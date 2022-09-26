Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Family of pedestrian struck and killed by bus Downtown sues Pittsburgh Regional Transit
The estate of a woman who was struck and killed by a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus Downtown this year filed a lawsuit against the agency on Thursday. Dal Maya Rai, 64, of Whitehall, was struck at Liberty and Sixth avenues around 6:15 a.m. Jan. 11. A complaint filed in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State auditor general finds minor issues in audit of Bradford Woods Volunteer Fire Company Relief Association
An audit of the Bradford Woods Volunteer Fire Company Relief Association found three minor issues. Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor Sept. 27 announced the findings of volunteer firefighters’ relief associations in 18 counties throughout the commonwealth. “Relief associations provide vital support to Pennsylvania’s dedicated first responders,” DeFoor said in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Photos: Ian brings widespread devastation to Florida
Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida and brought torrential rains that continued to fall on Thursday. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit to the U.S. The storm flooded homes on both of the state’s coasts, cut off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.5 million Florida homes and businesses. At least one man was confirmed dead.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. Hours after weakening to a tropical depression while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Oz tells Pittsburgh press conference Fetterman should be more transparent in his Senate campaign
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz called for more transparency in the campaign, saying he is open to answering questions from the public and the press, and claimed that his opponent, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, is not. At a half-hour press conference at the Wyndham Hotel in Downtown...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mehmet Oz picks up key endorsement from national business organization for his ‘pro-growth’ views
When it comes to who should be a voice for Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate for the next six years, the world’s largest business organization has chosen Republican candidate Mehmet Oz. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday announced it was endorsing Oz in the hotly contested race against...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Three sentenced in $87 million Medicaid fraud scheme
Three people who were part of a sophisticated, $87 million health care fraud scheme were sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Pittsburgh. The three were among a total of 16 people charged for billing Pennsylvania Medicaid for in-home health care for services that were never performed. Fifteen of those people have now been convicted, the government said. The other person died while the case was pending.
Comments / 0