Euclid Avenue Big Boy to reopen after Essexville location, Bay County’s last, closes
BAY CITY, MI — The Big Boy restaurant in Essexville, the chain’s last remaining location in Bay County, has closed after nearly 40 years in business, but the restaurant chain offering classic American comfort food isn’t leaving the area. The Essexville Big Boy restaurant, located at 3111...
The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan
Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
Saginaw health department to host family-friendly expo, 5K Saturday
SAGINAW, MI — As part of its latest initiative to improve health across the region, the Saginaw County Health Department will host a series of outdoor activities fit for the entire family along Saginaw’s riverside on Saturday, Oct 1. About 400 people are registered to participate in a...
Plans for new Flint State Park up for discussion next week
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Officials developing the new Flint State Park are ready to show off conceptual plans for the public to discuss next week. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Mott Park Clubhouse on Nolen Drive to release the first plans for the 104th state park.
Traditional all-brick home in ‘desirable subdivision’ hits Saginaw market for $429,900
SAGINAW TWP, MI — A traditional all-brick split ranch with high-end finishes is for sale in Saginaw County’s Autumn Ridge subdivision. The home, located at 4087 Autumn Ridge and listed for $429,900, is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes of various styles and prices from across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
Saginaw CAP meeting to discuss master plan and zoning changes
SAGINAW, MI— The Saginaw Community Alliance for the People (CAP) is holding a public meeting to discuss work being done on the Saginaw master plan, upcoming zoning proposals and other communication tools residents can use to be more informed on how their local government works. Running from 5-7 p.m....
M-15 in Davison at railroad tracks to close for three days next week
DAVISON, MI -- M-15 in Davison at the railroad tracks near downtown will shut down for three days next week while road repairs take place. Traffic will rerouted to Oak Road on Wednesday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 7. Main Street and Genesee Street, on each side of M-15, will remain open to the public.
Ceremony honors lives lost, battles won at Saginaw hospital during pandemic
SAGINAW, MI — Ten chimes for 670 lives lost. The sound of bells opened and closed a somber, 20-minute ceremony outside the entrance of Covenant HealthCare’s Cooper facility in Saginaw at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, when people gathered to reflect on the challenges the community has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nexteer to retain 1,100 jobs in Buena Vista, invest in Saginaw County site thanks to grant
BUENA VISTA TWP, MI — Nexteer Automotive will retain more than 1,000 jobs at its Buena Vista Township site — about 30% of its Saginaw County workforce — with help from a CARES Act grant. During a board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Michigan Strategic Fund approved...
See who’s running for the Bay County Road Commission seat on Nov. 8
BAY CITY, MI - An incumbent Bay County Road Commissioner is facing a challenger at the polls this fall. Incumbent Jacob Hilliker is facing Kevin Shark during the Nov. 8 election for a seat on the road commission. Shark is challenging Hilliker after defeating Michael Greania in the August Republican...
Guide to every countywide proposal on the Nov. 8 ballot in Bay County
BAY CITY, MI - Voters will be deciding whether or not to approve 5 separate countywide millage proposals when they head to the polls this November in Bay County. The 5 proposals aim to fund different services throughout the county such as the 911 Central Dispatch, services for senior citizens, and the county’s animal shelter.
Saginaw shelter’s pet adoption fees reduced to $25, $10 for first week of October
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw County Animal Care & Control Center, beginning this week, will participate in a national “Empty the Shelters” initiative, offering reduced adoption rates for cats and dogs, officials said. The “Howl-O-Ween Spooktacular” event kicks off from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1,...
Flint residents expected to get $300 water credit, after City Council votes on resolution
FLINT, Mich. — Eligible Flint residents are expected to receive a $300 water credit after Flint City Council approved the resolution Monday. The City Council voted 5 to 4 on the approval Monday, September 26. The water credit budget will be from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Michigan State Police forward reports on Bay City public safety director
Michigan State Police sent reports on an alleged assault by Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini to prosecutors for review of possible charges. Michigan State Police forward reports on Bay City public safety director. On Sept. 17, Michael Cecchini was captured on video confronting three teenagers outside his Bay...
State police send investigation on Bay City Public Safety director to prosecutor for review
BAY CITY, MI — Investigators have wrapped their probe into misconduct allegations against the director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety, stemming from his recent interaction with some young adults outside his residence. Michigan State Police detectives on Wednesday, Sept. 28, submitted their investigation on Director Michael...
Two affordable Michigan cities make national ‘hottest housing market’ list
The cheapest markets in the nation are heating up, according to Realtor.com’s Hottest Housing Markets. Two Michigan cities landed in the top 20 for housing markets gaining interest among buyers. Monroe came in at No. 7 and Saginaw snuck in at No. 19.
Five months later, Saginaw County board candidates face rematch for seat
SAGINAW, MI — In May, the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners unanimously appointed Republican Tracey L. Slodowski to a vacant seat on the board, favoring her over opponent Peyton Ball. Voters will decide between the two candidates in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Slodowski’s appointment will expire then, allowing...
Burglars steal $8,000 in merch from Saginaw Township collectible shoe store
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Police are investigating the burglary of a Saginaw Township collectible sneaker store that resulted in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. About 3:50 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, police responded to an alarm at Kingdom of Kicks, 3039 Bay Plaza Drive. They arrived to find the front door’s glass shattered, a sledgehammer nearby, said Saginaw Township Police Lt. Rick Herren.
Bay City commissioner, state representative facing off for new 35th District Senate seat
BAY CITY, MI - A local commissioner is taking on a current state representative for a chance to serve on the State Senate. Democrat Kristen Rivet is running against Republican Annette Glenn for the seat overseeing the newly created 35th District. The new district encompasses communities in Bay, Saginaw and Midland counties.
Readers have spoken: See which Week 6 Saginaw/Bay City game we will shoot, subscribers get free photos
One of the biggest 8-player football games of the state with a possible conference title on the line will grace Merrill’s high school field Friday. And an MLive photographer will be at the game, with a special gallery of photos and perks for subscribers. Merrill is undefeated and ranked...
