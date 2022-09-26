Jeffrey E. “Buddy” McDonald, 59, of Indianapolis, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born on February 28, 1963, in Greensburg, the son of Robert McDonald and the late Judy M. (Speer) Powers. He was born & raised in Greensburg and has been an Indianapolis resident for the past 2 years. He was a veteran having served with the U.S. Army. Jeffrey enjoyed fishing, darts, and Euchre. He is survived by his father, Robert McDonald of Westport; his daughters, Jazmine Arnett of Greensburg, and Haley McDonald of Columbus; his sisters, Robin (Danny) Burkhart and April (Bryan) Atchley both of Greensburg; his grandchildren, Thomas Wolter, Ella McDonald, Ava Cruse, Oakleigh Cruse & Jaizyn Cruse: several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy M. Powers. The Bass & Gasper Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Per his wishes, he will be cremated. There will be no visitation or funeral service. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.

1 DAY AGO