤨🤨🤨🙄

Reply(27)
165
Joyce Dalton
3d ago

God send these freaks to Russia or No Korea. Then they will know what fascist really is. These 2 are really a disgrace to their prospective states and to the Republican party. Maybe they will just disappear soon.

Reply(1)
53
Related
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
POTUS
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants Mitch McConnell out of the picture

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) On Wednesday's edition of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's podcast "War Room," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) slammed Senate Majority Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and outlined how she believes voters in Arizona could end his career.
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

“No one died”: Trump-backed Arizona Republican embraces Sandy Hook and 9/11 truthers

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona Republicans have gone total MAGA with their 2022 midterms nominees, choosing far-right conspiracy theorists who include gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem — both of whom are supported by former President Donald Trump, and both of whom have promoted the false and thoroughly debunked claim that the United States' 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. Finchem's MAGA supporters include not only Trump, but also, "War Room" host and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. And according to the Daily Beast's Sam Brodey, those MAGA Republicans are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the type of conspiracy theorists the Finchem campaign has been associating with.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benito Mussolini
Person
Qasim Rashid
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Giorgia Meloni
Salon

Angry Republicans are plotting revenge against Kevin McCarthy: “He’s dead to me”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) According to a report from Politico, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's attempts to line up a collection of GOP House candidates who will be loyal to him is creating dissension in the ranks of the candidates he passed over -- and he may have a rebellion among the ranks if Republicans take the House in November.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Mtg#Fascism In Europe#Gop#Fratelli D Italia#Republican#House#Senate#Italian Social Movement
Mother Jones

How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s big plan to take his struggling media start-up public is in serious jeopardy. And if TruthSocial’s luck doesn’t turn around quickly, it could take a big chunk out of the pocketbook of one of Trump’s closest political allies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
POTUS
Newsweek

One of Trump's Biggest Supporters Wants the Washington Monument Taken Down

One of Donald Trump's top supporters says he wants the Washington Monument removed from the National Mall the way ISIS terrorists destroyed temples of religious idols, contradicting Trump's claims that the political left are the ones who seek to remove monuments. After a vandal defaced U.S. President George Washington's eponymous...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Place
Europe
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
Hungary
US News and World Report

Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA

DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
MIDDLE EAST
Newsweek

Papa John's Founder, a Trump Supporter, Compares U.S. to Nazi Germany

John Schnatter, the founder of Papa John's, compared recent actions by the U.S. government to Nazi Germany during a Thursday podcast interview. The former pizza chain CEO made the comments to Patrick Bet-David on the PBD Podcast. During the appearance, Schnatter talked about how FBI agents recently confiscated the cellphone of Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, as well as how federal agents raided the Mar-a-Lago estate of former President Donald Trump in August.
POTUS
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
171K+
Followers
19K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy