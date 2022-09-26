ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan

Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
abc12.com

Plans for new Flint State Park up for discussion next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Officials developing the new Flint State Park are ready to show off conceptual plans for the public to discuss next week. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Mott Park Clubhouse on Nolen Drive to release the first plans for the 104th state park.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police forward reports on Bay City public safety director

Michigan State Police sent reports on an alleged assault by Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini to prosecutors for review of possible charges. Michigan State Police forward reports on Bay City public safety director. On Sept. 17, Michael Cecchini was captured on video confronting three teenagers outside his Bay...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Burglars steal $8,000 in merch from Saginaw Township collectible shoe store

SAGINAW TWP, MI — Police are investigating the burglary of a Saginaw Township collectible sneaker store that resulted in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. About 3:50 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, police responded to an alarm at Kingdom of Kicks, 3039 Bay Plaza Drive. They arrived to find the front door’s glass shattered, a sledgehammer nearby, said Saginaw Township Police Lt. Rick Herren.
SAGINAW, MI
