Coos Bay, OR

nbc16.com

Events set for Sunday to kick off Roseburg's sesquicentennial celebration

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The city of Roseburg turns 150 years old on October 3, 2022 – and community organizers are busy planning a month full of Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events to springboard the community into the next 150 years, the Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial Planning Committee reports. This Sunday,...
nbc16.com

Invasive green crab is rapidly multiplying in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. — European green crabs are taking over south coast estuaries, and scientists say the crustaceans are eating everything. They're now looking for ways to stop the invasive crab. Whether green, red, or yellow, the European green crab is making its presence felt in Coos Bay. "They...
nbc16.com

Bird flu confirmed in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed on Friday a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial flock in Douglas County. According to the USDA, this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Douglas County....
