nbc16.com
Following 2-plus years of construction, the new Scottsburg Bridge is open
SCOTTSBURG, Ore. — After more than two-and-a-half years of construction, the new Scottsburg Bridge is open for use. For 90 years the old bridge had served the area as a way of connecting the coast with Interstate 5. But over time, it became clear that the old bridge could...
nbc16.com
Man walking to work suffers 'significant' injuries in hit-and-run at Coos Bay intersection
COOS BAY, Ore. — UPDATE: (9:53 a.m.) The Coos Bay Police Department has developed a suspect and has identified the vehicle involved in the hit and run case. Police say thanks to several tips from the citizens of Coos Bay. The Coos Bay Police Department will continue to provide...
nbc16.com
Events set for Sunday to kick off Roseburg's sesquicentennial celebration
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The city of Roseburg turns 150 years old on October 3, 2022 – and community organizers are busy planning a month full of Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events to springboard the community into the next 150 years, the Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial Planning Committee reports. This Sunday,...
nbc16.com
Invasive green crab is rapidly multiplying in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — European green crabs are taking over south coast estuaries, and scientists say the crustaceans are eating everything. They're now looking for ways to stop the invasive crab. Whether green, red, or yellow, the European green crab is making its presence felt in Coos Bay. "They...
nbc16.com
Florence Police asking for help in identifying human remains found off Hwy 101
FLORENCE, Ore. — The Florence Police Department is asking for help from the pubic in identifying the human remains that were located off of Hwy 101 across from the Fred Meyer. The remains were discovered in a brush area south of Munsel Lake Road on Wednesday, September 21st around...
nbc16.com
Bird flu confirmed in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed on Friday a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial flock in Douglas County. According to the USDA, this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Douglas County....
nbc16.com
High school kids participate in program for students interested in pursuing firefighting
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Recruitment day for the Coos Forest Patrol put dozens of Coos County high schoolers in the field with the pros. The program is a one-day training designed for students interested in pursuing wildland firefighting as an occupation. From learning to throw water hoses to understanding...
