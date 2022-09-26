ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cockeysville, MD

WMDT.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Dorchester Co. shooting

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man that took place earlier this month. The shooting was initially reported just after 3 p.m. on September 20th. Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue, and located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue. The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Kevin Raeford of Salisbury. Investigators determined that Raeford had been shot, and an autopsy ruled his death a homicide.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Baltimore County, MD
fox5dc.com

Off-duty DC police officer struck by vehicle in Bowie supermarket parking lot

BOWIE, Md. - An off-duty D.C. Police officer is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle at a grocery store parking lot in Prince George's County. SkyFox was over the scene in Bowie, Maryland where several police vehicles could be seen in front of the Shoppers supermarket at the Vista Gardens Marketplace located along the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Junior Highway.
BOWIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found dead inside burning car in Laurel was shot to death, police say

LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police said Friday that a man found dead inside a burning car earlier this week was the victim of a homicide. An autopsy confirmed that the man was killed by a gunshot wound, police said. On Tuesday just before midnight, officers and firefighters were called to Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail in Laurel after a report of a car fire.
LAUREL, MD
wmar2news

Help police ID man wanted for alleged rape at Aberdeen motel

ABERDEEN, Md. — Police need help finding a man wanted for alleged rape at an Aberdeen motel. The incident was reported back on September 12 around 11pm, in the 900 block of Hospitality Way. Anyone able to identify the suspect seen in these photos is asked to call Aberdeen...
ABERDEEN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two men hurt in two shooting within 11 minutes overnight in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two shootings that happened overnight within minutes of each other. At 1:06 in the morning, police say an officer was checking on a business in the 2300 block of Harford Road in east Baltimore when he heard gunshots. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Minor injured in shooting at Mondawmin bus stop in Baltimore

A minor was injured after getting shot while aboard a stopped bus Thursday afternoon at the Mondawmin Bus Loop in Baltimore.Another minor was taken into custody.Police said that around 3 p.m., the two minors got into a fight when one of the minors fired a shot.The minor who was injured was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information was provided.
BALTIMORE, MD
abc27.com

Ambulance shot at in York County, police looking for suspect

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for the suspect(s) involved in the shooting of an ambulance last week. Police say on September 24 at 1:57 a.m. a Life Team ambulance was traveling on Loucks Road when a vehicle started to swerve towards and in front of the ambulance. On Loucks Road between Pennsylvania Ave. and the Susquehanna Trail, the ambulance driver observed a muzzle flash as one shot was fired into the driver’s side of the ambulance.
YORK COUNTY, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Second suspect arrested in connection to May 2021 homicide, police say

The Baltimore Police Department has arrested a second suspect for first degree murder in connection to a May 2021 homicide. Police say Warren Apprehension detectives arrested 31-year-old Jerome Johnson on Sept. 26th, who was been wanted for the murder of 33-year-old Jameo McClean. Investigators believe Johnson and Steven Arthur, who...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Anne Arundel Sheriff's Office K9 Reno retires

Anne Arundel, Md. (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office is celebrating the retirement of their K9 officer, Reno today. The sheriff's office says Reno has spent many years serving Anne Arundel County and the Anne Arundel Circuit Court. Reno will spend retirement with his handler, Deputy Amy...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Charred body found inside burning car in Laurel, Arundel police say

LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — Firefighters called to extinguish a car fire early Wednesday in Laurel found a burned body inside the vehicle, Anne Arundel County police said. Officers and firefighters were called to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail just after midnight after a report of a car on fire. They found the car engulfed in flames in a field about 100 yards from the road.
LAUREL, MD

