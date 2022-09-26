Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Man And Women Arrested Outside SCV Sheriff’s Station For Possession Of Drugs
A man and woman were arrested just outside the SCV Sheriff’s Station where deputies found several containers of drugs, including fentanyl. On Monday, deputies entering Golden Valley Road near Robert C. Lee Parkway in Canyon Country immediately observed a vehicle with expired registration and a reported stolen license plate, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
signalscv.com
Deputies detain assault suspect heading toward Saugus
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detained an allegedly armed suspect believed to have been involved in an assault in Palmdale. The suspect, who fled the scene in a black Cadillac SUV, headed toward a residence in Saugus on Thursday afternoon where he was later detained. The...
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Arrested On Multiple Felonies After Displaying False Registration Tags
A Lancaster man was arrested last week after displaying false registration tags on his vehicle. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, deputies were patrolling the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country and identified a vehicle displaying current registration tags, despite records indicating the vehicle’s registration was still expired, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
CBS News
Authorities seek to identify group of shoplifters in Valencia
Authorities are searching for a group of suspects involved in a shoplifting in Valencia. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at a store located inside of the Valencia Town Center on Valencia Boulevard. The group of five entered a store and attempted to take items out...
Five Men Arrested in Burbank Residential Burglary and Police Chase
Five young men were in custody Thursday in connection with a residential burglary in Burbank that led to a vehicle chase.
Santa Clarita Radio
Missing Santa Clarita Teen, Girlfriend, Found Safe
A missing Santa Clarita 15-year-old who took the family’s car and disappeared with his girlfriend last week has been found, officials said. 15-year-old Kaylen Llamas, of Saugus, and 15-year-old Madelynne Lucia Lovett, of Lancaster, were reported missing persons by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, last seen on Sept. 22.
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested in deadly Windsor-Hills marijuana dispensary shooting
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800...
foxla.com
Drunk driver who hit several pedestrians, including FOX 11 crew, sentenced to 8 years in prison
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles County judge announced the sentencing for the drunk driver who crashed into several pedestrians in Hollywood, including FOX 11's crew members, in 2021. On Thursday, the judge sentenced 56-year-old Carlos Gale to eight years in prison for the crash that seriously hurt FOX 11's...
kvta.com
Deadly Camarillo Dognapping Suspect Caught After Returning To The Scene Of The Crime
(Photo courtesy Paw Works) The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says they've made an arrest in the tragic case of "Pretty Girl", the 2-year-old German Shepherd taken in a June 9th burglary from "Paw Works", the non-profit animal rescue organization in Camarillo. The dog was found severely injured hours later near...
KTLA.com
Officers find 328K fentanyl pills, 2 kg of cocaine and a ghost gun in Pasadena bust: Police
The Pasadena Police Department announced an enormous drug bust on Saturday resulted in the seizure of more than 300,000 fentanyl pills and 2 kilograms of cocaine, as well as an unserialized firearm. That haul brings the total amount confiscated by the department this year, “in collaboration with local and federal...
Attorney says LAPD captain should get $8M for stress over photo
A Los Angeles Police Department captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow- up action by the department, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
Passenger Found Stabbed in Tesla on Freeway Off-Ramp; Driver Arrested for DUI
East Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was found suffering from a stab wound to the neck early Wednesday morning on the eastbound 60 Freeway Downey off-ramp in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles. The incident was reported at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022. California Highway...
Sandra June Dillard of Ventura charged with murder
VENTURA COUNTY , Calif. - District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Thursday that 40-year-old Sandra June Dillard was charged with the murder of Thousand Oaks resident Kelsey Ann Dillon. Emergency responders said they found Dillion's deceased body near the Olivia Street on-ramp on Highway 33 in September 2021. According to...
`Blue Cloth Bandit' Arrested After More than Five Dozen Armed Robberies
A man dubbed the "Blue Cloth Bandit" for his alleged habit of using a cloth to cover a handgun during a string of more than five dozen robberies over a span of nearly two years was in custody Wednesday, police said.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Lancaster man arrested for possession of drugs and weapons
A Lancaster man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and carrying a loaded handgun that was not registered, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call for service on the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country...
Suspect surrenders after standoff in Bellflower
A suspect was in custody Wednesday morning after barricading himself inside a motel room in Bellflower. Deputies were called to the motel located near the intersection of Oak Street and Lakewood Boulevard late Tuesday to search for a reported armed suspect, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said. The suspect managed to enter a […]
foxla.com
Arrest made 1 year after woman's body found near freeway in Ventura County
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - About one year after a woman was found dead near a freeway in Ventura County, authorities announced they have made an arrest. Back on September 24, 2021, the California Highway Patrol responded to a call from an Olive Street on-ramp on State Route 33. Upon arrival, authorities found the body of 32-year-old Kelsey Dillon, of Thousands Oaks. Over the course of the investigation, investigators ultimately ruled Dillon's death as a homicide.
kclu.org
Arrest made in killing of homeless woman in Ventura County
There’s been an arrest in the murder of a homeless woman whose body was found next to a freeway interchange in Ventura County. In September of last year, the body of Kelsey Ann Dillon was discovered near the Highway 101/33 interchange in Ventura. An autopsy showed she had suffered...
Combative Man at Gold Line ‘Lake’ Station Prompts Deputies to Request Help
Pasadena, Los Angeles County, CA: Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Transit Services Bureau (TSB) requested help with a combative man at the Gold Line “Lake” Station located at 340 North Lake Avenue in the city of Pasadena at approximately 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shooting
19-year-old shot and killed by police was holding airsoft gun that looked like a rifle. Body cam video of an officer involved-shooting where a 19-year-old with an airsoft gun was shot and killed on Saturday, September 17, 2022.(LAPD)
