What to expect in Hall from Hurricane Ian

This Sept. 26, 2022, satellite image released by NASA shows Hurricane Ian growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida. - photo by Associated Press

Hall County emergency officials are preparing for heavy rain and gusty winds from Hurricane Ian later this week.

“We will begin to participate in weather briefings with the National Weather Service today and that will continue through the week,” said Casey Ramsey, director for Hall County’s Emergency Management Agency.

The Gainesville City and Hall County school districts said they are monitoring the storm but have not made any decisions yet about closing schools.

Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida, according to the Associated Press.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Adam Baker, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service Peachtree City, said Hurricane Ian is projected to decrease in intensity from a tropical storm to a tropical depression by the time it reaches North Georgia on late Friday, with 3-4 inches of rain and sustained winds of about 15-20 mph.

Baker stressed, however, that there could be a “strong pressure gradient” ahead of the storm, which means gusty winds, heavy rainfall and potential flooding could come as early as Friday morning.

“Hurricane Ian is looking rather impressive on the latest hi-resolution satellite imagery and is expected to continue rapid intensification through today as it approaches western Cuba,” National Weather Service Peachtree City said in a statement Monday morning. “Latest forecast track has shifted a bit east, but may still impact Georgia by late this week. Now is as good a time as ever to make sure you've got an emergency kit prepped, especially if you live across south central GA.”

On Sunday, Gov. Brian Kemp and state emergency officials activated the State Operations Center in preparation for the storm.

“Though models suggest it will weaken before making landfall on Thursday, and its ultimate route is still undetermined, Ian could result in severe weather damage for large parts of Georgia,” Kemp’s office said in a press release Sunday.

“We are leaving nothing to chance and will closely monitor the storm's evolution throughout the week,” Kemp tweeted.

“Our priority is to ensure that resources are in place and ready to respond should we see significant impacts,” Ramsey said. “We are still several days out from impacts to our area so there are likely several forecast changes that we will deal with until later in the week.”