‘Dogs place third at Nick Watney Invitational
KINGSBURG, Calif. – The Fresno State men's golf team opened up the 2022-23 season with a third-place finish this week at the 59th annual Nick Watney Invitational. The Bulldogs finished the two days shooting 22-under par 830 after a low round of 10-under par 275 on Tuesday at Kings River Golf and Country Club.
Bulldogs, Lynch sit in third heading into final round at Red Sky Classic
WALCOTT, Colo. – In a day of major swings, Fresno State slipped back just one spot in the team standings at the Red Sky Classic following a 5-over part 294 in Round 2 on Tuesday at the Red Sky Golf Club. The Bulldogs temporarily took over the team lead...
Multiple Fresno State alumni make the jump to professional play
Fresno State has been the home to superstars including the likes of Aaron Judge, Derek Carr, Davante Adams and Paul George. The Valley continues to be a hub for developing athletes at a high level as the 2022 graduating class sees eight Bulldog alumni make the next step to play at the professional level.
Major Shake Ups At Boise State After Shocker Loss To UTEP
Following their loss to the UTEP Miners (!!) Boise State has a record of 2-2. So, maybe this isn’t going to be their greatest season. But when you’re a successful, overachieving team like the Broncos, losing to a program like UTEP is going to have repercussions. The day...
Fresno State at Boise State kickoff time, TV details announced
The television selection and kickoff time for Fresno State’s Oct. 8 game at Boise State was announced on Monday. The game has been chosen for an FS1 broadcast with a 6:45 p.m. PT (7:45 p.m. MT) kickoff time. Monday’s announcement was the first of five consecutive weeks where Fresno...
Boise Athletes Break The Internet With Hilarious Viral Team Photos
Remember last week when we said that long-distance runners are a special breed? The Santa Clara University Cross Country just proved that. You may recognize some familiar faces in their now famous team photos!. Speaking from experience, picture day is typically the one day a year where members of a...
'Dogs drop 3-1 match to Falcons
FRESNO, Calif. – Scoring its quickest goal of the season, the Fresno State soccer team was unable to hold a slim lead at the half on Sunday against Air Force at Bulldog Soccer Stadium. The Falcons scored three second-half goals to flip the game. How It Happened. Before either...
'Dogs back from bye week for game at UConn
(40,000) - East Hartford, Conn. Fresno State Game Notes (PDF) | UConn Game Notes (PDF) | Mountain West Weekly Release (PDF) Fresno State Weekly Press Conference | Ultimate Broadcast Guide. MEDIA COVERAGE. TV - CBSSN. Play-By-Play - Meghan McPeak. Analyst - Christian Fauria. Sideline - Justin Walters. Radio - Bulldog...
Bulldog Breakdown: A Red Wave road trip
With the Bulldogs slated to fly across the country this week to UConn, some Fresno State faithful will follow on that big trip to the East Coast.
Prominent College Football Quarterback Announces Stunning Transfer Decision
A prominent college football quarterback is leaving his team behind just a few games into the 2022 season. That quarterback happens to be Boise State's Hank Bachmeier. It has been an ugly start to the 2022 season for the Broncos. Andy Avalos' team is 2-2 on the year with losses to Oregon State and, most recently, UTEP.
Boise State Quarterback Leaves The Team
It looks like the Hank Bachmeier era is ending at Boise State. Boise State Football is in the unusual spot of experiencing turmoil both on and off the field. The Bronco coaching staff promised to fix last year's disappointing 7-5 season. This year's 2-2 record has not inspired confidence from Bronco Nation. The Broncos fired their offensive coordinator on Saturday, and now their starting quarterback has left the team.
Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier to enter NCAA transfer portal, per report
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier plans to enter the transfer portal, according to a report Monday by Jordan Kaye of the Idaho Press. Bachmeier was in the middle of his fourth season with the Broncos, having up and down performances through four games. This report came on the heels of the school firing offensive coordinator Tim Plough after a loss to UTEP.
World Record Gets Smashed At A Boise High School
While most people have their attention focused on football and fall festivals, a Boise man smashed a world record at a high school right here in Boise. David Rush, a Boise State alumni, recently attempted to smash yet another world record at the track of Centennial High School in Boise.
Andy Avalos discusses decision to relieve Offensive Coordinator Tim Plough of duties
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The big news in Idaho sports this week came from Boise as Andy Avalos and the Boise State Broncos announced Saturday their decision to dismiss Offensive Coordinator Tim Plough. The announcement came after a dismal offensive performance in a rough loss in El Paso against...
An open letter to Dirk Koetter
You probably don’t remember me, but we ran into each other outside the Varsity Center in 2000. You were walking to your car eating an apple (that’s SO Dirk) and I was doing that half-jog half-walk thing from my car in the stadium lot to a class at the Multipurpose Building that had started 5 minutes prior. I remember us both thinking it was so crazy that I’d ran into you since I’d ran into Rod Jensen the day before at the Broadway Wendy’s. Anyway, I’ve been fine. Little concerned about Boise State and frankly, that’s why I’m writing this “open” letter. It’s “open” in the way that marriages are, by the way—one-sided and bound to end in tears.
Jeremy Freitas inducted into Hanford 'Hall of Fame'
The Longﬁeld Center and the Hanford Parks and Recreation Department presented the 15th Annual Hall of fame program on Saturday morning. The awards, meant to be an inspiration to Hanford’s youth, are given out every year to individuals in the professional or athletic ﬁelds that have made signiﬁcant contributions to the City of Hanford and its youth.
The USS Fresno
We love history and Fresno certainly has a long one but did you know there were actually three US Navy ships named for Fresno?. The latest USS Fresno was a Newport-class tank landing ship. Construction began on December 16, 1967 at San Diego, California, by the National Steel & Shipbuilding Company. The USS Fresno launched on September 28, 1968, and was commissioned November 22, 1969.
New Huckleberry's location opens in northwest Fresno
A new spot for breakfast and lunch is now open in northwest Fresno. Huckleberry's held its grand opening Monday morning on Shaw near Blythe.
Is The Best Steakhouse in The Treasure Valley in Boise?
I'm willing to say it but there is no better dish than a nice medium rare ribeye. Seriously - you can throw anything on a plate with a ribeye and it will automatically qualify for one of the top five meals you've ever had in your life. Outside of people who don't eat meat (totally fine by me!), I don't think I've ever met someone who doesn't like steak.
Legendary Entertainer Cancels Nampa Concert Due to Health Concerns
Thanks to the number of rescheduled shows and artists excited to schedule new tour dates, 2022 has been one of the biggest concert seasons Boise has ever seen. Unfortunately, one of those shows was just scratched from the calendar. On Tuesday, Jimmy Buffett’s management announced that the 75-year-old star was...
