When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
Indianapolis Recorder
This Weekend in the Arts (Sept. 30-Oct.2)
If you find yourself at the beginning of the weekend, scrolling online and looking to enjoy some live music, visit a cool exhibit at a museum, try a new restaurant, go out with the family or simply relax with a self-care day, the Indianapolis Recorder has you covered. We’ve put together an extensive list of some of the things going on in and around Indianapolis this weekend in the arts.
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Hoosiers, Floridians fly into Indy to avoid Hurricane Ian's wrath
INDIANAPOLIS — Floridians are bracing for Hurricane Ian to make landfall, anxiously awaiting the storm's arrival to the Sunshine State. Meteorologists warn the big concern with Ian is the life-threatening storm surge this massive storm will produce, which could reach as high as 12 feet. The strong winds, expected at speeds of 130 miles per hour, will also pack a punch, creating dangerous situations for families and rescue teams.
Fox 59
Hoosier dad worries about daughters in Hurricane Ian’s path
INDIANAPOLIS — Fort Myers and other places along the southwest Florida coast were battered by Hurricane Ian Wednesday. The hurricane made landfall on Cayo Costa early Wednesday afternoon, Hoosiers we talked to in nearby Fort Myers said the conditions worsened quickly. We spoke with Jim Atterholt and Christine Ressino...
Fox 59
La Margarita celebrated as home of Indiana’s ‘absolute best’ nachos
INDIANAPOLIS — There’s nothing like the perfect bite of nachos – getting the ideal amount of meat, cheese, veggies and sour cream on one chip. Mashed is offering a salute to what it’s singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state. In...
Sporting News
Haunted homecoming: Dane Fife lost his job and dream at Indiana, but he's working his way back to the bench
To locate where Dane Fife now is coaching basketball requires a bit more exploration, and explanation, than might have been expected. Here at Brownsburg High outside of Indianapolis, one must travel past the main gymnasium, and then an auxiliary, and all the way to a third court where Fife is assisting the Indy Heat 16-under squad as it prepares for a tournament that will decide whether they qualify to enter Nike’s prestigious EYBL at the Peach Jam event. It's a long way from the Big Ten.
Hear Chilling Tales by Candlelight While Inside of a Haunted Indiana Mansion
There's just something about ghost stories told by candlelight. Located in Indianapolis is the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. This site is home to the mansion that once housed President Benjamin Harrison. In 1874 before he became President, Benjamin Harrison and his wife began construction on the house they would eventually call home. The house is described as a 16-room Italianate style house. It has a brick drive and a carriage house on the property as well.
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Cup: Carmel of Indiana leads look at top high school athletic programs in the nation
For the first time in the decade-long existence of the MaxPreps Cup, we are providing a monthly look at the nation's top high school athletic programs leading up to crowning a champion in August 2023. The MaxPreps Cup uses a formula to identify the top programs. Westminster (Atlanta, Ga.) was...
rhsnationalist.com
The infamous John Dillinger
When many crime buffs think of 1920’s and 30’s gangsters, they think of New York but the Midwest has had its share of notorious gangsters. One of the most infamous was John Herbert Dillinger, a gang leader during The Great Depression. He was born on June 22, 1903, in Indianapolis IN, and grew up with one sister named Audrey Dillinger who died in 1987, 53 years after his own death. Over his short life, Dillinger had two wives, the first being Beryl Hovious to whom he was married from 1924-1929, but ended in divorce. Four years later from 1933-1934, Dillinger was married to Evelyn (Billie) Frechette and after Dillinger’s death, Evelyn was eventually imprisoned for two years for harboring criminals.
Indianapolis Recorder
KIPP Indy’s 1st graduation will mark historic moment for neighborhood
Shariah Miller will always remember leading more than 100 of her fellow students on a Juneteenth Peace Walk through Indianapolis’ Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood this summer. Their route passed by Miller’s school, KIPP Indy Legacy High, where she and 98 other students will become the first graduating class this spring.
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
Indianapolis Recorder
Spiritual Outlook: This fall
“There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens:” -Ecclesiastes 3:1. Seasons have a new meaning for me. Growing up in Southern California, for the most part, seasons were defined by the months of the year. My first year in Indianapolis was my...
WRBI Radio
Jeffrey E. “Buddy” McDonald – 59
Jeffrey E. “Buddy” McDonald, 59, of Indianapolis, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born on February 28, 1963, in Greensburg, the son of Robert McDonald and the late Judy M. (Speer) Powers. He was born & raised in Greensburg and has been an Indianapolis resident for the past 2 years. He was a veteran having served with the U.S. Army. Jeffrey enjoyed fishing, darts, and Euchre. He is survived by his father, Robert McDonald of Westport; his daughters, Jazmine Arnett of Greensburg, and Haley McDonald of Columbus; his sisters, Robin (Danny) Burkhart and April (Bryan) Atchley both of Greensburg; his grandchildren, Thomas Wolter, Ella McDonald, Ava Cruse, Oakleigh Cruse & Jaizyn Cruse: several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy M. Powers. The Bass & Gasper Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Per his wishes, he will be cremated. There will be no visitation or funeral service. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.
Hurricane Ian forces Indy woman (and former FOX59 reporter) to relocate wedding last minute
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not the wedding one Indianapolis woman had planned to have, but it’s one that’s coming together through the magic of Hoosier hospitality. The plan was for Alexa Green to marry her fiancé Pat in St. Petersburg, Florida this upcoming weekend, but on Monday, she was told Hurricane Ian forced her venue to […]
thebutlercollegian.com
Shein warehouse comes to Indiana
Shein offers employment opportunities to Hoosiers amidst company controversy. Photo courtesy of Indiana Business Journal. TESSA FACKRELL | STAFF REPORTER | tfackrell@butler.ed. Shein constructed a warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana this summer. The company already has plans to expand the new facility by another 50%, constructing a second, 550,000 square-foot warehouse. This is the only Shein warehouse in the Midwest, and one of two in the United States.
pendletontimespost.com
Beeson heads back to state for fourth time
ANDERSON — Lapel High School’s back-to-back girls state golf champion will make her return to Prairie View Golf Club on Friday to defend her title. In a year in which only two individuals at regional advanced (down from the typical five), carding an even-par 72 on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Edgewood Golf Course was more than enough for Lapel’s Macy Beeson to secure one of the spots.
AG's office encouraging Hoosiers to assign a legacy contact for social media
Have you ever thought about what happens to your social media once you pass away? Well, the Indiana Attorney General’s office wants you to start thinking about it.
WISH-TV
Klutz: All automatic taxpayer refund checks printed and mailed
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All automatic taxpayer refund checks have been printed and sent out to Hoosiers, State Auditor Tera Klutz said Thursday. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” Klutz said in a statement. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”
Indianapolis Recorder
Recorder wins journalism awards
The Indianapolis Recorder won several awards at the Hoosier State Press Association Foundation 2022 Journalism Awards. The awards ceremony was Sept. 23. All awards were won in the category “Nondalies more than 1,500.”. Best In-depth feature or feature package. Tyler Fenwick, Breanna Cooper, Oseye Boyd. Poverty: ‘It takes a...
