Franklin Park, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State auditor general finds minor issues in audit of Bradford Woods Volunteer Fire Company Relief Association

An audit of the Bradford Woods Volunteer Fire Company Relief Association found three minor issues. Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor Sept. 27 announced the findings of volunteer firefighters’ relief associations in 18 counties throughout the commonwealth. “Relief associations provide vital support to Pennsylvania’s dedicated first responders,” DeFoor said in...
BRADFORD WOODS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Photos: Ian brings widespread devastation to Florida

Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida and brought torrential rains that continued to fall on Thursday. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit to the U.S. The storm flooded homes on both of the state’s coasts, cut off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.5 million Florida homes and businesses. At least one man was confirmed dead.
FLORIDA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds...
CHARLESTON, SC
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. Hours after weakening to a tropical depression while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength...
FLORIDA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Three sentenced in $87 million Medicaid fraud scheme

Three people who were part of a sophisticated, $87 million health care fraud scheme were sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Pittsburgh. The three were among a total of 16 people charged for billing Pennsylvania Medicaid for in-home health care for services that were never performed. Fifteen of those people have now been convicted, the government said. The other person died while the case was pending.
PITTSBURGH, PA

