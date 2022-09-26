Adrian, MI – The Kiwanis Club of Adrian celebrated and honored the incoming officers and board members for 2022-2023 during its weekly meeting on Wednesday. The ceremonial “Passing of the Gavel” signaled the transfer of the presidency from Travis Havens, President & CEO of Hospice of Lenawee, to Lynne Punnett, retired nonprofit executive and housing advocate. The event, which was also the Kiwanis Club of Adrian’s final meeting of the fiscal year, took place at The Centre.

