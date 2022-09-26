ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney Announces Resignation; Effective Nov. 1st

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney, Burke Castleberry, has announced his resignation from the position… effective November 1st of this year. Castleberry’s office released the letter to WLEN News, which was dated September 21st, that said he was presented with an opportunity to re-enter private practice by joining Frederick Lucas in a new law firm that will be called ‘Lucas and Castleberry PLLC.’
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
New Addison Superintendent Outlines Goals for School District

Addison, MI – WLEN News recently talked to Addison Community Schools new Superintendent, Daniel Patterson, about how the first month-or-so of school has been for him. He highlighted one of his initial goals in his new role…. Dr. Patterson talked about the next steps needed to move towards his...
ADDISON, MI
Lynne Punnett Celebrated as New Kiwanis Club of Adrian President

Adrian, MI – The Kiwanis Club of Adrian celebrated and honored the incoming officers and board members for 2022-2023 during its weekly meeting on Wednesday. The ceremonial “Passing of the Gavel” signaled the transfer of the presidency from Travis Havens, President & CEO of Hospice of Lenawee, to Lynne Punnett, retired nonprofit executive and housing advocate. The event, which was also the Kiwanis Club of Adrian’s final meeting of the fiscal year, took place at The Centre.
ADRIAN, MI
MDOT: Sand Creek Hwy Bridge Project is Two-Thirds Completed

Sand Creek, MI – The Michigan Department of Transportation says that the work being done on the Sand Creek Highway bridge is about two thirds of the way completed. Crews are replacing the superstructure and patching the substructure, according to an online dashboard on the MDOT website. The project started August 1st, and was projected to take 90 days to complete.
SAND CREEK, MI
Recent Tecumseh Graduate Highlighted by the U.S. Navy

Tecumseh, MI – The United States Navy recently highlighted a 2020 Tecumseh High School Graduate… who is currently serving. Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Constructionman Rebecca Fuhrman, a Tecumseh, Michigan, native is one of those sailors.
TECUMSEH, MI

