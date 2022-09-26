Read full article on original website
Violent Night: Three Injured In Three Shootings Within 31 Minutes Overnight In Baltimore
It was another night of mayhem in Baltimore as police responded to three separate shootings that were reported within nearly a half hour of each other. The night began at approximately 9:43 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, when a patrol officer in the Northern District was flagged down by a motorist who was suffering from a gunshot in the 5400 block of York Road.
Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Connection To Aberdeen Motel Rape
An alert was issued in Maryland as they seek the public's assistance in identifying a rape suspect who is wanted following an incident earlier this month in Harford County. The Aberdeen Police Department released photos of their suspect and his vehicle as they investigate an alleged rape on Monday, Sept. 12.
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Dorchester Co. shooting
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man that took place earlier this month. The shooting was initially reported just after 3 p.m. on September 20th. Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue, and located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue. The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Kevin Raeford of Salisbury. Investigators determined that Raeford had been shot, and an autopsy ruled his death a homicide.
Officer Rushed To Hospital After Police-Involved Baltimore Shooting
A police-involved shooting is under investigation in Maryland. The Baltimore Police Department confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting in the 1100 block of East Chase Street at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. According to reports, an officer was shot and is being transported to an area hospital....
foxbaltimore.com
Driver flags down Baltimore police officer after being shot in the face
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were wounded late Wednesday in separate shootings in Baltimore, city police said. Around 9:45 p.m, a motorist flagged down a patrol officer in the 5400 block of York Road in North Baltimore's Homeland section. The man who had a gunshot wound on his cheek...
Baltimore Police officer shot Friday afternoon, alleged shooter in custody
The incident took place on E. Chase Street. There's no word yet on the officer's condition or if any suspect was taken into custody.
fox5dc.com
Off-duty DC police officer struck by vehicle in Bowie supermarket parking lot
BOWIE, Md. - An off-duty D.C. Police officer is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle at a grocery store parking lot in Prince George's County. SkyFox was over the scene in Bowie, Maryland where several police vehicles could be seen in front of the Shoppers supermarket at the Vista Gardens Marketplace located along the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Junior Highway.
foxbaltimore.com
Man found dead inside burning car in Laurel was shot to death, police say
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police said Friday that a man found dead inside a burning car earlier this week was the victim of a homicide. An autopsy confirmed that the man was killed by a gunshot wound, police said. On Tuesday just before midnight, officers and firefighters were called to Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail in Laurel after a report of a car fire.
wmar2news
Help police ID man wanted for alleged rape at Aberdeen motel
ABERDEEN, Md. — Police need help finding a man wanted for alleged rape at an Aberdeen motel. The incident was reported back on September 12 around 11pm, in the 900 block of Hospitality Way. Anyone able to identify the suspect seen in these photos is asked to call Aberdeen...
foxbaltimore.com
Two men hurt in two shooting within 11 minutes overnight in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two shootings that happened overnight within minutes of each other. At 1:06 in the morning, police say an officer was checking on a business in the 2300 block of Harford Road in east Baltimore when he heard gunshots. The...
Minor injured in shooting at Mondawmin bus stop in Baltimore
A minor was injured after getting shot while aboard a stopped bus Thursday afternoon at the Mondawmin Bus Loop in Baltimore.Another minor was taken into custody.Police said that around 3 p.m., the two minors got into a fight when one of the minors fired a shot.The minor who was injured was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information was provided.
foxbaltimore.com
Police say they arrested 2 groups of burglars who targeted Howard County homes
COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — Two groups of men originally from South and Central America are accused of breaking into homes in Howard County -- in one case stealing $18,000 worth of jewelry. Police said similar groups have previously targeted expensive homes in Howard County. Police said on Sept. 3...
Nottingham MD
Gun displayed during Perry Hall road rage incident, man assaulted with handgun while on date in Carney
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two assaults that were reported over the past week. At just after 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, a man was on a date at a woman’s residence in the unit block of Rembert Court in Carney (21234). The female opened the door and...
abc27.com
Ambulance shot at in York County, police looking for suspect
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for the suspect(s) involved in the shooting of an ambulance last week. Police say on September 24 at 1:57 a.m. a Life Team ambulance was traveling on Loucks Road when a vehicle started to swerve towards and in front of the ambulance. On Loucks Road between Pennsylvania Ave. and the Susquehanna Trail, the ambulance driver observed a muzzle flash as one shot was fired into the driver’s side of the ambulance.
foxbaltimore.com
Second suspect arrested in connection to May 2021 homicide, police say
The Baltimore Police Department has arrested a second suspect for first degree murder in connection to a May 2021 homicide. Police say Warren Apprehension detectives arrested 31-year-old Jerome Johnson on Sept. 26th, who was been wanted for the murder of 33-year-old Jameo McClean. Investigators believe Johnson and Steven Arthur, who...
Homes, Vehicle On Quiet Severn Court Struck By Early Morning Gunfire: Police
Multiple homes and at least one vehicle were struck when gunshots rang out early on Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County, police said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the area of Village Square Court and Carriage Court in Severn.
Woman Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Being Shot In The Head In Baltimore: Police
A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head overnight in Baltimore, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded to the 700 block of South Broadway, where they were met by a person suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and a second woman who was struck in the arm.
'Enough Fentanyl To Kill Two Million People', Suspects Charged In Massive Maryland Drug Bust
Maryland officials have announced the indictments of six people charged with fentanyl distribution and gun-related charges after being found with enough fentanyl to kill two million people, authorities say. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh was joined by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der, Maryland...
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel Sheriff's Office K9 Reno retires
Anne Arundel, Md. (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office is celebrating the retirement of their K9 officer, Reno today. The sheriff's office says Reno has spent many years serving Anne Arundel County and the Anne Arundel Circuit Court. Reno will spend retirement with his handler, Deputy Amy...
foxbaltimore.com
Charred body found inside burning car in Laurel, Arundel police say
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — Firefighters called to extinguish a car fire early Wednesday in Laurel found a burned body inside the vehicle, Anne Arundel County police said. Officers and firefighters were called to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail just after midnight after a report of a car on fire. They found the car engulfed in flames in a field about 100 yards from the road.
