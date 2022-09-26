Read full article on original website
Related
wlen.com
Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney Announces Resignation; Effective Nov. 1st
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney, Burke Castleberry, has announced his resignation from the position… effective November 1st of this year. Castleberry’s office released the letter to WLEN News, which was dated September 21st, that said he was presented with an opportunity to re-enter private practice by joining Frederick Lucas in a new law firm that will be called ‘Lucas and Castleberry PLLC.’
wlen.com
Tecumseh Public Schools to Hold Public Informational Meetings on Upcoming Bond Proposals
Tecumseh, MI – The Tecumseh Public Schools Board of Education has scheduled multiple public informational meetings about the upcoming bond proposal that will be on the November General Election Ballot. There will be two virtual meetings on Zoom…and one in-person gathering. TPS will host the City of Tecumseh for...
wlen.com
New Addison Superintendent Outlines Goals for School District
Addison, MI – WLEN News recently talked to Addison Community Schools new Superintendent, Daniel Patterson, about how the first month-or-so of school has been for him. He highlighted one of his initial goals in his new role…. Dr. Patterson talked about the next steps needed to move towards his...
wlen.com
Lynne Punnett Celebrated as New Kiwanis Club of Adrian President
Adrian, MI – The Kiwanis Club of Adrian celebrated and honored the incoming officers and board members for 2022-2023 during its weekly meeting on Wednesday. The ceremonial “Passing of the Gavel” signaled the transfer of the presidency from Travis Havens, President & CEO of Hospice of Lenawee, to Lynne Punnett, retired nonprofit executive and housing advocate. The event, which was also the Kiwanis Club of Adrian’s final meeting of the fiscal year, took place at The Centre.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlen.com
Dee Warner’s Brother Speaks to WLEN News about Recently Filed Death Petition
Adrian, MI – The family of missing Lenawee County woman Dee Warner has filed a petition in Probate Court to declare her death…and WLEN News talked to her brother about the current situation. Dee has been missing from her Munger Road home since the end of April, 2021…and...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Sunday at Adrian College
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Sunday, October 2nd at Adrian College. Registration will begin at 12:30pm followed by the opening ceremony at 1:45pm…and the walk will begin at 2pm. The event will feature a promise flower garden, a memory...
wlen.com
MDOT: Sand Creek Hwy Bridge Project is Two-Thirds Completed
Sand Creek, MI – The Michigan Department of Transportation says that the work being done on the Sand Creek Highway bridge is about two thirds of the way completed. Crews are replacing the superstructure and patching the substructure, according to an online dashboard on the MDOT website. The project started August 1st, and was projected to take 90 days to complete.
wlen.com
State Police Investigating Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft in Lenawee County
Woodstock Twp., MI – The Michigan State Police Monroe Post is reporting an attempted catalytic converter theft in Woodstock Township. The incident was captured on security cameras at around 3am on Saturday at Irish Hills Collision. Footage showed that a white pickup truck, possibly a Chevy Silverado, pulled onto...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wlen.com
Recent Tecumseh Graduate Highlighted by the U.S. Navy
Tecumseh, MI – The United States Navy recently highlighted a 2020 Tecumseh High School Graduate… who is currently serving. Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Constructionman Rebecca Fuhrman, a Tecumseh, Michigan, native is one of those sailors.
Comments / 0