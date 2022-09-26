Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida and brought torrential rains that continued to fall on Thursday. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit to the U.S. The storm flooded homes on both of the state’s coasts, cut off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.5 million Florida homes and businesses. At least one man was confirmed dead.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO