ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Man And Women Arrested Outside SCV Sheriff’s Station For Possession Of Drugs

A man and woman were arrested just outside the SCV Sheriff’s Station where deputies found several containers of drugs, including fentanyl. On Monday, deputies entering Golden Valley Road near Robert C. Lee Parkway in Canyon Country immediately observed a vehicle with expired registration and a reported stolen license plate, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
CASTAIC, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies detain assault suspect heading toward Saugus

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detained an allegedly armed suspect believed to have been involved in an assault in Palmdale. The suspect, who fled the scene in a black Cadillac SUV, headed toward a residence in Saugus on Thursday afternoon where he was later detained. The...
PALMDALE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Arrested On Multiple Felonies After Displaying False Registration Tags

A Lancaster man was arrested last week after displaying false registration tags on his vehicle. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, deputies were patrolling the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country and identified a vehicle displaying current registration tags, despite records indicating the vehicle’s registration was still expired, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS News

Authorities seek to identify group of shoplifters in Valencia

Authorities are searching for a group of suspects involved in a shoplifting in Valencia. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at a store located inside of the Valencia Town Center on Valencia Boulevard. The group of five entered a store and attempted to take items out...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Clarita Radio

Missing Santa Clarita Teen, Girlfriend, Found Safe

A missing Santa Clarita 15-year-old who took the family’s car and disappeared with his girlfriend last week has been found, officials said. 15-year-old Kaylen Llamas, of Saugus, and 15-year-old Madelynne Lucia Lovett, of Lancaster, were reported missing persons by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, last seen on Sept. 22.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested in deadly Windsor-Hills marijuana dispensary shooting

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Shoplifting#Identity Theft#Drug Possession#Santa Clarita Valley#Khts Fm
HeySoCal

Attorney says LAPD captain should get $8M for stress over photo

A Los Angeles Police Department captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow- up action by the department, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
News Channel 3-12

Sandra June Dillard of Ventura charged with murder

VENTURA COUNTY , Calif. - District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Thursday that 40-year-old Sandra June Dillard was charged with the murder of Thousand Oaks resident Kelsey Ann Dillon. Emergency responders said they found Dillion's deceased body near the Olivia Street on-ramp on Highway 33 in September 2021. According to...
VENTURA, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Lancaster man arrested for possession of drugs and weapons

A Lancaster man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and carrying a loaded handgun that was not registered, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call for service on the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country...
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Suspect surrenders after standoff in Bellflower

A suspect was in custody Wednesday morning after barricading himself inside a motel room in Bellflower. Deputies were called to the motel located near the intersection of Oak Street and Lakewood Boulevard late Tuesday to search for a reported armed suspect, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said. The suspect managed to enter a […]
BELLFLOWER, CA
foxla.com

Arrest made 1 year after woman's body found near freeway in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - About one year after a woman was found dead near a freeway in Ventura County, authorities announced they have made an arrest. Back on September 24, 2021, the California Highway Patrol responded to a call from an Olive Street on-ramp on State Route 33. Upon arrival, authorities found the body of 32-year-old Kelsey Dillon, of Thousands Oaks. Over the course of the investigation, investigators ultimately ruled Dillon's death as a homicide.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Arrest made in killing of homeless woman in Ventura County

There’s been an arrest in the murder of a homeless woman whose body was found next to a freeway interchange in Ventura County. In September of last year, the body of Kelsey Ann Dillon was discovered near the Highway 101/33 interchange in Ventura. An autopsy showed she had suffered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy